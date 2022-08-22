Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Minot Baseball LLC ownership introduced, bringing Northwoods League baseball to Minot
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A new era of baseball is beginning in Minot. The ownership group bringing Northwoods League baseball to the Magic City was introduced in a press conference Tuesday. Minot Baseball LLC signed a ten-year lease with the Minot Parks Board for Corbett Field. The group said...
KFYR-TV
Progress of Minot North high school
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot Public Schools are already preparing for the new high school on north hill to hit the ground running with its athletic programs. The new school is expected to open in Aug. of 2024, so it’s a little ways out, but they are already working on the school song. They’ve started freshman football for Minot North to start building the team before the doors even open.
KFYR-TV
Minot man killed in rollover crash
WATFORD CITY, - A Minot man died in a rollover crash early Friday morning, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. A media release says the 24-year-old lost control on a curve on 28th St NW in rural McKenzie County, about miles east of Watford City. He was not wearing a seatbelt when he rolled into a ditch and hit a fence.
kfgo.com
KFYR-TV
Superintendent talks staffing, health protocols as Minot Public Schools begins new year
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Roughly 7,700 students are heading to class for the first day of school in Minot Wednesday. It’s an exciting time for students and teachers alike, but like many districts across the state and the country, Minot administrators are still looking to fill some positions. Your...
KFYR-TV
Minot man under investigation makes bid for Secretary of State
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Another candidate has thrown his hat in the ring for Secretary of State. Charles Tuttle of Minot submitted a petition to the Secretary of State’s office Wednesday to run as an Independent. He needs 1,000 valid signatures by September 6th to be placed on the November ballot. Earlier this month, Tuttle’s home was searched by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation in relation to a failed petition for a ballot measure to institute term limits for elected officials.
Behavioral Therapy has become a need in North Dakota
When the individual comes in, they already have a plan set for them that the BCBA's have gone through with the patient and their parents, if the patients are children.
kvrr.com
Multi-Vehicle crash on Highway 52 near Sawyer
SAWYER, ND (KXNET) — Four commercial vehicles and eight passenger vehicles were involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 52 southeast of Sawyer early Thursday morning. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 8 a.m., and heavy fog at the time significantly reduced visibility for drivers, which they believe led to […]
KFYR-TV
UPDATE: Hwy 52 reopens following foggy multi-vehicle pileup near Sawyer
SAWYER, N.D. (KMOT) UPDATE 3:45 P.M.: Highway 52 reopened to traffic, as of roughly 1:30 p.m., according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation. ORIGINAL STORY 11 A.M.: A pileup involving at least a dozen vehicles in dense fog between Velva and Sawyer shut down Highway 52 Thursday morning, though no one suffered major injuries, according to the Ward County Sheriff and the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
KFYR-TV
Pedestrian killed in train accident in Ward County
WARD COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - (UPDATE 8/25 10:00 A.M.): Ward County Sheriff’s deputies have identified the man killed by a train Wednesday as Terrence Ferdinand, 68, from Foxholm. Investigators say the crash happened on the Canadian Pacific Railway line, not at a crossing. A 68-year-old Foxholm man was killed...
