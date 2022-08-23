Read full article on original website
Student Debt Relief: Inspired by NJBridget MulroyWashington, DC
36 Years Later, Black Teen Still Accused Of Hanging HimselfJeffery MacSilver Spring, MD
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Trump Supporter Who Took Private Jet To Capitol Riot Pleads GuiltyKevin AlexanderWashington, DC
This City in Virginia Was Just Named One of the Best in AmericaTravel Maven
alxnow.com
Morning Notes
Man arrested after attempting to abduct child in Alexandria (Fairfax) — “A man in Fairfax County is in custody after attempting to abduct a child in Alexandria on Wednesday afternoon.” [Fox5]. It’s Monday — Humid and partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 88 and low of...
Outside diners getting egged at Martin’s Tavern in Georgetown
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An iconic Georgetown restaurant has become the target of several eggings recently with customers taking the hit. The manager of Martin’s Tavern, which many people know as the place that John F. Kennedy Jr. proposed to his future wife, Jackie Bouvier, told us an egging that happened Wednesday night was […]
baltimorefishbowl.com
Lexington Market to host closing celebration for East Market building to mark 70 years of service
Lexington Market is sending off its East Market building with a celebration Sept. 3 to mark its 70 years of service. The historic public market will hold a free and public event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 3, with live music, giveaways, speakers, and a ringing of the market’s bell.
wfmd.com
Eight Displaced After 3-Alarm Fire In Downtown Frederick
A cat, snake, and two pet rats died. Frederick, Md. (NS) – Eight people were displaced by a large 3-alarm fire in Downtown Frederick on Wednesday night. At around 9:40 p.m., firefighters were sent to West Second Street for a multi-family dwelling fire. A rapid intervention dispatch was requested...
ffxnow.com
Another pedestrian dies after crash on Dulles Toll Road in Reston area
(Updated at 12:05 p.m.) A Reston man was killed in a crash on the Dulles Toll Road Wednesday night (Aug. 24), the second reported pedestrian fatality on the highway in as many months. Chris Baidoe, 26, was hit by a vehicle around 8 p.m. in the toll road’s westbound lanes...
Pumping new life into Security Square Mall
Community leaders hoping to revitalize Security Square Mall are celebrating plans by the state and Baltimore County to spend tens of millions of dollars to pump new life into it
2-year-old and 6-year-old seriously injured in Anne Arundel County crash
Two children were critically injured in a serious crash in southern Anne Arundel County on Sunday afternoon, confirmed Anne Arundel County Volunteer Fire Department.
Arrest made in double stabbing at Metro Center
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metro Transit Police Department (MTPD) said it arrested a man who is accused of stabbing two people on the Red Line platform at Metro Center Station on Tuesday. MTPD said officers took Antownne Turner, 51, of Northeast into custody in the 2200 block of I St. NW. Police said […]
Fairfax County special education instructor dies at 28; friend remembers him
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Tragedy struck a Virginia family over the weekend, as a 28-year-old died after a fall and head injury. Kevin Iglesias worked with special education children at Glasgow Middle School in Fairfax County, and one of his longest friends shared more about him in an interview with DC News […]
Man critically injured following a hit-and-run on Ritchie Highway
A man is critically injured after being struck along Ritchie Highway in Anne Arundel County Friday night.
Baltimore City Schools without AC to release early, on the first day of school
As the school year begins, Baltimore City Schools without air conditioning will have to wait a little longer to get back into the swing of things.
Baltimore Restaurant Named Best In Nation For Sandwiches
A recent blog has named a Baltimore restaurant one of the best in the nation for sandwiches as they celebrate the lunchtime favorite. Ekiben was Yelp's choice for the best sandwich in Maryland, and deservedly so with it's unique array of sandwiches served on a beautiful steamed bun, according to the Yelp list.
Female cyclist fatally struck in Bethesda
Officers responded to the 5200 Block or River Road for a female cyclist struck. According to police, the cyclist was struck by a flatbed truck.
fox5dc.com
DC Top Chef turned away at downtown restaurant due to dress code
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A top D.C. chef was visiting a new restaurant downtown on Saturday when she was asked to leave because her shoes didn't fit the dress code. Former "Top Chef" finalist and current chef at St. Anselm in Northeast Marjorie Meek-Bradley stopped at Shoto, a Japanese restaurant that opened last February.
Stolen car with child inside found in DC
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A car that was stolen from Arlington County with a child still inside was found later in Washington, D.C. with the child safe inside. Police first responded to N. Lynn Street at Wilson Boulevard for the stolen car. The D.C. Police Department found the car in Southeast D.C. […]
Person shot in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (DC News Now) — The Alexandria Police Department (APD) said one person was hurt in a shooting that took place Saturday. The police department tweeted about the incident at 9:15 p.m. In the tweet, police said there was a heavy presence of officers in the 700 block of N. Fayette St. after APD […]
baltimorefishbowl.com
Babyface, Rebecca Black, Kelly Price, Jon B. to perform at Baltimore’s first-ever Charm City Live music and arts festival on Sept. 24
Baltimore City will usher in the fall season with its first-ever Charm City Live Festival on Sept. 24, featuring performances by Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Rebecca Black, Kelly Price, and Jon B. The free, one-day music and arts festival will be held at the War Memorial Plaza in downtown...
Essence
7 Black-Owned Businesses You Need To Visit On Your Next Trip To Washington D.C.
While staples such as Ben’s Chili Bowl and Ooh's & Aah's will always have our hearts, some newcomers are definitely making their mark as well. Though Chocolate City has become a little more vanilla over the years, it’s still a mecca (word to Howard University) for Black culture.
alxnow.com
Alexandria Boxer Troy ‘The Transformer’ Isley returns to Lyles Crouch Traditional Academy
The former Lyles Crouch Traditional Academy troublemaker transformed himself into a champion, and on Thursday (August 25) he returned to his old school to talk about his boxing career and last year’s Tokyo Olympics. “Troy worked very hard,’ Principal Patricia Zissios told students in an assembly. “Troy had some...
Driver charged with reckless driving after allegedly running red light, killing Dumfries man
It was determined that 35-year-old Jesse Rean Bacha of Aquia Harbor was headed north on Dumfries Road in a 2018 Ford F-150 when he ignored a red light and hit a 2018 Lexus E300H that was turning left from Country Club Drive to Dumfries Road.
