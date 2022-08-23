ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Trends

The System Shock remake stays true to its ’90s roots

Even if you’ve never played System Shock, you’ve probably played something that was inspired by it. The 1994 classic has been hailed as an influential masterpiece that helped pave the way for emergent shooters like Bioshock. So, how do you go about remaking a game that’s been iterated on to the extent that this game has been? By staying true to the source.
Digital Trends

This powerful HP laptop is down to $550 this weekend

Whether you’re a student, a professional, or a gamer, a powerful laptop is something to consider, especially when it’s among the best laptop deals taking place. Right now you can grab a loaded HP Pavilion laptop for just $550, a steal for such a powerful laptop. It regularly costs $900, so this deal is offering a savings of $350 when you buy directly from HP right now. It’s one of the best HP laptop deals available, so click over to HP now to claim this discount while you can.
Digital Trends

Gungrave G.O.R.E. is a bloody delightful PS2 era throwback

Heading into my Gamescom demo of Gungrave G.O.R.E., I had all but forgotten that it was a sequel to a long-forgotten PlayStation 2 series. That changed when I watched a five-minute developer introduction to the game at Gamescom, which included some charmingly archaic footage of the original 2002 action game. But if that hadn’t tipped me off, I surely would have pieced it together by playing the demo itself.
Digital Trends

How to unlock fast travel in Saints Row

Saints Row gives you a sprawling playground to explore in the form of Santo Ileso. It also gives you a colorful assortment of supercars, pickup trucks, wingsuits, and other forms of transit to make roaming its dusty streets an absolute blast. But sometimes, you just don’t want to drive down the same highway twice – or you have to trek halfway across the map to your next objective. If that’s the case, you’ll be glad to know Saints Row offers a fast-travel system.
Digital Trends

The best Razer keyboards to buy in 2022

The best Razer keyboards are some of the best keyboards you can buy in 2022. Razer is a reliable name when it comes to gaming peripherals, with a distinct style that appeals to gamers around the world, especially when it comes to synchronized RGB lighting, which can be customized using Razer's Synapse software.
Digital Trends

The Last Of Us Part I haptic dialogue feedback enhances accessibility

The gaming industry continues to do right by gamers with disabilities by putting accessibility features in upcoming games, including The Last Of Us Part I. Naughty Dog has given us an overview of the accessibility features that will be included in the remake of the 2013 classic PlayStation 3 title.
Digital Trends

How to turn off Sticky Keys in Windows 11

Sticky Keys is a useful accessibility feature that lets you activate multiple keys at once while pressing them one at a time. You've probably come across it if you accidentally pressed the Shift key five times in a row. But if you don't want to use this feature for keyboard shortcuts, you can always turn off Sticky Keys in Windows 11.
Digital Trends

The HP Omen gaming PC is ridiculously cheap today — save $400

If you’re looking for a great way to dive into some of the best PC games, there are a lot of great gaming PC deals taking place right now. One of the best is on the HP Omen 40L gaming PC, which you can get for just $1,750 when purchasing directly from HP. This is a savings of $400 off the powerful gaming PC’s regular price of $2,150. Free shipping and several discounts on accessories and monitors are also available with your purchase of the HP Omen gaming PC.
Digital Trends

Hurry! The 2021 Apple iPad is $49 off and selling fast

By now, the iPad has become almost as essential to everyday life as a smartphone for many of us. Lately, back-to-school iPad deals have been popping up left and right, and right now Amazon has a pretty excellent one. Today you can bring home a 2021 10.2-inch iPad for only $280, saving you $49 off its original price of $329. iPad deals like this don’t come along often, so click the Buy Now button below to add one to your cart, and keep reading to find out why you should buy the 2021 Apple iPad.
