Monticello, AR

Drew County, AR
Drew County, AR
Tillar, AR
Monticello, AR
Monticello, AR
arkadelphian.com

Sheridan man dies in wreck on Hwy 167

A one-vehicle accident early Saturday in rural Grant County claimed the life of a young Grapevine man. Isaac J. Harrison, 20, died at about 6 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, on U.S. Highway 167 in Grant County, south of Sheridan. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary fatal crash summary...
GRANT COUNTY, AR
THV11

Dee-Witt or Duh-Witt: How to pronounce this small Arkansas town name

DEWITT, Ark. — In the middle of Arkansas County lies the beautiful town of DeWitt. The debate has carried on about how to properly pronounce the name of this small town since it was founded in the 1850s. With a debate that's lasted as long as this, we wanted answers so we went straight to the source-- Mayor James Black Junior.
DEWITT, AR
advancemonticellonian.com

MPD displays new tech at Rotary meeting

Monticello Police Chief Jason Akers and MPD officers, Shaun Curtis and William West recently shared about new technology that the department has acquired, often from grants, with the Monticello Rotary Club. MPD has a rare mobile fingerprinting unit that can help them ID either suspects or victims remotely by syncing...
MONTICELLO, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas County Fair returns next month

The 2022 Arkansas County Fair is happening! For the first time since 2019, Arkansas County residents will not have to venture to another county to enjoy carnival rides, food, and festivities. Bob Paxton, President of the Arkansas County Fair Association, said activities will kick off on Saturday, Sept. 10. The Arkansas County Fairgrounds will open on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
msn.com

Named The Small Town With The Best Cultural Scene In Arkansas, Take A Closer Look At El Dorado

Perhaps you’ve read that Eureka Springs is the best small town in Arkansas. But have you heard that El Dorado was voted the small town with the best cultural scene? Not only is El Dorado charming and one of the most beautiful towns, but it’s also brimming with art, music, and culture. Let’s take a closer look at the artsy scene of this delightful town.
EL DORADO, AR
MyArkLaMiss

El Dorado man charged with murder and other felonies

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)— An El Dorado man is behind bars and facing First-Degree Murder and several other felony charges. Officers responded to a call of “shots fired” at the Hillsboro Townhouses over the weekend. When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Nathan Rainey dead at the scene. Jarday Quas Keese, 24, is being held responsible. […]
EL DORADO, AR

