ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 1

Related
local21news.com

Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks on Mastriano photo

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — An 8-year-old picture is sparking controversy on the campaign trails. The photo is part of a faculty portrait for the Department of Military Strategy, where Senator Doug Mastriano worked. Mastriano, the Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor, was the only person dressed in Confederate clothing...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Man pleads guilty but mentally ill in nephew's murder

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — A man accused of the stabbing death of his nephew back in 2019 pled guilty in court on Friday. Milton Darius Clark, 62, pled guilty to third-degree murder but mentally ill before a judge. A jury was scheduled to be selected today for Clark’s trial to begin Monday, but Clark decided to take a plea deal instead of facing trial.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
local21news.com

Body cam footage released after accused alleges racial profiling

WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — The mayor of Wilkes-Barre has just released police body camera footage from a traffic stop, that has one Luzerne County woman accusing a city police officer of inappropriate conduct. Darlene Duggins-Magdalinski said the officer racially profiled her at a traffic stop, but police said...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy