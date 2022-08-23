Perhaps you’ve read that Eureka Springs is the best small town in Arkansas. But have you heard that El Dorado was voted the small town with the best cultural scene? Not only is El Dorado charming and one of the most beautiful towns, but it’s also brimming with art, music, and culture. Let’s take a closer look at the artsy scene of this delightful town.

