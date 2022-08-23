ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Don't panic' – Liverpool legend as Reds show midfield flaws in Manchester United loss

Liverpool showed a worryingly soft centre in Monday night's 2-1 defeat to Manchester United , but Jamie Carragher has urged his old club not to rush into reinforcing their midfield.

The Reds remain without a Premier League win in 2022/23, and Carragher has expressed concern about the shape of their midfield.

Speaking on Sky Sports after Jurgen Klopp's side produced a lacklustre performance in losing at Old Trafford Carragher said :

"I would stick with what Liverpool do where they don't panic and they don't do things because they've got to go and get someone.

"Klopp is not daft. He knows that when he looks at his first choice midfield of Thiago, Fabinho and [Jordan] Henderson, it's a really good midfield, but they are all over 30. That is not ideal for any team, certainly when you want to play as [intensely] as Liverpool do."

The former defender expects the Reds to maintain the shrewd approach to recruitment which has served them so well in recent times. He added:

"They do have lots of numbers there. Milner can come in there, and there's Keita and Curtis Jones, but if you are talking about real top quality, Liverpool need a midfield player.

"If he was available now, Liverpool would buy him, but they've obviously got something maybe lined up for next summer.

"That's what Liverpool have notoriously done. They did it with Virgil van Dijk; they did it with him when they couldn't get him and they didn't go and buy another centre-back. So, Klopp will be thinking that is the plan, that is how we go about things. It has proved successful and we'll do the same again."

Liverpool have been hit by an injury crisis at the start of the season and are currently without midfield trio Thiago, Curtis Jones and Thiago Alcantara.

The Reds continue to be linked with Jude Bellingham, although a move for the Borussia Dortmund and England star feels unlikely this transfer window.

