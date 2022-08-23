Read full article on original website
CNBC
Dollar slides further after U.S. inflation surprise
The dollar lost further ground versus other major currencies on Thursday, after traders reined in bets on an aggressive interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data the previous day. The dollar index remained on the back foot in early European trading hours, slipping 0.02% to...
FOXBusiness
STOCK MARKET NEWS: Dow tumbles over 600 points on fear of additional Fed hikes
Biden's energy secretary mocked on social media about Inflation Reduction Act. Coverage for this event has ended. Zoom tempers annual profit, revenue outlook as demand falters. Zoom Video Communications Inc. $. 97.44. SymbolPriceChange%Change. ZM$97.25-2.25-2.26. Zoom Video Communications Inc on Monday cut its annual profit and revenue forecast, as the video-conferencing...
InvestorPlace
7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns
Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
Wall Street stays in its holding pattern with focus on Fed
NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. stocks are stuck in their holding pattern Wednesday, as Wall Street waits for a highly anticipated speech about interest rates scheduled for the end of the week. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in early trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
I found one of the rarest Lincoln pennies in a nickel coin roll – the exact year that could make it worth $2,000
A COIN collector on YouTube unexpectedly found an antique penny while sorting through rolls of nickels in a recent video. Ryan Quinlan, who runs the YouTube channel Quin's Coins, was shocked to find the rare penny amid five-cent pieces. The coin - a 1918 wheat cent - features the face...
americanmilitarynews.com
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
US stocks rise as investors await policy clues from Fed Chair Powell at Jackson Hole
US stocks closed higher Thursday, leaving the S&P 500 to land a second straight win. Investors took on some risk before Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks on Friday. The market is still facing the prospect of a US recession, said Truist Advisory's Lerner. US stocks rose Thursday as investors...
Stock Market Today: Weak Data Weigh on Stocks
Markets closed mixed Tuesday after a choppy session driven by downbeat economic data and mounting anxiety over the Federal Reserve's determination to stamp out inflation. On the economic front, a weak reading on new business activity and lower-than-expected new home sales weighed on sentiment even before the opening bell. The S&P Global Flash Composite Purchasing Managers Output Index fell 2.7 points to 45 in August. That's the weakest reading since May 2020, and indicates contraction in demand for both the manufacturing and services sectors of the economy. Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said sales of new single-family homes fell 12.6% to an annualized 511,000 in July, well short of economists' forecasts.
investing.com
European Stocks Higher; Powell Speech to Dominate Markets
Investing.com - European stock markets traded higher Friday, ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's widely-anticipated speech which could offer clues on the U.S. central bank's monetary tightening plans. By 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.3% higher, the CAC 40 in France rose 0.3%, and U.K.’s...
Stocks edge higher as Wall Street waits for Fed speech
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks ticked higher Wednesday as Wall Street waits for a highly anticipated speech about interest rates at the end of the week. The S&P 500 edged up 12.04 points, or 0.3%, to 4,140.77, as traders overall again held off on making big moves. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 59.64, or 0.2%, to 32,969.23, and the Nasdaq composite rose 50.23, or 0.4%, to 12,431.53.
biztoc.com
European markets fall as rate hike fears resurface; euro hits dollar parity
European markets retreated on Monday as fears of more aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank returned to the fore. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.8% by early afternoon, with autos falling 3% to lead losses as most sectors and major bourses traded in negative territory.
China battles to prop up the faltering yuan after it falls to a 2-year low against the dollar
China's central bank fixed the yuan at a stronger-than-expected level of 6.8536 per dollar Thursday. It aims to prop up its currency after it fell to a two-year low against the dollar this week. China has taken a loose approach to monetary policy this year, in contrast with the US...
Stocks tumble on fears of another big Fed rate hike
So much for hopes that the Federal Reserve will tap the brakes on its aggressive interest rate hikes. Stocks tumbled Monday as investors once again began to worry that the central bank will raise rates by three-quarters of a point next month.
Stocks Close Higher Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Meeting
Stocks closed Wednesday's session higher, as investors prepare for comments from Federal Reserve Chairman, Jerome Powell, at the U.S. central bank's Jackson Hole Economic Symposium tomorrow. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 0.2%, the S&P 500 close up 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq finished 0.4% higher. Chris Konstantinos, Chief Investment Strategist of RiverFront Investment Group, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
Dollar, stocks slip as market struggles with Fed message
NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The dollar eased and yields at first fell on Tuesday as data showing slower economic growth raised initial hopes the Federal Reserve will back off its aggressive hiking of interest rates at its central bank symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday.
Economic Cycle Outlook for Possible Bottoming Time for U.S. Stocks
As U.S. stocks have fallen one after another since mid-August, investors have also become concerned about how to characterize the rally in U.S. stocks since mid-June as a bear market rally or a reversal of a historic bottom. This time, we take a historical perspective and use the U.S. economic cycle to speculate on the timing of a possible bottom in U.S. stocks.
US stocks falls as Fed reinforces resolve in hiking rates to cool inflation
US stocks fell Friday as investors reassess the Fed pivot trade that's carried stocks higher in recent weeks. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite could mark their first weekly decline after four weeks of gains. GM will start paying its quarterly dividend again and Bed Bath & Beyond shares...
US News and World Report
Dollar's Historic Surge May Be Music to Fed's Ears: McGeever
ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - The dollar is soaring against the world's major currencies, heading for its biggest calendar year rise in almost 40 years and third biggest since President Richard Nixon took the dollar off the gold standard over half a century ago. Will the Fed be worried? Not one...
US stocks trade mixed as investors struggle to regain momentum ahead of Fed summit
US stocks were little changed on Wednesday as investors await comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. Powell is scheduled to speak at the Fed's Jackson Hole summit on Friday, though no interest rate decision will be made. Investors have been grappling with mixed inflation signals as the stock market trades...
