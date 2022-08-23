MAYOR CANTRELL ISSUES STATEMENT ON MEETING WITH DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell today issued the following statement on yesterday's meeting with the U.S. Department of Justice:

"Yesterday, I traveled to Washington, D.C. for a meeting with several high-ranking officials at the United States Department of Justice to raise concerns about the Federal Consent Decree that the City of New Orleans has been under for over a decade," said Mayor Cantrell.

"Our meeting was very productive, and we respect the time and attention the Department of Justice has given our compelling case for being released from the Federal Consent Decree. This discussion proved that the City of New Orleans and the Department of Justice are aligned as partners and committed to working together to achieve our shared goals."

# # #