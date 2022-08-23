ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Rental car prices are up 62% from 2019, which is a bigger increase than flights and hotels.

By Getty Images
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TFP0N_0hSFfYBU00

Male hand of young man holding electronic remote key pushing button near red rental car to open or close it. Travel, tour, tourism, journey, mode of transport, technology, ecology, car sharing.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
19K+
Post
601K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy