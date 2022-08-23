ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

WETM 18 News

Joe Sempolinski wins 23rd district special election

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Republican nominee Joe Sempolinski wins the U.S. House 23rd District Special Election and will serve the remainder of former Representative Tom Reed’s term until December 31st. The night ended with Sempolinski winning 38,749 votes or 53.3% of the vote, while his opponent Democratic nominee Max Della Pia trailed behind him with […]
ELMIRA, NY
mynbc5.com

New York State's second primary is underway

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — New York's second Democratic primary is underway. Two candidates are seeking the nomination to run for the 21st District congressional seat in November: Matt Castelli and Matt Putorti. Officials with the Clinton County Board of Elections said voter turnout has been slow. Democratic Deputy Commissioner Brandi...
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
Government
wesb.com

NY Well Operator Fined $2 Million

A well operator has been fined for what are being described as “flagrant” violations of New York State regulations. New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $2 million judgement in a lawsuit against James R. Lee and his corporate affiliates for not properly plugging the wells they operated, posing a danger to drinking water and communities in Cattaraugus and Steuben Counties.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

NY state workers joked about stealing $1.6M unemployment benefit

Albany, N.Y. — A former state Department of Labor employee pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges Thursday, admitting that he and a co-worker used their computer access privileges and inside knowledge to steal more than $1.6 million in pandemic-related unemployment insurance benefits. Wendell C. Giles, 51, who has ties...
ALBANY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Oil Company Penalized $2 Million for Unlawful Operation of Wells in Southern Tier

New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul have announced a $2 million judgment in a lawsuit against James R. Lee and his corporate affiliates for what is being described as "flagrant" violations of the state's oil and gas well regulations and endangering communities in Cattaraugus and Steuben counties. Lee and his companies were ordered by a State Supreme Court judge to pay the penalty -- the largest financial penalty imposed in an oil and gas well case -- and to bring his oil wells into full compliance with state laws. For years, Lee and his companies did not properly plug the wells they operated, which posed a significant danger to drinking water supplies and of releasing methane in the areas surrounding the wells.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Pelosi: Republicans should be ‘very scared’ after N.Y. special election win

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan’s win Tuesday in the special election for New York’s 19th Congressional District stunned the political world, with pundits pegging the swing district as a possible bellwether for November’s midterm elections. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was especially bullish on Democrats’ chances of...
WETM 18 News

Local counties announce property tax auction start dates

(WETM) — After the Chemung County property tax auction wrapped up last week, Schuyler and Steuben counties have announced upcoming auction dates for the fall season. The Schuyler County Tax Foreclosure Online Auction will run from September 14, 2022, at 12 p.m through September 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Schuyler County’s auction page lists the […]
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Hochul doubles down on telling GOP candidates to leave New York

Gov. Kathy Hochul spent the last night before Election Day campaigning alongside Democrat Pat Ryan in a race that’s being viewed as a bellwether for which party will control the House after the midterms. Hochul for the second time in recent weeks used her platform to play into national party politics by attacking Florida, a strategy that signals Democrats are pulling out all the stops to maintain a majority in the House.
longisland.com

Study: Nassau, Suffolk County Residents Receive Among Largest Tax Refunds in New York

Approximately 75% of taxpayers in the U.S. receive a tax refund, and a recent study found the places where those tax refund checks are largest. To determine the counties in New York State that received the highest refunds - among them, Nassau and Suffolk Counties - the study divided the total amount of money refunded by the IRS by the number of refunds given out to residents in each county.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Poll: Strong gun law support softens a bit in New York state

Support for “common sense” gun control laws in New York state dropped a bit from June, but remains strong. In an exclusive NewsChannel 13-SurveyUSA poll of 1,200 people, 63% say gun laws should be more strict – down from 71% in June. Meantime, support for requiring a...
POLITICS
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Police Arrest Several WNY People For Drugs, Harassment, DWI

New York State Police have been busy in Western New York. Several people were recently arrested on charges including DWI, drugs, and harassment. A 40-year-old Jamestown man was arrested for Aggravated Harassment on August 22, 2022. State Police from Jamestown were called to a home in Mayville for a harassment complaint. William Soto allegedly called the victim and threatened her life. He was arrested at his home and then taken to the precinct in Jamestown for processing. He was then transported to the Chautauqua County Jail.
ALLEGANY, NY
North Country Public Radio

Two people in their 20s reportedly drowned in the southern Adirondacks

Two people in their 20s drowned in the southern Adirondacks last Friday. According to state troopers, Kaydee Lyons from Albany and Matthew Bank from Scotia were found in Tenant Creek in the Hamilton County town of Hope on Aug. 19. Police say their drownings appeared to be accidental, but that...
ALBANY, NY

