ComicBook
New Xbox Elite Controller Leak Suggests Imminent Release
A recent leak has suggested that Microsoft is preparing to release a new version of the Xbox Elite Controller quite soon. Over the past couple of months, a handful of various leaks have informed us that this new model of the Elite Controller would be arriving at some point in the future. And while Microsoft has yet to confirm that the new Xbox accessory even exists, it looks like it shouldn't take too much longer for the controller to be formally unveiled.
ComicBook
PlayStation Under Fire With New Lawsuit
Sony has found itself under fire this week after a new lawsuit was directed at the company that involved the PlayStation gaming brand. In a general sense, we've seen lawsuits come about in the past directed at various gaming companies such as Nintendo, Xbox, and more. However, more often than not, these previous lawsuits tend to involve faulty hardware. Conversely, these new allegations that Sony is dealing with don't involve physical hardware at all, and instead, it involves digital goods.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Leak Reveals New Subscription Tier
A new leak has further confirmed that Xbox Game Pass is about to get an additional subscription tier in the near future. At this point in time, Microsoft has already started initial testing of a family plan option for Game Pass in select regions around the globe. And while it was assumed that this version of the platform would come to other territories in due time, a leak has now shed new light on what the membership will actually be called.
ComicBook
New Xbox Rumor Should Excite Xbox 360 Fans
A new rumor associated with Microsoft's Xbox platform should excite those that used to play games on Xbox 360. For a prolonged period of time, Microsoft focused heavily on ensuring that Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles would be backward compatible with titles from the original Xbox and Xbox 360. And while this backward compatible library is quite deep on current-gen platforms, Microsoft has since stopped with its efforts to bring new titles to the service. Fortunately, it sounds like this might not be the case for much longer.
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Insider Shares Good News for the Game's Future
A well-regarded Marvel's Avengers insider has recently shared good news about the popular superhero game. Within recent days, Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics was officially acquired by Embracer Group after being sold off by Square Enix. While this move was previously known to be happening, the deal becoming official led to fans wondering what would now happen to the ongoing support of Marvel's Avengers. Luckily, it doesn't sound like much should be changing in the near future.
ComicBook
New Dark Souls Games Announced
Steamforged Games has announced two new standalone core sets for Dark Souls: The Board Game. The British publisher announced that it would release Dark Souls: The Board Game - Tomb of Giants and Dark Souls: The Board Game: Painted World of Ariamis, a pair of new core sets for its line of Dark Souls board games. Both games would feature a revised ruleset of the original Dark Souls: The Board Game rules, featuring a new event system, a new objective card deck, streamlined campaign rules, and more puzzle-based gameplays. Both games can be played on their own or integrated with any other Dark Souls: The Board Game set.
ComicBook
PlayStation Acquires New Studio, Creates New Division
PlayStation has announced that it has officially agreed to acquire Savage Game Studios, a mobile game developer. Additionally, while Savage Game Studios is joining PlayStation Studios like any other first-party developer, it will be doing so as part of the newly created PlayStation Studios Mobile Division. The exact terms of the deal were not announced.
ComicBook
Netflix With Ads Could Be as Low as $7 a Month
Netflix confirmed this year that a cheaper, ad-supported tier will be launched later this year, and though it will come without a few specific features, the price may very well entice some viewers. According to a new report from Bloomberg, Netflix is considering pricing this version of the subscription between $7 and $9 a month, potentially less than half the price of the streamer's current most popular plan, the $15.49-a-month "Standard" plan. Netflix's "Basic" plan, its cheapest, currently costs $9.99 per month for subscribers but comes without HD streaming. The company recently confirmed that in order to execute its plan for incorporating ads into some programming they've hired Microsoft to facilitate the changes.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Teases New Pokemon With Ties to Famous Basque Forest
The Pokemon Company is teasing a brand new Pokemon with ties to a famous Basque piece of artwork. Earlier this morning, The Pokemon Company released several images stated to be from the Paldea region. These "strange markings" show brightly colored images on trees and rocks, either in a striped or bullseye pattern. Given that there's just a few months to go before Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's release, it seems to make sense that these markings are tied to some new kind of Pokemon. You can check out the mysterious images below.
ComicBook
Resident Evil Star Lance Reddick Responds to Netflix Cancelation
Resident Evil actor Lance Reddick has posted a video in response to Netflix's cancelation of the TV series. The Resident Evil series is one of the most influential franchises in gaming, so naturally, it only made sense for Hollywood to want to ride Capcom's gravy train to the box office and streamers. Film adaptations started releasing in the early 2000s to mixed reviews, but immense commercial success, particularly overseas. The films would eventually be rebooted with a more direct adaptation of the games in 2021, but it failed to make a splash. Netflix then decided to take a crack at the series with a show that existed within the world of the games, serving as a bit of a sequel to Resident Evil 5 with Albert Wesker in the lead role.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's First Plushies Are Here
The Pokemon Company is officially releasing Pokemon Scarlet and Violet merchandise. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company started selling plushies of Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly on its online Pokemon Center stores. Each plush costs $15.99 and ranges from 7 inches to 9 inches in size. From the looks of the Pokemon Center pages for the plushes, they're available now so you won't have to wait until November to get your hands on these adorable new Pokemon. Keychain plush versions of all three Starter Pokemon are also available for those who want to keep their new Starter pal close to them at all times.
ComicBook
GTA 4 Remake Realized in New Fan Video
A remake of Rockstar Games' popular open-world game Grand Theft Auto 4 has now been realized thanks to a new fan video that has emerged. In recent years, calls from fans for Rockstar to remaster or remake GTA 4 have continued to grow louder. And while Rockstar itself is reportedly solely focused on the development of Grand Theft Auto 6, we've now been given a glimpse of what GTA 4 could look like if it was brought to modern platforms.
ComicBook
Forspoken: 10-Minute Gameplay Trailer Released
Square Enix and Luminous Productions have released a new 10-minute gameplay trailer for the upcoming action-RPG Forspoken. This marks the latest look at the title following several delays and a brief moment earlier this month in the social media spotlight where folks were dunking on the game's dialogue. As of right now, Forspoken is set to release for the PlayStation 5 and PC on January 24, 2023.
ComicBook
Marvel, Tomb Raider Games Drop as Low as $0.70 During Huge Sale
There's a surprise sale going on this weekend that extends to the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC (via Steam) platforms, and if you've got a Tomb Raider game or a Marvel title that you've been on the fence about picking up, you may be able to acquire that and a few more at some exceptionally low prices. The sale encompasses both of those franchises as well as numerous others like the Deus Ex games and includes titles like Marvel's Avengers, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider as well as the games' more expensive versions.
