Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). In this final action, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is amending its reformulated gasoline (RFG) regulations to reflect that York, Cumberland, Androscoggin, Sagadahoc, Kennebec, Knox and Lincoln counties in Maine (the Southern Maine Area) are no longer Federal RFG covered areas as of September 30, 2021. EPA previously approved a petition from Maine to opt out of the Federal RFG program and removed the requirement to sell Federal RFG in the Southern Maine Area as of September 30, 2021. This effective date applied to retailers, wholesale purchaser-consumers, refiners, importers, and distributors. This rule merely updates the list of RFG-covered areas in the Federal regulations to reflect the effective date of the opt-out for the Southern Maine Area.

