ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Basketball team owner and soon-to-be baseball manager, Yadier Molina

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18bdMw_0hSFftWd00

ST. LOUIS – It’s been a busy sendoff season for Yadier Molina, and he’s gearing up for a stretch run that could lead the St. Louis Cardinals to their fourth straight postseason bid.

Molina is taking on some additional responsibilities amid his 19th season, a campaign he intends will be his final one in Major League Baseball. He’s exploring additional opportunities in the world of sports, including several overseas.

One of those opportunities recently led to Molina taking a two-game absence from the team. Over the weekend, Molina traveled to his native Puerto Rico for what was initially described to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch as “business reasons.” Molina later clarified the professional basketball team he owns, Vaqueros de Bayamon, competed for a championship.

Pujols hits 693rd home run, ties Bonds for most off unique pitchers

The team ended up with its second championship in three years with Molina joining in on the celebration. According to ESPN , Molina had discussed the potential for a brief absence with Cardinals manager Oli Marmol during the last homestand.

The Cardinals placed Molina on the restricted list for the final two games of last weekend’s road series with the Arizona Diamondbacks, then activated catcher Ivan Herrera to have a backup catcher ready. Molina rejoined the team Monday in Chicago for the start of a five-game road series with the Cubs.

It’s unclear if Molina might miss more games for similar reasons, though he is lining up for another opportunity that could overlap with the current Cardinals campaign, depending on the team’s fate come postseason.

Molina announced via Instagram on April 2 that he is planning to manage Navegantes del Magallanes of the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League during the 2022-23 season. Molina recently shared more about his upcoming opportunity, which will be his first managerial experience in professional baseball, with the New York Times.

Trending: Missouri school district brings back punishment by paddle

Navegantes del Magallanes is expected to begin Saturday, October 22. While the Cardinals’ regular season wraps up on Oct. 5, the team could be well-positioned for a postseason run past that point. The MLB postseason could even stretch to as late as Sunday, Nov. 4. What that timeframe and balance means for the Cardinals, Molina and his managing opportunities remains to be determined.

Molina and Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright are five starts away from making history as the MLB battery with the most starts. The duo has made 320 career starts together.

After recently returning from injury and the basketball title, Molina is hitting .219 with two home runs and 12 RBI over 53 games this season. He was also throwing out runners at a 45% clip.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Basketball
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Local
Saint Louis, MO Basketball
960 The Ref

MLB players' association trying to unionize minor leaguers

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Major League Baseball Players Association is attempting to unionize minor leaguers, reversing decades of opposition. The players' association said Monday it is circulating union authorization cards among players with minor league contracts to form a separate bargaining unit from the big leaguers.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
Adam Wainwright
FOX 2

Lindenwood Football prepares for its first season in Division I

ST. CHARLES — It’s the start of a historic season on the Lindenwood campus. The Lions begin NCAA Division I play in 2022-23, joining the Ohio Valley Conference earlier this year. The Lindenwood Football team begins its season on September 10th against Houston Baptist. The Lions’ first home football game is against Keiser University. The […]
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Playoffs#Louis#The St Louis Cardinals#Major League Baseball#Espn#The Arizona Diamondbacks#Cubs
FOX 2

Cardinals players make a young fan’s summer

ST. LOUIS — Cooper Davis loves baseball. You can see it in the photos his dad takes of him and shares on social media. Cooper and his parents often travel from their home in Pennsylvania to different ballparks to watch baseball games. Most of the time, they’re following the St. Louis Cardinals, the family’s favorite […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Instagram
FOX 2

FOX 2

40K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy