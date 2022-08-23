Read full article on original website
Related
technewstoday.com
10 Best Original Xbox Games of All Time
Microsoft stormed the gaming world in 2001 with the debut of Sony. The console introduced Halo, one of the most successful FPS games ever. Is there more to the platform, though? In other words, what are the best original Xbox games?. Sony has stood at the top of console competition...
Lies of P is the breakout Gamescom hit
The upcoming Pinocchio-themed Soulslike is clearly the Gamescom 2022 darling
dotesports.com
Here’s the Gamescom 2022 developer lineup
Gamescom 2022 week is finally here, beginning with a landmark opening night premiere in Opening Night Live hosted by Geoff Keighley. Following ONL, the rest of the week of Gamescom will feature all sorts of showcase events from all manner of game publishers and developers. A few big names will...
Upcoming PS5 games: All the new PS5 games for 2022 and beyond
Here's the upcoming PS5 games line-up, from God of War Ragnarok to Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
RELATED PEOPLE
IGN
PlayStation PC Games Launcher Reportedly in the Works
PlayStation is doing bits in the PC world as it keeps on releasing new games for the platform. They have released a whole set of games for the platform which include Days Gone, God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn and so many more. The latest PlayStation Studios game that has been added to PC is Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and the next one is Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.
Best PS5 games to play right now
Take full advantage of your new console with these best PS5 games
dotesports.com
When does The Lords of the Fallen release?
Lords of the Fallen, the 2014 soulslike game, is getting a sequel that was announced at Gamescom 2022. The Lords of the Fallen, published by CI Games, is bringing back the Dark Souls-inspired role-playing game. The series is known for weighty combat with a slower pace than other soulslike titles.
All the Gamescom announcements and trailers from Opening Night Live 2022
Rest easy, videogame trailer-lovers: this year's Gamescom announcements from Opening Night Live 2022 are here to keep you fed. The week formerly known as E3 has come and gone and The Game Awards show isn't until December, but we can't go too long without Geoff Keighley introducing a world premiere, so let there be Gamescom.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
All new Destiny 2 Fortnite skins and how to get them
Destiny 2, like Fortnite, is one of the most popular live-service games out there right now. Players from around the world hop into both games to battle it out and prove their skill. While it’s been rumored that there could be a collab between the two games since late last week, characters from Destiny have been confirmed to be coming to Fortnite as soon as tonight.
dotesports.com
When does Sonic Frontiers release?
Sonic Frontiers has the potential to be the open-world Sonic game that fans of the blue hedgehog have been waiting for. Featuring mysterious lands to explore, puzzles to solve, and enemies to beat, it combines the speed and platforming of the 2D scrolling classics with the open world that many players have come to expect from the biggest games on the market.
digg.com
The Top Ten Best-Selling PlayStation 2 Games, Visualized
If you owned any of the following games, congrats, you are old and these came out twenty years ago. The Sony PlayStation 2 is the best-selling console of all time. More people probably bought the console in the early 2000s for its DVD-playing capabilities, but a ton of people also bought video games. So many, in fact, that Chit-Hot was able to round up the numbers and highlight the best-selling games for the best-selling console. Say that ten times fast.
dotesports.com
How to get early access to Hogwarts Legacy
Hogwarts Legacy received a new trailer during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live today. In addition to new gameplay details and a fresh release date—Feb. 10, 2023—the trailer revealed a slew of pre-order bonuses for those who want to purchase the upcoming Hogwarts-themed action RPG. Pre-orders for the game are live now through most platforms.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NME
‘Lords Of The Fallen’ reboot announced with a trailer at Gamescom
A Lords Of The Fallen follow up called The Lords Of The Fallen was announced via a trailer tonight at Gamescom Opening Night Live. The new game will be developed by Hexworks, a studio of CI Games, which was the studio behind the 2014 original. A soulslike fantasy role-playing game,...
IGN
Wyrdsong Is a Brand New Open-World RPG From Bethesda, Obsidian Veterans - Gamescom Opening Night Live
At Gamescom Opening Night Live, former Bethesda lead Jeff Gardiner unveiled his new studio, Something Wicked Games, and teased its debut project: an open-world, preternatural RPG called Wyrdsong. Wyrdsong is planned as a dark, historical fantasy that takes place in a fictionalized version of Portugal in the Middle Ages. Though...
ComicBook
Dead Island 2 Team Was "Re-Energized" by Goat Simulator 3 Parody Trailer
The Dead Island 2 team was apparently "re-energized" by the trailer for Goat Simulator 3. For those who aren't aware, Dead Island 2 was announced in 2014 with a flashy trailer at Sony's E3 press conference. At the start of the trailer, it was unclear what the game was as it featured a man jogging down Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California while listening to music. The longer his jog goes along, more chaos begins to ensue around him, all of which is caused by zombies. It's eventually revealed that this is Dead Island 2, a sequel to a game that had only been released just a few years prior to a mixed critical response but strong commercial success. Shortly after this, the game faded away from the limelight for years until Gamescom 2022 rolled around this past week. Dead Island 2 was re-revealed with a new trailer and an early 2023 release date, exciting fans around the world.
dotesports.com
What weapons can you use in the Splatoon 3 Splatfest World Premiere demo?
Splatoon 3 is on the horizon and Nintendo is gracing fans with the opportunity to test out the new release with the Splatfest World Premier kicking off Saturday, Aug. 27 and fans are certainly ready to make their mark. Splatfest will give excited fans the opportunity to rip into 12...
IGN
Ex-GTA Boss Reveals More About His New Open-World Game at Gamescom Opening Night Live
Former Rockstar North president Leslie Benzies has revealed more about Everywhere, the upcoming open-world game he's designing at new studio Build a Rocket Boy. Benzies and the Build a Rocket Boy team discussed the ambitions of Everywhere as part of Gamescom 2022's Opening Night Live show, a game described as blending together gameplay, adventure, creativity, and discovery in a multi-world gaming experience. Very little was given away, but the "sneak peak behind the curtain" suggested that players will have a creative hand as part of the game, as well as playing an "immersive experience". Could this be part creative tools, part video game?
dotesports.com
Destiny 2 Lightfall pre-order guide: Quicksilver Storm, perks, editions, and more
Anticipating for the next Destiny 2 expansion, Lightfall, has never been higher. A stacked showcase event held by Bungie on Aug. 23 revealed tons of new new information including the new Neptune destination, a new Darkness power called Strand, and of course the official release date of Feb. 28, 2023.
ComicBook
Popular Steam Game Finally Coming to PlayStation and Xbox
A popular PC game that has long been exclusive to Valve's Steam platform is finally making its way to PlayStation and Xbox platforms in the future. Specifically, that game happens to be Mordhau, which is a "multiplayer medieval slasher." And while Mordhau has somewhat dwindled in popularity in recent years on Steam, the game could soon see a major revival now that it's coming to consoles.
dotesports.com
PlayStation introduces ‘ultra-customizable’ DualSense Edge controller
PlayStation announced a new controller during today’s Gamescom Opening Night Live show. In a brief spot during the show, the company revealed the DualSense Edge, an “ultra-customizable” wireless controller for PlayStation consoles. Players will be able to customize just about every facet of the controller, from the stick caps on the thumbsticks to the buttons on the back of the controller to the thumbsticks’ sticks themselves, according to a blog post released after the show. Players will also have complete control over the Edge’s controls: each of the buttons can be remapped or deactivated, and the thumbsticks’ sensitivity and dead zones can be adjusted at will.
Comments / 0