federalregister.gov
Notice of Public Meetings of the California Advisory Committee
U.S. Commission on Civil Rights. Notice is hereby given, pursuant to the provisions of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights (Commission) and the Federal Advisory Committee Act that the California Advisory Committee (Committee) will hold a meeting via a Webex platform on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., for the purpose of hearing testimony regarding the civil rights impacts of AB5.
federalregister.gov
Notice of Public Meeting of the Connecticut Advisory Committee
Commission on Civil Rights. Notice is hereby given, pursuant to the provisions of the rules and regulations of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights (Commission), and the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA), that the Connecticut Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights will hold a briefing on algorithms and civil rights in Connecticut on Thursday, September 8, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. to approximately 2:00 p.m. The briefing's location is the Legislative Office Building, Room 1E, 300 Capitol Avenue, Hartford, CT 06106. The purpose of the briefing is to hear from experts on the topic of algorithms and civil rights in Connecticut.
federalregister.gov
Removal of the Reformulated Gasoline Program From the Southern Maine Area
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). In this final action, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is amending its reformulated gasoline (RFG) regulations to reflect that York, Cumberland, Androscoggin, Sagadahoc, Kennebec, Knox and Lincoln counties in Maine (the Southern Maine Area) are no longer Federal RFG covered areas as of September 30, 2021. EPA previously approved a petition from Maine to opt out of the Federal RFG program and removed the requirement to sell Federal RFG in the Southern Maine Area as of September 30, 2021. This effective date applied to retailers, wholesale purchaser-consumers, refiners, importers, and distributors. This rule merely updates the list of RFG-covered areas in the Federal regulations to reflect the effective date of the opt-out for the Southern Maine Area.
federalregister.gov
Badger State Solar, LLC: Notice of Availability of a Final Environmental Impact Statement
This document has a comment period that ends in 37 days. (10/03/2022) Submit a formal comment. Rural Utilities Service, USDA. Notice of availability of a Final Environmental Impact Statement. SUMMARY:. The Rural Utilities Service (RUS), an agency within the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), has prepared a Final Environmental...
federalregister.gov
Administrative Declaration of a Disaster for the State of California
Small Business Administration. This is a notice of an Administrative declaration of a disaster for the State of California dated 08/19/2022. Incident Period: 07/29/2022 and continuing. DATES:. Issued on 08/19/2022. Physical Loan Application Deadline Date: 10/18/2022. Economic Injury (EIDL) Loan Application Deadline Date: 05/19/2023. ADDRESSES:. Submit completed loan applications to:...
federalregister.gov
Administrative Declaration of a Disaster for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
Small Business Administration. This is a notice of an Administrative declaration of a disaster for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania dated 08/19/2022. Incident: Heavy Rain and Flash Flooding. Incident Period: 08/05/2022. DATES:. Issued on 08/19/2022. Physical Loan Application Deadline Date: 10/18/2022. Economic Injury (EIDL) Loan Application Deadline Date: 05/19/2023. ADDRESSES:. Submit...
federalregister.gov
Amendment of Class E Airspace; Multiple Texas Towns
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), DOT. This action amends the Class E airspace at Borger, TX; Pampa, TX; and Spearman, TX. These actions are due to airspace reviews conducted as part of the decommissioning of the Borger very high frequency (VHF) omnidirectional range (VOR) as part of the VOR Minimal Operational Network (MON) Program. The names and geographic coordinates of some airports are also being updated to coincide with the FAA's aeronautical database.
