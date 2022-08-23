Read full article on original website
Montana Town Is The Star of New Paranormal TV Show
It's great to see films and series show off Montana in different ways, but this particular show might seem a little strange to the average viewer. Variety reports that a brand new TV series on the Travel Channel and Discover+ is all about the paranormal activity in Butte, Montana. The show is called Ghosts of Devil's Perch and follows a paranormal investigator and psychic medium that work to uncover the mining town's seedy past.
This Delicious Montana-Made Treat is World Famous
Many popular products that are made in Montana are used by people all over the world, but did you know about this award-winning sweet treat?. The caramel that's made at Béquet Confections in Bozeman, Montana is some of the best in the world. In fact, Béquet Confections has won eight highly prestigious national awards. The company's Gourmet Celtic Sea Salt Caramel won the Gold Award in the Confectionary category in the 2022 Sofi Awards.
Montana at the Top of List for Fast Food Obsessed People
What would it take for you to give up fast food? Would you be willing to shave a few years off of your life, if it meant you could still eat french fries? People say that smoking and drinking will take years off of your life. Yet people still manage to guzzle gallons of beer and chain smoke. Some say fast food is just as unhealthy as smoking and drinking.
15 Amazing Candy Stores You Need to Know About in Montana
If you are looking for a place to satisfy your sweet tooth, a trip to one of these incredible Montana candy stores is a must. Montana is full of great places to stock up on your favorite candy. Regardless of where you're at in the state, you don't have to travel far to find a candy store.
We’re Number One! Montana Has Highest Number of These in America
Did you know that Montana is one of the most motorcycle-heavy states in the country?. States With the Most Motorcycles Registrations Per 100,000 People in the U.S. Big Sky Country can boast the most motorcycle registrations per capita in the U.S., according to a recent study released by titlemax.com. The study used the total number of motorcycles registered in each state per 100,000 people.
No Way! This Isn’t Montana’s Most Famous Sandwich
I'm flabbergasted by how inaccurately Insider categorized this Montana staple. Montana has a rich history when it comes to food, and one thing Montanans love to eat is a great sandwich. Not to mention, we have a famous sandwich that started right here in the state. So when I came across a list of the Most Famous Local Sandwich from Every State, I expected to see one answer, the right answer, but I was sorely mistaken.
Looking for a Party? Head Out to One of Montana’s 10 Drunkest Cities
In a list of the 10 drunkest cities in America, the top four cities are Green Bay, Eau Claire, Appleton, and Madison, all in Wisconsin. I thought it was interesting, however, number seven on that list is a Montana city. I needed to dig deeper and figure out which cities are the drunkest. I found a list from Road Snacks, and they ranked Montana's drunkest cities based on bars and pubs per capita, drunk tweets, and even divorce rate. Here are the results.
Remember Jamba Juice? The Last One in Montana is Hidden in Billings
My memory is a little foggy, but it seems like at one point in time there were Jamba Juice franchises everywhere. Founded by a 26-year-old college student in San Luis Obisbo, CA in 1990, at one point there were over 800 of these wildly popular, relatively healthy smoothie locations nationwide according to Mashed.com.
Montana To Host Blues Music, BBQ, And One Heck Of Good Time
Grab your friends, grab your family, grab the neighbors! Basically, everyone you know, grab them. This Bozeman event is back and ready for another amazing challenge. Kenyon Noble will once again host the 2022 Montana Pitmaster Classic as it returns to Bozeman THIS weekend. This is the kind of event that is for anyone who has even one taste bud. From savory smoked meats to delicious vegetables, you are guaranteed to find something you like.
Want To Join Montana’s Most Exclusive Club? Here’s What It Takes.
Montana certainly has its share of celebrity sightings. In fact, many of the rich and famous call Montana home, at least part of the time. For many of the world's most influential, Montana is home to one of the most exclusive clubs on the planet. Of course, we're talking about the Yellowstone Club.
Montana is Full of Treasures! Check Out My Latest Discovery
Montana is full of rare gems, minerals, fossils, and other treasures. On a recent trip down the Yellowstone River, some friends and I found some really excellent examples. Regardless of where you're located in Montana, there are a lot of great places to explore. Eastern Montana is a hotbed for dinosaur fossils. If you're near the Yellowstone River in that part of the state, you can find some really nice agates as well.
Cha Ching? Are Montana Kids Getting Rich From The Tooth Fairy?
Today is National Tooth Fairy Day, which reminded me of a recent experience I had. A couple of months back, after my dad passed away, my brother and I were going through the family home to get it ready to sell. My mother was a bit of a hoarder and after she died, my dad just never got rid of anything.
Dear Montana: Stop “Oversharing” In Back To School Pictures
As universities begin their fall semesters, local elementary, middle, and high schools will also start their school years. It's an exciting time for parents and students alike, as the kids get to show off their new school clothes, haircuts, and begin another year of academic excellence. However local police departments...
This Terrifying Montana Bug is the Stuff of Nightmares
A bird? A flying bug? A small, fluffy bat? I didn't know what the heck flew past my face the other day. Turns out it was something called a hummingbird moth. They're a thing. I've never seen one of these things until now and it was freaky enough to make me chirp-scream like a little girl. It came out of nowhere, flew around my head with surprising volume, then twittered around a nearby hanging flower basket.
Where To Find Weird Ice Cream Flavors In Montana
Nothing is better on a hot day than getting a couple of cold scoops of ice cream to cool you down. There are tons of incredible classic ice-cream flavors out there, but if you're in the mood to try something new, it can be hard to find a unique flavor.
Can You Help Montana Residents Constantly Searching For This?
With all of the things that Montana needs, some of the state's residents are still seeking essential services. As you scroll through different social media platforms, it seems as though there are numerous people constantly searching for the same few things. 1. House cleaning services. Luckily for me, I have...
One of Montana’s Unique Train Bridges is Being Torn Down
A historic railroad bridge that was severely damaged by flooding will be demolished this week. Officials have been monitoring the old railroad bridge near the US 89 North crossing near Livingston since mid-June. Because they feared that it may fall into the river, an 8-mile section of the Yellowstone River was closed between the Mayor’s Landing Fishing Access Site and Sheep Mountain Fishing Access site due to safety concerns.
Who Shares Montana Trails With You And How To Identify Them
Hiking is something that people do here all the time and it's also something people travel here to do. Let's be honest, we have some of the most beautiful views, and along with those views comes the possibility that you may run into some wildlife. From deer to bears to mountain goats, the list of wildlife in Montana goes on and on.
5 TV Shows That Should Start Filming in Montana
There was once a time when Hollywood was THE place to film, but now the world is our Hollywood. High taxes made production companies look elsewhere for film locations. New Mexico had "Breaking Bad," Utah had "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" and now Montana has "Yellowstone," but we could have even more shows take place here. Montana is the most beautiful state in the country (don't @ me) so naturally, it's a great setting for pretty much any show, here are some examples.
Breaking These Montana Laws With Style And Grace. Are You Guilty?
As old as Montana is, there are some laws that are a bit ridiculous, to say the least, AND I guarantee are being broken on a daily. And I say, SO BE IT! These laws are outdated and guaranteed to be broken, so why not just get rid of them?
