Look Both Ways ending explained: which parallel reality did Natalie get?

By Grace Morris
 2 days ago

Warning! Contains spoilers for Look Both Ways !

Look Both Ways is a Netflix romcom that tells the story of endless possibilities through the character of Natalie (Lili Reinhart), who has a one night stand with her friend Gabe (Danny Ramirez) on the eve of her college graduation.

She takes a pregnancy test and based on the result, her life suddenly splits into two parallel realities sending her into a whirlwind of possibilities and what if’s.

In the reality where the test is positive, she stays in her hometown with Gabe and lives with her parents to raise their baby.

Meanwhile, in the reality where the test is negative, she moves to Los Angeles with her best friend Cara (Aisha Dee) to pursue her dream career as an animator, which is when she experiences life-changing love with Jake (David Corenswet).

But, which parallel reality did Natalie actually get at the end of Look Both Ways ? Did she get pregnant and stay home? Or did she move away to Los Angeles after having a negative test? Here is everything you need to know…

(Image credit: Bettina Strauss / Netflix)

At the end of the movie, we don’t actually know which scenario happened for Natalie!

Coming up to the movie’s final moments, in the reality where the test was negative, we see Jake and Natalie walk hand-in-hand after rekindling their relationship. The couple then approach Natalie’s old sorority house where she took the pregnancy test.

Both realities then combine when a newly reunited Gabe and Natalie also walk past the same sorority house in the other reality.

In both realities, a reminiscent Natalie walks up to the infamous bathroom, looks in the mirror and tells herself: “You’re okay” with a smile.

What was the result of Natalie’s pregnancy test?

(Image credit: Netflix)

After she reassures herself in the mirror, we then see Natalie looking at the result of her pregnancy test.

Unfortunately, we never find out whether it’s positive or negative, but there is a poignant message to take away from the movie.

Talking to Variety , Lili said that the reason she was attracted to the project was because of its inspirational message that there isn’t one right or wrong path in life.

“There’s a happy ending here, and there’s not one life that’s worse or better than the other. And I think that honestly was the goal, and what we wanted people to take away from the film is that you have options and your life doesn’t have to look a certain way for you to feel happy.”

Look Both Ways is available to watch now on Netflix .

