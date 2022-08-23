Read full article on original website
Related
Thousands more students face results delays, warns exam board Pearson
Thousands of students could miss out on being issued results on Thursday as an exam board continues to deal with delays to grades being issued last week.Some 7,000 BTec (Business and Technology Education Council) students are “currently ineligible to receive their grade as they do not meet the qualification criteria at this time”, Pearson said.Students across the country are awaiting GCSE grades on Thursday, as well as BTec results.BTecs are described by Pearson as career–focused qualifications with a focus on skills-based learning.There are 7,000 students that are currently ineligible to receive their grade as they do not meet the qualification...
Exam board apologises to students still wating for BTec results
A BTec exam board has said it is “very sorry” that some students are still waiting for their results two days after they were due, leaving them unable to confirm university places.Hundreds of thousands of students received A-level, BTec and T-level exam results on Thursday, but some in England and Wales who have taken BTec qualifications with exam board Pearson have had no news of their grades.Pearson said there was no “systemic issue” to blame for the delay as what they described as “a tiny percentage” of students are still waiting to hear about their BTec (Business and Technology Education...
GCSE results: Students find out grades as thousands more hit by Btec delays
Students have picked up GCSE results while thousands more were hit with delays to Btecs grades.The pass rate and proportion of top grades dropped in GCSEs this year as efforts to crack down grade inflation kicked in. But as hundreds of thousands found out their results on Thursday, an exam board said around 5,700 students had been deemed ineligible to get grades in another qualification.”We need to work with schools and college to resolve queries, run eligibility checks and confirm if the student still wishes to claim a grade,” a spokesperson for Pearson said. “We apologise to any student...
BBC
Missing A-level result leaves Birmingham student in limbo
A student has been waiting a week for an A-level result that will determine whether he can go to university. Thomas McDowall, 18, hopes to study maths at Bristol University but his offer depends on his physics grade, which was missing from his results. The student, from Birmingham, said exam...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Thames Water hosepipe ban to start on 24 August
Thames Water has announced a hosepipe ban for 10 million customers across the south of England. The ban will come into force from 24 August and will impact people across the Thames Valley and London. The temporary use ban comes after reports of the River Thames reaching its lowest level...
BBC
Coleg Gwent: Late exam results delay university places for some
Students are "fuming" and "stressed" after a results delay has meant they cannot confirm their university places. Amber Lewis, 18, from Newport, said she "burst into tears" after being told her Welsh Baccalaureate work had not been submitted by Coleg Gwent. "My accommodation could be affected, and my uni place,"...
University woes continue as 40,000 hopefuls are still stuck in Clearing waiting for a place
Some 40,000 pupils are in Clearing for a university place five days after A-level results day. DataHE said this was 'a good third higher than normal at this point'. It is a record high since 2013, and only slightly lower than the 43,000 on results day, due to new pupils entering the system every day.
Computing entries jump ahead of PE at GCSE for the first time
More students are choosing to study computing at GCSE than PE for the first time since the technology-based subject was introduced.This year, figures showed 81,120 entries for computing, compared with 79,924 for PE.The number of students choosing to study PE has been falling since 2016.In 2014, 112,971 pupils chose to pursue it at GCSE, rising to a high of 125,120 two years later but falling thereafter.In contrast, computing’s popularity has soared from just 16,773 entries in 2014 when the course was first available, to almost five times that figure this year.Dr Roman Bauer, a computer science lecturer at the University...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Opening of The Deck at Bracknell's Lexicon to be delayed
Plans for a new leisure and shopping quarter have been delayed. The Deck will occupy the site of the old Bentalls store in Bracknell town centre, bringing 14 new units to the site. Earlier this year it was confirmed that the project was on track to complete in 2023. But...
BBC
Hundreds affected by tuition fees residency rules in Scotland
Hundreds of high-achieving pupils are struggling to access university in Scotland because the rules say they have not been in the UK long enough. Lawyers are taking the Scottish government to court over the case of one straight-A pupil who has lived in the country for more than six years.
BBC
The National Wales news website faces closure
The National Wales news website is set to close after 18 months in business. Bosses had already shut the original print paper after eight months, to focus on its online content. The website's owner Newsquest, one of the largest news groups in Britain, confirmed that it is "consulting on the...
BBC
GCSE student recovers from brain tumour to ace exams
A Leicestershire student who missed months of school due to a brain tumour has surpassed expectations with his GCSE grades. Adam not only achieved the grades he need to get into college but passed all but one subject. The teenager needed surgery to remove a brain tumour in 2017 and...
BBC
Edinburgh Fringe visitors shocked by stinking bin strike mess
Tourists have told of their shock at the mess piling up in Edinburgh as people add more rubbish to overflowing bins during the ongoing strike. Visitors to the capital said they were finding it hard to find places to eat their ice cream and take pictures without being near piles of waste.
Edinburgh residents are told to keep their rubbish inside and 'double bag dog mess to reduce smells' as bins overflow in the street while refuse workers continue 12-day strike
Edinburgh residents are being urged to keep rubbish inside their homes as waste piles high across the city, with refuse collectors continuing their 12-day strike in a bitter row over pay. Around 250 members of the Unite and GMB unions who work for the city council walked out on Thursday...
Tell us about preparing ‘warm banks’ in the UK
Councils are readying “warm banks” amid spiralling energy costs that will see many households unable to heat their homes this winter. In Bristol, the city council is preparing “welcoming places” for people to go to if their homes get too cold, while Dundee is planning to set up “cosy spaces”. Meanwhile, an Aberdeen city council spokesperson said people would be given “the opportunity to stay warm where required” in libraries and other public buildings.
BBC
Worcester building owner must cancel guest bookings after party complaints
Owners of a grade II listed building have been told to stop letting it out to guests after complaints of drunken screaming, shouting and laughter. Blockworks has two months to cancel all bookings at Pitmaston House, Worcester, after it lost a planning appeal. It did not have permission to offer...
Comments / 0