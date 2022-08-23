ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
technewstoday.com

10 Best Original Xbox Games of All Time

Microsoft stormed the gaming world in 2001 with the debut of Sony. The console introduced Halo, one of the most successful FPS games ever. Is there more to the platform, though? In other words, what are the best original Xbox games?. Sony has stood at the top of console competition...
dotesports.com

Here’s the Gamescom 2022 developer lineup

Gamescom 2022 week is finally here, beginning with a landmark opening night premiere in Opening Night Live hosted by Geoff Keighley. Following ONL, the rest of the week of Gamescom will feature all sorts of showcase events from all manner of game publishers and developers. A few big names will...
IGN

PlayStation PC Games Launcher Reportedly in the Works

PlayStation is doing bits in the PC world as it keeps on releasing new games for the platform. They have released a whole set of games for the platform which include Days Gone, God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn and so many more. The latest PlayStation Studios game that has been added to PC is Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and the next one is Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.
dotesports.com

When does The Lords of the Fallen release?

Lords of the Fallen, the 2014 soulslike game, is getting a sequel that was announced at Gamescom 2022. The Lords of the Fallen, published by CI Games, is bringing back the Dark Souls-inspired role-playing game. The series is known for weighty combat with a slower pace than other soulslike titles.
dotesports.com

All new Destiny 2 Fortnite skins and how to get them

Destiny 2, like Fortnite, is one of the most popular live-service games out there right now. Players from around the world hop into both games to battle it out and prove their skill. While it’s been rumored that there could be a collab between the two games since late last week, characters from Destiny have been confirmed to be coming to Fortnite as soon as tonight.
dotesports.com

When does Sonic Frontiers release?

Sonic Frontiers has the potential to be the open-world Sonic game that fans of the blue hedgehog have been waiting for. Featuring mysterious lands to explore, puzzles to solve, and enemies to beat, it combines the speed and platforming of the 2D scrolling classics with the open world that many players have come to expect from the biggest games on the market.
digg.com

The Top Ten Best-Selling PlayStation 2 Games, Visualized

If you owned any of the following games, congrats, you are old and these came out twenty years ago. The Sony PlayStation 2 is the best-selling console of all time. More people probably bought the console in the early 2000s for its DVD-playing capabilities, but a ton of people also bought video games. So many, in fact, that Chit-Hot was able to round up the numbers and highlight the best-selling games for the best-selling console. Say that ten times fast.
dotesports.com

How to get early access to Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy received a new trailer during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live today. In addition to new gameplay details and a fresh release date—Feb. 10, 2023—the trailer revealed a slew of pre-order bonuses for those who want to purchase the upcoming Hogwarts-themed action RPG. Pre-orders for the game are live now through most platforms.
ComicBook

Dead Island 2 Team Was "Re-Energized" by Goat Simulator 3 Parody Trailer

The Dead Island 2 team was apparently "re-energized" by the trailer for Goat Simulator 3. For those who aren't aware, Dead Island 2 was announced in 2014 with a flashy trailer at Sony's E3 press conference. At the start of the trailer, it was unclear what the game was as it featured a man jogging down Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California while listening to music. The longer his jog goes along, more chaos begins to ensue around him, all of which is caused by zombies. It's eventually revealed that this is Dead Island 2, a sequel to a game that had only been released just a few years prior to a mixed critical response but strong commercial success. Shortly after this, the game faded away from the limelight for years until Gamescom 2022 rolled around this past week. Dead Island 2 was re-revealed with a new trailer and an early 2023 release date, exciting fans around the world.
IGN

Ex-GTA Boss Reveals More About His New Open-World Game at Gamescom Opening Night Live

Former Rockstar North president Leslie Benzies has revealed more about Everywhere, the upcoming open-world game he's designing at new studio Build a Rocket Boy. Benzies and the Build a Rocket Boy team discussed the ambitions of Everywhere as part of Gamescom 2022's Opening Night Live show, a game described as blending together gameplay, adventure, creativity, and discovery in a multi-world gaming experience. Very little was given away, but the "sneak peak behind the curtain" suggested that players will have a creative hand as part of the game, as well as playing an "immersive experience". Could this be part creative tools, part video game?
ComicBook

Popular Steam Game Finally Coming to PlayStation and Xbox

A popular PC game that has long been exclusive to Valve's Steam platform is finally making its way to PlayStation and Xbox platforms in the future. Specifically, that game happens to be Mordhau, which is a "multiplayer medieval slasher." And while Mordhau has somewhat dwindled in popularity in recent years on Steam, the game could soon see a major revival now that it's coming to consoles.
dotesports.com

PlayStation introduces ‘ultra-customizable’ DualSense Edge controller

PlayStation announced a new controller during today’s Gamescom Opening Night Live show. In a brief spot during the show, the company revealed the DualSense Edge, an “ultra-customizable” wireless controller for PlayStation consoles. Players will be able to customize just about every facet of the controller, from the stick caps on the thumbsticks to the buttons on the back of the controller to the thumbsticks’ sticks themselves, according to a blog post released after the show. Players will also have complete control over the Edge’s controls: each of the buttons can be remapped or deactivated, and the thumbsticks’ sensitivity and dead zones can be adjusted at will.
