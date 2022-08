The University of Mary Washington women's cross country team has been picked fourth in the 2022 Coast-to-Coast Athletic Conference preseason coaches poll. Mary Washington welcomes back a veteran squad from last year, with 11 runners returning. Leading the way are Grace Pippin, Kelly Young, and Teresa Guzman, who all turned in top-10 performances last season. Four newcomers will push for top finishes and score for UMW as well.

