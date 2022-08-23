ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

QSR magazine

Tijuana Flats Opens New Restaurant in Orlando

Tijuana Flats, the Orlando, Florida-based Tex-Mex-For-All brand today announced the upcoming opening of its newest restaurant in Orlando, Florida at 7750 Palm Parkway, Suite 110. The brand-new location will launch its grand opening on Monday, August 29 and display modernized technology and enhanced designs to deliver a unique experience for guests. The restaurant will celebrate the grand opening with a week full of special deals and, for the first time ever, offer free tacos for a month for the first 50 guests.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

One of Florida's largest home insurance companies is leaving the state

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday, yet another insurance company announced it would be leaving the state of Florida. The parent company, United Insurance Holdings Corp., announced that United Property & Casualty Insurance Company (also known as United P&C or UPC Insurance) has filed plans to withdraw from Florida, Texas, Louisiana and New York.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

Three Great Seafood Restaurants in Florida

If you love to spend your holidays in Florida or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida and you love seafood then you are in the right place because that's what today's article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that you should definitely visit, if you haven't already.
click orlando

Some strong storms possible again in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We will continue to see high rain chances for the rest of the week and for the weekend. Expect storms to develop along the east and west coast sea breezes mainly after 3 p.m. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of DeSantis-backed school board candidates who won election...
ORLANDO, FL
Daily Voice

'There's A Shark On My Arm' Pennsylvania Woman Attacked By Shark: Reports

A Pennsylvania woman visiting South Carolina was attacked by a shark on Monday, August 15, according to multimedia outlets. Karren Sites of Pittsburgh was wading in waist-height water in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with her 8-year-old grandson Brian when “I felt something bite me. I looked down and there was a shark on my arm,” Karen Sites told multiple media outlets via CNN Newsource.
WFLA

Ohio woman missing after flying to Orlando for unknown reason

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An Ohio woman is missing after last being seen getting off a plane at the Orlando International Airport. According to Orlando Police, Erica Epps was reported missing in Ohio by her husband on Aug. 10. She does not have her medication. Police said she boarded a plane to Orlando for an […]
ORLANDO, FL
travelawaits.com

6 Charming Small Towns To Visit On Florida’s Gulf Coast

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. With a population of more than 22 million, Florida is the third most populous state in the union. And, it’s still growing as people continue to move to the Sunshine State. Maybe it’s because of all the beautiful beaches, the warm weather, or the cultural and outdoorsy pursuits. Whatever it is, you don’t have to live in Florida to take advantage of all it has to offer.
FLORIDA STATE
wtvy.com

4 arrested in Florida drug seizure

PANAMA CITY, FL (WTVY) - 4 men have been arrested in a large drug bust, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). The arrest led to the seizure of $33,000 in US currency, an AR-15, 367 pounds of marijuana, and 7.4 grams of Fentanyl. The BCSO was contacted...
PANAMA CITY, FL

