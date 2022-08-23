Read full article on original website
Avocados Grown in South Florida; Increased Assessment Rate
Agricultural Marketing Service, Department of Agriculture (USDA). This rule implements a recommendation from the Avocado Administrative Committee to increase the assessment rate established for the 2022-23 and subsequent fiscal years. The assessment rate will remain in effect indefinitely unless modified, suspended, or terminated. DATES:. Effective September 26, 2022. FOR FURTHER...
Removal of the Reformulated Gasoline Program From the Southern Maine Area
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). In this final action, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is amending its reformulated gasoline (RFG) regulations to reflect that York, Cumberland, Androscoggin, Sagadahoc, Kennebec, Knox and Lincoln counties in Maine (the Southern Maine Area) are no longer Federal RFG covered areas as of September 30, 2021. EPA previously approved a petition from Maine to opt out of the Federal RFG program and removed the requirement to sell Federal RFG in the Southern Maine Area as of September 30, 2021. This effective date applied to retailers, wholesale purchaser-consumers, refiners, importers, and distributors. This rule merely updates the list of RFG-covered areas in the Federal regulations to reflect the effective date of the opt-out for the Southern Maine Area.
Badger State Solar, LLC: Notice of Availability of a Final Environmental Impact Statement
This document has a comment period that ends in 37 days. (10/03/2022) Submit a formal comment. Rural Utilities Service, USDA. Notice of availability of a Final Environmental Impact Statement. SUMMARY:. The Rural Utilities Service (RUS), an agency within the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), has prepared a Final Environmental...
Administrative Declaration of a Disaster for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
Small Business Administration. This is a notice of an Administrative declaration of a disaster for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania dated 08/19/2022. Incident: Heavy Rain and Flash Flooding. Incident Period: 08/05/2022. DATES:. Issued on 08/19/2022. Physical Loan Application Deadline Date: 10/18/2022. Economic Injury (EIDL) Loan Application Deadline Date: 05/19/2023. ADDRESSES:. Submit...
Amendment of Class E Airspace; Multiple Texas Towns
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), DOT. This action amends the Class E airspace at Borger, TX; Pampa, TX; and Spearman, TX. These actions are due to airspace reviews conducted as part of the decommissioning of the Borger very high frequency (VHF) omnidirectional range (VOR) as part of the VOR Minimal Operational Network (MON) Program. The names and geographic coordinates of some airports are also being updated to coincide with the FAA's aeronautical database.
