ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

UPMC Hamot offers career opportunities free-of-charge

A local hospital is teaming up with an Erie Community College to offer medical opportunities to employees free of charge. A program that is being offered by UPMC Hamot will train students to take on the job as a surgical technician and jumpstart their new career. UPMC Hamot’s surgical technologist school is offering a 20-month […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Gannon University President Keith Taylor to Step Down

Gannon University president Keith Taylor is stepping down. He made the announcement during a community meeting Friday. President Taylor is Gannon's seventh president. The university said the search for his successor is being initiated. In the meantime, Taylor will lead the Golden Knights until June 30, 2023.
ERIE, PA
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding Awarded to Introduce Warren County High School Students to Manufacturing Careers

Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for the Warren County Career Center through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC) to introduce Warren County School District high school students to the manufacturing industry as an alternative to the traditional higher education path. “Pursuing a career in the manufacturing industry is...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie, PA
Health
Erie, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Erie, PA
erienewsnow.com

Route 20 Renamed Medal of Honor Highway

Route 20 in Erie County now has a new name. It will formally be known as the Medal of Honor Highway. A motorcycle procession traveled the stretch of highway Friday starting at the Ohio state line and ending at the American Legion in Wesleyville. Once there, a celebration began as...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Vacant Erie Business Center to be transformed into online charter school

The former Erie Business Center on West 9th Street remains vacant. However, a plan to transform it into an online charter school is still in the works. In June of 2021, Harrisburg-based Commonwealth Charter Academy purchased the building for $600,000. The plan was to have it up and running by this school year, but supply […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Sports Center rebuilds dome with additional technology

The Erie Sports Center has rebuilt its sports dome that collapsed after heavy snow fell this past January. The dome was built last week and still has a few weeks until sports teams can compete inside. This dome is larger, wider and taller than the previous one, with a new cable system and dome technology. […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patricia Donnelly
erienewsnow.com

Back to School Jam for Erie Public School Students

Student's from Erie's Public Schools will head back into the classroom on Monday and before they do, they need to make sure they are ready to go. Saturday was the annual Back to School Jam, all afternoon at Veteran's Memorial Stadium there was games and activities, like flag football for students to enjoy.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

814 Fresh Box brings Erie County farms to your home

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There is an abundance of locally-produced goods available to Erie County residents. Meat, dairy, produce, soaps and lotions — it’s all here, locally grown or produced and readily available, but the catch has always been access. How does a consumer in Erie get fresh eggs from Waterford, fresh zucchinis from Edinboro, or “this […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nursing Research#Nursing Care#Magnet#Nursing Staff#Nursing Process#Medical Services#General Health#Bsn#Cnor
Titusville Herald

It’s fair to say Crawford County Commissioner Weiderspahn had an award-winning birthday

Crawford County Commissioner Francis Weiderspahn can’t walk more than five feet at the Crawford County Fair without hearing “how’s it going Francis?”. He can’t go 10 feet without someone stopping him for a quick chat, and usually a crowd will form. Weiderspahn is now seeing his fame extend beyond the limits of the fairground, and even beyond the county limits.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

PennDOT Honors Two Local Men as Star of Excellence Recipients

OIL CITY, Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian on Tuesday recognized 29 PennDOT employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition. (Pictured above: Mike Hanna, left, and Todd Palmer, right.) Two employees from PennDOT’s District 1, which represents...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Health Services
News Channel 34

Tall Ships Erie festival opens to public

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The four-day celebration of all things maritime opened Thursday afternoon with the Parade of Sail. Friday morning, Tall Ships Erie festival grounds opened to the public at 10 a.m. The fleet of tall ships from North America and Spain will be in Erie all weekend long: U.S. Brig Niagara (Erie) Lettie […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Roundabout Work to Close Part of Hamot Rd. in Summit Township

Part of Hamot Rd. will be closed at the intersection with Oliver Rd. and Flower Rd. for construction of the five-leg roundabout in Summit Township, Erie County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said Friday. The southern Hamot Rd. leg is expected to reopen Wednesday, Aug. 31. A five-mile detour...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

New Maritime Marketplace to open at Erie’s bayfront

While the tall ships along Erie’s bayfront are a sight to see, inside the Bayfront Convention Center, a Maritime Marketplace is set up to showcase local vendors. Large crowds saw the large ships but also walked through the Maritime Marketplace during day two of Tall Ships Erie. The vendors ranged from local wineries to candy […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

16 Dog Swimming in Place in Erie County

Toxins in water samples at 16 Erie County locations exceed the limits for dogs to safely be in the water, according to the Erie County Department of Health Thursday. Samples are collected once per week, and advisories are updated Thursdays or Fridays from late May through the end of October.
ERIE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy