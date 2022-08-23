ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

alxnow.com

Morning Notes

Man arrested after attempting to abduct child in Alexandria (Fairfax) — "A man in Fairfax County is in custody after attempting to abduct a child in Alexandria on Wednesday afternoon." [Fox5]. It's Monday — Humid and partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 88 and low of...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
DC News Now

Outside diners getting egged at Martin’s Tavern in Georgetown

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An iconic Georgetown restaurant has become the target of several eggings recently with customers taking the hit. The manager of Martin’s Tavern, which many people know as the place that John F. Kennedy Jr. proposed to his future wife, Jackie Bouvier, told us an egging that happened Wednesday night was […]
WASHINGTON, DC
wfmd.com

Eight Displaced After 3-Alarm Fire In Downtown Frederick

A cat, snake, and two pet rats died. Frederick, Md. (NS) – Eight people were displaced by a large 3-alarm fire in Downtown Frederick on Wednesday night. At around 9:40 p.m., firefighters were sent to West Second Street for a multi-family dwelling fire. A rapid intervention dispatch was requested...
FREDERICK, MD
ffxnow.com

Another pedestrian dies after crash on Dulles Toll Road in Reston area

(Updated at 12:05 p.m.) A Reston man was killed in a crash on the Dulles Toll Road Wednesday night (Aug. 24), the second reported pedestrian fatality on the highway in as many months. Chris Baidoe, 26, was hit by a vehicle around 8 p.m. in the toll road’s westbound lanes...
DC News Now

Arrest made in double stabbing at Metro Center

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) said it arrested a man who is accused of stabbing two people on the Red Line platform at Metro Center Station on Tuesday. MTPD said officers took Antownne Turner, 51, of Northeast into custody in the 2200 block of I St. NW. Police said […]
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Bar Info#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Old Town#Food Drink
Daily Voice

Baltimore Restaurant Named Best In Nation For Sandwiches

A recent blog has named a Baltimore restaurant one of the best in the nation for sandwiches as they celebrate the lunchtime favorite. Ekiben was Yelp's choice for the best sandwich in Maryland, and deservedly so with it's unique array of sandwiches served on a beautiful steamed bun, according to the Yelp list.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

DC Top Chef turned away at downtown restaurant due to dress code

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A top D.C. chef was visiting a new restaurant downtown on Saturday when she was asked to leave because her shoes didn't fit the dress code. Former "Top Chef" finalist and current chef at St. Anselm in Northeast Marjorie Meek-Bradley stopped at Shoto, a Japanese restaurant that opened last February.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Stolen car with child inside found in DC

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A car that was stolen from Arlington County with a child still inside was found later in Washington, D.C. with the child safe inside. Police first responded to N. Lynn Street at Wilson Boulevard for the stolen car. The D.C. Police Department found the car in Southeast D.C. […]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Person shot in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The Alexandria Police Department (APD) said one person was hurt in a shooting that took place Saturday. The police department tweeted about the incident at 9:15 p.m. In the tweet, police said there was a heavy presence of officers in the 700 block of N. Fayette St. after APD […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA

