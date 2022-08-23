ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Meet Mystery Crime Author Faye Kellerman

TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Diana Friend with the Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library joined us today to talk about the upcoming speaker event with mystery crime author Faye Kellerman on Tuesday, August 30th. For more information you can click here.
TOPEKA, KS

