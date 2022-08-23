ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congressional Badge of Bravery awarded to BIA officer

By Nick Jachim
 5 days ago

BISMARCK, ND ( KXNET ) — Dexter Davis, a Bureau of Indan Affairs (BIA) law enforcement officer, was awarded the Congressional Badge of Bravery today in recognition of his acts of bravery while serving on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.

According to a news release, Officer Davis was one of the first responders to an incident on Highway 1809 on the border of North and South Dakota in 2019 that involved several cars and a bus being swept into a large hole due to fast-moving water caused by heavy rainfall.

Officer Davis entered the water and used rope to stabilize the bus and retrieve a bus driver that had been severely injured. Davis and the driver were then pulled to safety by emergency personnel.

Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer presented Officer Davis with the Congressional Badge of Bravery for his bravery during the traffic accident.

“Our law enforcement officers take on the essential work of protecting our communities and keeping us safe, and the extraordinary bravery demonstrated by Officer Davis reminds us of the great personal risk they face and the deep debt of gratitude we owe to them,” said Sen. Hoeven. “Officer Davis put his life on the line that day in order to save another, and it is fitting that we give him the recognition he deserves for his courageous and selfless service.”

The Congressional Badge of Bravery was established by Congress in 2008 and is awarded annually to federal, state, and local law enforcement officers who demonstrate exceptional acts of bravery in the line of duty. Nominations are made by the head of the relevant law enforcement agency.

