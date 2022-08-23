Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Student Debt Relief: Inspired by NJBridget MulroyWashington, DC
36 Years Later, Black Teen Still Accused Of Hanging HimselfJeffery MacSilver Spring, MD
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Trump Supporter Who Took Private Jet To Capitol Riot Pleads GuiltyKevin AlexanderWashington, DC
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Related
federalregister.gov
National Institute on Aging; Notice of Closed Meeting
Pursuant to section 10(d) of the Federal Advisory Committee Act, as amended, notice is hereby given of the following meeting. The meeting will be closed to the public in accordance with the provisions set forth in sections 552b(c)(4) and 552b(c)(6), Title 5 U.S.C., as amended. The grant applications and the discussions could disclose confidential trade secrets or commercial property such as patentable material, and personal information concerning individuals associated with the grant applications, the disclosure of which would constitute a clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy.
federalregister.gov
National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism; Amended Notice of Meeting
Notice is hereby given of a change in the meeting of the National Advisory Council on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, September 08, 2022, 11:00 a.m. to September 08, 2022, 05:00 p.m., National Institutes of Health, National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, 6700B Rockledge Drive, Bethesda, MD 20817 which was published in the Federal Register on July 28, 2022, FR Doc. 2022-16212, 87 FR 45347.
federalregister.gov
Advisory Board of Exceptional Children
The Bureau of Indian Education (BIE) is announcing that the Advisory Board for Exceptional Children will hold a two-day in-person and virtual meeting. The purpose of the meeting is to meet the mandates of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act of 2004 (IDEA) for Indian children with disabilities. DATES:. The...
federalregister.gov
Arts Advisory Panel Meetings
National Endowment for the Arts. Pursuant to the Federal Advisory Committee Act, as amended, notice is hereby given that 1 meeting of the Arts Advisory Panel to the National Council on the Arts will be held by teleconference or videoconference. DATES:. See the SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION section for individual meeting times...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
federalregister.gov
Procurement List; Proposed Additions and Deletions
This document has a comment period that ends in 29 days. (09/25/2022) Submit a formal comment. Committee for Purchase From People Who Are Blind or Severely Disabled. Proposed additions to the Procurement List. SUMMARY:. The Committee is proposing to add service(s) to the Procurement List that will be furnished by...
federalregister.gov
Sunshine Act Meetings
Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Hybrid meeting: 1050 First Street NE, Washington, DC (12th floor) and virtual. Note: For those attending the meeting in person, current COVID-19 safety protocols for visitors, which are based on the CDC COVID-19 Community Level in Washington, DC, will be updated on the Commission's contact page by the Monday before the meeting. See the contact page at https://www.fec.gov/contact/. If you would like to virtually access the meeting, see the instructions below.
Comments / 0