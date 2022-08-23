ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise

The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow tumbles over 600 points on fear of additional Fed hikes

Biden's energy secretary mocked on social media about Inflation Reduction Act. Coverage for this event has ended. Zoom tempers annual profit, revenue outlook as demand falters. Zoom Video Communications Inc. $. 97.44. SymbolPriceChange%Change. ZM$97.25-2.25-2.26. Zoom Video Communications Inc on Monday cut its annual profit and revenue forecast, as the video-conferencing...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns

Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
STOCKS
960 The Ref

Wall Street stays in its holding pattern with focus on Fed

NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. stocks are stuck in their holding pattern Wednesday, as Wall Street waits for a highly anticipated speech about interest rates scheduled for the end of the week. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in early trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Equity Markets#Economic Activity#Jackson Hole#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#The Federal Reserve#Treasury#Fed#Interactive Investor#Citigroup Inc
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Weak Data Weigh on Stocks

Markets closed mixed Tuesday after a choppy session driven by downbeat economic data and mounting anxiety over the Federal Reserve's determination to stamp out inflation. On the economic front, a weak reading on new business activity and lower-than-expected new home sales weighed on sentiment even before the opening bell. The S&P Global Flash Composite Purchasing Managers Output Index fell 2.7 points to 45 in August. That's the weakest reading since May 2020, and indicates contraction in demand for both the manufacturing and services sectors of the economy. Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said sales of new single-family homes fell 12.6% to an annualized 511,000 in July, well short of economists' forecasts.
STOCKS
investing.com

European Stocks Higher; Powell Speech to Dominate Markets

Investing.com - European stock markets traded higher Friday, ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's widely-anticipated speech which could offer clues on the U.S. central bank's monetary tightening plans. By 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.3% higher, the CAC 40 in France rose 0.3%, and U.K.’s...
STOCKS
960 The Ref

Stocks edge higher as Wall Street waits for Fed speech

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks ticked higher Wednesday as Wall Street waits for a highly anticipated speech about interest rates at the end of the week. The S&P 500 edged up 12.04 points, or 0.3%, to 4,140.77, as traders overall again held off on making big moves. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 59.64, or 0.2%, to 32,969.23, and the Nasdaq composite rose 50.23, or 0.4%, to 12,431.53.
STOCKS
biztoc.com

European markets fall as rate hike fears resurface; euro hits dollar parity

European markets retreated on Monday as fears of more aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank returned to the fore. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.8% by early afternoon, with autos falling 3% to lead losses as most sectors and major bourses traded in negative territory.
BUSINESS
CNN

Stocks tumble on fears of another big Fed rate hike

So much for hopes that the Federal Reserve will tap the brakes on its aggressive interest rate hikes. Stocks tumbled Monday as investors once again began to worry that the central bank will raise rates by three-quarters of a point next month.
STOCKS
Cheddar News

Stocks Close Higher Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Meeting

Stocks closed Wednesday's session higher, as investors prepare for comments from Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell, at the U.S. central bank's Jackson Hole Economic Symposium tomorrow. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 0.2%, the S&P 500 close up 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq finished 0.4% higher. Chris Konstantinos, Chief Investment Strategist of RiverFront Investment Group, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
STOCKS
Reuters

Dollar, stocks slip as market struggles with Fed message

NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The dollar eased and yields at first fell on Tuesday as data showing slower economic growth raised initial hopes the Federal Reserve will back off its aggressive hiking of interest rates at its central bank symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday.
BUSINESS
Stock News

Economic Cycle Outlook for Possible Bottoming Time for U.S. Stocks

As U.S. stocks have fallen one after another since mid-August, investors have also become concerned about how to characterize the rally in U.S. stocks since mid-June as a bear market rally or a reversal of a historic bottom. This time, we take a historical perspective and use the U.S. economic cycle to speculate on the timing of a possible bottom in U.S. stocks.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Dollar's Historic Surge May Be Music to Fed's Ears: McGeever

ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - The dollar is soaring against the world's major currencies, heading for its biggest calendar year rise in almost 40 years and third biggest since President Richard Nixon took the dollar off the gold standard over half a century ago. Will the Fed be worried? Not one...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy