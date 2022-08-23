Commission on Civil Rights. Notice is hereby given, pursuant to the provisions of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights (Commission), and the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA), that the Connecticut Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights will hold a briefing on algorithms and civil rights in Connecticut on Thursday, September 8, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. to approximately 2:00 p.m. The briefing's location is the Legislative Office Building, Room 1E, 300 Capitol Avenue, Hartford, CT 06106. The purpose of the briefing is to hear from experts on the topic of algorithms and civil rights in Connecticut.

