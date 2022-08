DALTON – David A. Drushell, age 80, passed away on August 23, 2022. Born on June 22, 1942 in Ashland, OH to the late Donald and Pauline (Jones) Drushell, he was a resident of Dalton since 1965. David retired from Rosemount Analytics (formerly Westinghouse) in Orrville after 40 years of service. He was a member of Omega Tabernacle where he served as song leader and deacon for many years. He enjoyed farming, auctions, traveling and spending time with his family, especially attending sporting events for his grandchildren and extended family. He had coached baseball for his son’s teams in his earlier years and was recognized by the FFA in Ashland County as a state farmer in 1960.

