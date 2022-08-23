In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. There is one thing that Wall Street is more afraid of than China and Russian aggression, which is rising Treasury bond yields. During Monday’s big sell-off, the 10-year Treasury bond yield rose back above 3%. The higher Treasury yields soar, the more the Fed must raise key interest rates to get to “neutral.” The initial decline in Treasury yields since mid-June was caused by bond investors believing that inflation had peaked as well as a strong U.S. dollar attracting foreign capital that was pushing down Treasury yields.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO