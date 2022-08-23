Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
UPMC Hamot offers career opportunities free-of-charge
A local hospital is teaming up with an Erie Community College to offer medical opportunities to employees free of charge. A program that is being offered by UPMC Hamot will train students to take on the job as a surgical technician and jumpstart their new career. UPMC Hamot’s surgical technologist school is offering a 20-month […]
erienewsnow.com
Gannon University President Keith Taylor to Step Down
Gannon University president Keith Taylor is stepping down. He made the announcement during a community meeting Friday. President Taylor is Gannon's seventh president. The university said the search for his successor is being initiated. In the meantime, Taylor will lead the Golden Knights until June 30, 2023.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding Awarded to Introduce Warren County High School Students to Manufacturing Careers
Governor Tom Wolf announced new funding for the Warren County Career Center through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC) to introduce Warren County School District high school students to the manufacturing industry as an alternative to the traditional higher education path. “Pursuing a career in the manufacturing industry is...
WNY County Has Highest COVID-19 Rates In New York
One Western New York County is leading the entire state in COVID-19 cases. According to the latest data from the New York State Department Of Health, Chautauqua County had a positive rate of 18.6% over the past seven days. That rate was the highest among all the counties in New York State.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
erienewsnow.com
Route 20 Renamed Medal of Honor Highway
Route 20 in Erie County now has a new name. It will formally be known as the Medal of Honor Highway. A motorcycle procession traveled the stretch of highway Friday starting at the Ohio state line and ending at the American Legion in Wesleyville. Once there, a celebration began as...
Vacant Erie Business Center to be transformed into online charter school
The former Erie Business Center on West 9th Street remains vacant. However, a plan to transform it into an online charter school is still in the works. In June of 2021, Harrisburg-based Commonwealth Charter Academy purchased the building for $600,000. The plan was to have it up and running by this school year, but supply […]
Erie Sports Center rebuilds dome with additional technology
The Erie Sports Center has rebuilt its sports dome that collapsed after heavy snow fell this past January. The dome was built last week and still has a few weeks until sports teams can compete inside. This dome is larger, wider and taller than the previous one, with a new cable system and dome technology. […]
erienewsnow.com
CDC: Erie, Warren Counties Move to Medium Community Level of COVID-19
Erie and Warren Counties have moved from the low to medium community level of COVID-19, now joining Crawford County, according to the latest data from the CDC on Thursday. Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Get tested if you have symptoms. Wear a mask if you have symptoms, a...
RELATED PEOPLE
erienewsnow.com
Back to School Jam for Erie Public School Students
Student's from Erie's Public Schools will head back into the classroom on Monday and before they do, they need to make sure they are ready to go. Saturday was the annual Back to School Jam, all afternoon at Veteran's Memorial Stadium there was games and activities, like flag football for students to enjoy.
814 Fresh Box brings Erie County farms to your home
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There is an abundance of locally-produced goods available to Erie County residents. Meat, dairy, produce, soaps and lotions — it’s all here, locally grown or produced and readily available, but the catch has always been access. How does a consumer in Erie get fresh eggs from Waterford, fresh zucchinis from Edinboro, or “this […]
Erie County Department of Health provides update on COVID-19 cases
The Erie County Department of Health has provided the latest public health update concerning COVID-19. From Aug. 16 to Aug. 22, there were 437 cases reported with an average of 62.4 cases. The new case numbers only reflect the reported cases and are not a definite indicator or actual number of cases in Erie County. […]
cranberryeagle.com
Customer files complaint with state over change in account with “guaranteed” 6 percent interest rate
A Northwest Bank customer is afraid he will be rooked by his longtime bank, but a bank official said customers can rest assured their interest rates will not decrease. T. Lyle Ferderber of Middlesex Township said his wife invested in a Celebration Passbook Savings account at Northwest Bank in the 1990s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Titusville Herald
It’s fair to say Crawford County Commissioner Weiderspahn had an award-winning birthday
Crawford County Commissioner Francis Weiderspahn can’t walk more than five feet at the Crawford County Fair without hearing “how’s it going Francis?”. He can’t go 10 feet without someone stopping him for a quick chat, and usually a crowd will form. Weiderspahn is now seeing his fame extend beyond the limits of the fairground, and even beyond the county limits.
explore venango
PennDOT Honors Two Local Men as Star of Excellence Recipients
OIL CITY, Pa. – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian on Tuesday recognized 29 PennDOT employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition. (Pictured above: Mike Hanna, left, and Todd Palmer, right.) Two employees from PennDOT’s District 1, which represents...
Greenville’s three-sport standout named first Student Athlete of Week
Jase Herrick is a four year member of the Trojans football team and a captain on this year's squad
Trifecta game: Chambers’ 3 TD day lifts Farrell by North East
Brandon Chambers scored in three different ways for Farrell in their season opening win over North East.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tall Ships Erie festival opens to public
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The four-day celebration of all things maritime opened Thursday afternoon with the Parade of Sail. Friday morning, Tall Ships Erie festival grounds opened to the public at 10 a.m. The fleet of tall ships from North America and Spain will be in Erie all weekend long: U.S. Brig Niagara (Erie) Lettie […]
erienewsnow.com
Roundabout Work to Close Part of Hamot Rd. in Summit Township
Part of Hamot Rd. will be closed at the intersection with Oliver Rd. and Flower Rd. for construction of the five-leg roundabout in Summit Township, Erie County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said Friday. The southern Hamot Rd. leg is expected to reopen Wednesday, Aug. 31. A five-mile detour...
New Maritime Marketplace to open at Erie’s bayfront
While the tall ships along Erie’s bayfront are a sight to see, inside the Bayfront Convention Center, a Maritime Marketplace is set up to showcase local vendors. Large crowds saw the large ships but also walked through the Maritime Marketplace during day two of Tall Ships Erie. The vendors ranged from local wineries to candy […]
erienewsnow.com
16 Dog Swimming in Place in Erie County
Toxins in water samples at 16 Erie County locations exceed the limits for dogs to safely be in the water, according to the Erie County Department of Health Thursday. Samples are collected once per week, and advisories are updated Thursdays or Fridays from late May through the end of October.
Comments / 0