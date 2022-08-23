ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrow, GA

claytoncountyga.gov

Notice of Special Meeting of the Library Board of Trustees

Notice is hereby given that a special meeting of the Clayton County Library Board of Trustees will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 6:00PM at the Clayton County Library System’s Headquarters Branch, located at 865 Battle Creek Road, Jonesboro, GA 30236. Special Meeting Item(s) of Discussion:. Personnel...
JONESBORO, GA

