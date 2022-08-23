Read full article on original website
Related
QSR magazine
Tijuana Flats Opens New Restaurant in Orlando
Tijuana Flats, the Orlando, Florida-based Tex-Mex-For-All brand today announced the upcoming opening of its newest restaurant in Orlando, Florida at 7750 Palm Parkway, Suite 110. The brand-new location will launch its grand opening on Monday, August 29 and display modernized technology and enhanced designs to deliver a unique experience for guests. The restaurant will celebrate the grand opening with a week full of special deals and, for the first time ever, offer free tacos for a month for the first 50 guests.
WESH
One of Florida's largest home insurance companies is leaving the state
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday, yet another insurance company announced it would be leaving the state of Florida. The parent company, United Insurance Holdings Corp., announced that United Property & Casualty Insurance Company (also known as United P&C or UPC Insurance) has filed plans to withdraw from Florida, Texas, Louisiana and New York.
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
The Best Places to Live in Florida, According to Data Analytics
Michael Rivera, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. There's no shortage of lists analyzing the best places to live in Florida because there is arguably no shortage of people who want to live in Florida.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
St. Augustine restaurant ranked "15 Most Beautiful Restaurants in U.S"
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — It's been two decades since Bernard and Vivian De Raad took over Cap's On the Water. “We had a vision of doing something else with a fish camp because there were so many fish camps in Florida already with crab traps and fish nets on the wall. We wanted to elevate the experience a little bit," De Raad said.
Rain and storm chances increase Wednesday with front north of Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — The chances of rain and storms continue to increase in Central Florida. There is a 70% chance of scattered afternoon storms Wednesday. Some areas may see strong storm activity in the afternoon. The afternoon storm chance will continue to increase to 80% for Thursday and Friday.
Click10.com
Gov. DeSantis announces SunPass savings for thousands of Florida commuters
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced toll relief for thousands of commuters on Thursday. During a news conference in Orlando, DeSantis said that drivers on Florida’s Turnpike, Sawgrass Expressway and the Alligator Alley will be eligible for a SunPass credit. The credit will also apply to...
Three Great Seafood Restaurants in Florida
If you love to spend your holidays in Florida or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida and you love seafood then you are in the right place because that's what today's article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in Florida that you should definitely visit, if you haven't already.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox35orlando.com
Video: Men catch shark at Florida beach, stab it in the head -- here's why it's legal
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Fishing for sharks is legal in Florida, though a new video making the rounds on the internet is sparking conversation – and outrage – about the practice. A video posted to social media shows two men pulling a shark out of the ocean...
click orlando
Some strong storms possible again in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We will continue to see high rain chances for the rest of the week and for the weekend. Expect storms to develop along the east and west coast sea breezes mainly after 3 p.m. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of DeSantis-backed school board candidates who won election...
'There's A Shark On My Arm' Pennsylvania Woman Attacked By Shark: Reports
A Pennsylvania woman visiting South Carolina was attacked by a shark on Monday, August 15, according to multimedia outlets. Karren Sites of Pittsburgh was wading in waist-height water in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina with her 8-year-old grandson Brian when “I felt something bite me. I looked down and there was a shark on my arm,” Karen Sites told multiple media outlets via CNN Newsource.
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some great Italian food in Florida, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida mail carrier mauled by 5 dogs when truck broke down
The county's animal control unit took custody of the dogs.
Ohio woman missing after flying to Orlando for unknown reason
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An Ohio woman is missing after last being seen getting off a plane at the Orlando International Airport. According to Orlando Police, Erica Epps was reported missing in Ohio by her husband on Aug. 10. She does not have her medication. Police said she boarded a plane to Orlando for an […]
travelawaits.com
6 Charming Small Towns To Visit On Florida’s Gulf Coast
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. With a population of more than 22 million, Florida is the third most populous state in the union. And, it’s still growing as people continue to move to the Sunshine State. Maybe it’s because of all the beautiful beaches, the warm weather, or the cultural and outdoorsy pursuits. Whatever it is, you don’t have to live in Florida to take advantage of all it has to offer.
Southern Indiana girl reported missing is found in Florida
A multi-state search for a 15-year-old girl reported missing has come to an end after law enforcement located her in Florida, police say.
wtvy.com
4 arrested in Florida drug seizure
PANAMA CITY, FL (WTVY) - 4 men have been arrested in a large drug bust, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). The arrest led to the seizure of $33,000 in US currency, an AR-15, 367 pounds of marijuana, and 7.4 grams of Fentanyl. The BCSO was contacted...
WATCH: Florida Woman Flips Out When She Finds Baby Alligator in Her Pool
On Thursday, two deputies in Florida responded to a homeowner’s call after she woke up and found an alligator in her swimming pool. Body camera footage from one of the deputies was later shared on Orange County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, and it made for a hilarious encounter.
Officials: Florida mail carrier dies after 5 dogs attacked her after truck broke down
INTERLACHEN, Fla. — A Florida mail carrier was attacked Sunday afternoon by five dogs when her truck broke down, officials say. The mail carrier later died from her injuries. Update August 23 at 12:53 p.m. EST: According to WJAX, on Tuesday, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said that a...
85 arrested in takedown of international drug smuggling ring; $12.8M in drugs, guns seized
Judd said the amount of fentanyl seized could have killed up to 96,000 people.
Comments / 0