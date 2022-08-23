Read full article on original website
Related
Ribbon Cutting held for KTVE’s new newscast from El Dorado, Ark.
El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)— It’s been an exciting day for not only those in South Arkansas but for everyone here at KTVE. Today, local residents and members of the community joined the KTVE staff for a Ribbon Cutting to signify its brand new newscast, ‘First at 4 From El Dorado”. It was a full house […]
Young Pine Bluff man hopes to make change with nonprofit org following string of young murders
Homicides are on the upswing in Pine Bluff with another young victim being killed Wednesday night, but one young man is hoping to spark change with his nonprofit organization.
KATV
Pine Bluff police in early stages of Wednesday night homicide investigation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pine Bluff Police Department is in the early stages of a shooting investigation that left one male victim dead Wednesday night. At around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 3100 block of South Virginia Street in reference to a shooting. When...
Pine Bluff police investigating fatal shooting on S. Virginia Street
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday. According to authorities, the incident happened on the 3100 block of S. Virginia Street, with officers arriving to the scene and finding a vehicle in the driveway that was damaged by gunfire.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Malvern developmental center robbed of catalytic converters & fuel
Centers for children and adults with developmental delays are the latest target for fuel and catalytic converter thieves. First Step Arkansas vans in Malvern and Fordyce were hit on back-to-back weekends.
Pine Bluff police: Man found dead outside home in nightly shooting
Pine Bluff police are investigating a shooting after they say a man was found dead outside a home Wednesday night.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas County Prosecuting Attorney gives update on fatal Stuttgart shootings
The Stuttgart community has mourned the deaths of many young residents who have lost their lives to gun violence in the past few years. Arkansas County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Blair provided an update Friday regarding some of the fatal shootings in Stuttgart. Zack Geans (February 13, 2019) Zack Geans, 20,...
arkadelphian.com
Sheridan man dies in wreck on Hwy 167
A one-vehicle accident early Saturday in rural Grant County claimed the life of a young Grapevine man. Isaac J. Harrison, 20, died at about 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, on U.S. Highway 167 in Grant County, south of Sheridan. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dee-Witt or Duh-Witt: How to pronounce this small Arkansas town name
DEWITT, Ark. — In the middle of Arkansas County lies the beautiful town of DeWitt. The debate has carried on about how to properly pronounce the name of this small town since it was founded in the 1850s. With a debate that's lasted as long as this, we wanted answers so we went straight to the source-- Mayor James Black Junior.
advancemonticellonian.com
MPD displays new tech at Rotary meeting
Monticello Police Chief Jason Akers and MPD officers, Shaun Curtis and William West recently shared about new technology that the department has acquired, often from grants, with the Monticello Rotary Club. MPD has a rare mobile fingerprinting unit that can help them ID either suspects or victims remotely by syncing...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas County Fair returns next month
The 2022 Arkansas County Fair is happening! For the first time since 2019, Arkansas County residents will not have to venture to another county to enjoy carnival rides, food, and festivities. Bob Paxton, President of the Arkansas County Fair Association, said activities will kick off on Saturday, Sept. 10. The Arkansas County Fairgrounds will open on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
msn.com
Named The Small Town With The Best Cultural Scene In Arkansas, Take A Closer Look At El Dorado
Perhaps you’ve read that Eureka Springs is the best small town in Arkansas. But have you heard that El Dorado was voted the small town with the best cultural scene? Not only is El Dorado charming and one of the most beautiful towns, but it’s also brimming with art, music, and culture. Let’s take a closer look at the artsy scene of this delightful town.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
El Dorado man charged with murder and other felonies
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)— An El Dorado man is behind bars and facing First-Degree Murder and several other felony charges. Officers responded to a call of “shots fired” at the Hillsboro Townhouses over the weekend. When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Nathan Rainey dead at the scene. Jarday Quas Keese, 24, is being held responsible. […]
Comments / 0