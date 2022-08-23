Read full article on original website
Doug Mastriano’s insular campaign is full of dedicated supporters — and serious doubts
WHYY – Doug Mastriano’s small meet-and-greets across Pennsylvania are the most prominent part of his campaign for governor. But as the election enters its final months, GOP insiders — and even some dedicated fans — are worried the insular campaign isn’t reaching enough voters. Mastriano’s...
Riley defeats Cheney in Democratic primary for 19th Congressional District
Ithaca Democrat Josh Riley defeated Dutchess County entrepreneur Jamie Cheney in a contested primary in the 19th Congressional District. Riley won with more than 60% of the vote. In claiming victory Tuesday, Riley gave thanks for his roots, having grown up in Endicott in Broome County. “It’s been 70 years...
Joe Sempolinski wins 23rd district special election
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Republican nominee Joe Sempolinski wins the U.S. House 23rd District Special Election and will serve the remainder of former Representative Tom Reed’s term until December 31st. The night ended with Sempolinski winning 38,749 votes or 53.3% of the vote, while his opponent Democratic nominee Max Della Pia trailed behind him with […]
New York State's second primary is underway
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — New York's second Democratic primary is underway. Two candidates are seeking the nomination to run for the 21st District congressional seat in November: Matt Castelli and Matt Putorti. Officials with the Clinton County Board of Elections said voter turnout has been slow. Democratic Deputy Commissioner Brandi...
Many rush to get a pistol permit before too late
The Niagara County Courthouse is having to turn people away due to so many trying to obtain their pistol license. This is due to the new gun law going being effective soon.
NY Well Operator Fined $2 Million
A well operator has been fined for what are being described as “flagrant” violations of New York State regulations. New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $2 million judgement in a lawsuit against James R. Lee and his corporate affiliates for not properly plugging the wells they operated, posing a danger to drinking water and communities in Cattaraugus and Steuben Counties.
NY state workers joked about stealing $1.6M unemployment benefit
Albany, N.Y. — A former state Department of Labor employee pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges Thursday, admitting that he and a co-worker used their computer access privileges and inside knowledge to steal more than $1.6 million in pandemic-related unemployment insurance benefits. Wendell C. Giles, 51, who has ties...
Two violent Broome County felons headed to state prison
Today, the Broome County District Attorney's Office announced that two individuals, who were involved in violent felony crimes, will be going to New York State Prison.
Oil Company Penalized $2 Million for Unlawful Operation of Wells in Southern Tier
New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul have announced a $2 million judgment in a lawsuit against James R. Lee and his corporate affiliates for what is being described as "flagrant" violations of the state's oil and gas well regulations and endangering communities in Cattaraugus and Steuben counties. Lee and his companies were ordered by a State Supreme Court judge to pay the penalty -- the largest financial penalty imposed in an oil and gas well case -- and to bring his oil wells into full compliance with state laws. For years, Lee and his companies did not properly plug the wells they operated, which posed a significant danger to drinking water supplies and of releasing methane in the areas surrounding the wells.
In a very rare move, Central NY fire department announces plans to close
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Sentinel Heights Fire Department — a volunteer department that services part of the town of Onondaga — is dissolving at the end of the year. The department - founded 76 years ago - made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday. It’s very...
Pelosi: Republicans should be ‘very scared’ after N.Y. special election win
Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan’s win Tuesday in the special election for New York’s 19th Congressional District stunned the political world, with pundits pegging the swing district as a possible bellwether for November’s midterm elections. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was especially bullish on Democrats’ chances of...
Local counties announce property tax auction start dates
(WETM) — After the Chemung County property tax auction wrapped up last week, Schuyler and Steuben counties have announced upcoming auction dates for the fall season. The Schuyler County Tax Foreclosure Online Auction will run from September 14, 2022, at 12 p.m through September 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Schuyler County’s auction page lists the […]
Hochul doubles down on telling GOP candidates to leave New York
Gov. Kathy Hochul spent the last night before Election Day campaigning alongside Democrat Pat Ryan in a race that’s being viewed as a bellwether for which party will control the House after the midterms. Hochul for the second time in recent weeks used her platform to play into national party politics by attacking Florida, a strategy that signals Democrats are pulling out all the stops to maintain a majority in the House.
Study: Nassau, Suffolk County Residents Receive Among Largest Tax Refunds in New York
Approximately 75% of taxpayers in the U.S. receive a tax refund, and a recent study found the places where those tax refund checks are largest. To determine the counties in New York State that received the highest refunds - among them, Nassau and Suffolk Counties - the study divided the total amount of money refunded by the IRS by the number of refunds given out to residents in each county.
Poll: Strong gun law support softens a bit in New York state
Support for “common sense” gun control laws in New York state dropped a bit from June, but remains strong. In an exclusive NewsChannel 13-SurveyUSA poll of 1,200 people, 63% say gun laws should be more strict – down from 71% in June. Meantime, support for requiring a...
New York State Police Arrest Several WNY People For Drugs, Harassment, DWI
New York State Police have been busy in Western New York. Several people were recently arrested on charges including DWI, drugs, and harassment. A 40-year-old Jamestown man was arrested for Aggravated Harassment on August 22, 2022. State Police from Jamestown were called to a home in Mayville for a harassment complaint. William Soto allegedly called the victim and threatened her life. He was arrested at his home and then taken to the precinct in Jamestown for processing. He was then transported to the Chautauqua County Jail.
Deadly Virus Takes First Deer in Upstate NY – How Many to Follow?
The DEC confirmed that a deer found dead recently in Upstate NY died from an often-fatal virus - transmitted by small insects - that can take a deer's life in just 36 hours. The disease, Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD )has been around for a while and rears its ugly head at the end of the summer.
Two people in their 20s reportedly drowned in the southern Adirondacks
Two people in their 20s drowned in the southern Adirondacks last Friday. According to state troopers, Kaydee Lyons from Albany and Matthew Bank from Scotia were found in Tenant Creek in the Hamilton County town of Hope on Aug. 19. Police say their drownings appeared to be accidental, but that...
Oneonta woman sentenced for drug trafficking
Last week, an Oneonta woman was sentenced to serve 70 months (almost 6 years) in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl.
Day 1 at the NY State Fair: Today’s handpicked menu and schedule
Geddes, N.Y. — Welcome to the mostly-back-to-normal New York State Fair of 2022. Last year, our former governor stretched our annual carnival to 18 days, and Covid forced us to wear facemasks inside buildings. Our new governor immediately throttled the Fair back to a 13-day run, and masks are now optional.
