Energy Industry

rigzone.com

Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning

Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) has released a new report that assesses the continued impact of Covid-19, the Ukraine war and weakening global economy on near-term oil and gas balances. Looking at oil prices, one of the report’s authors and an EIR director, Bill Farren-Price, warned that downside risks are becoming...
TheStreet

Oil Prices Slide Below $88 A Barrel As China Demand Fades, U.S. Output Rises

Global oil prices slumped lower Monday following disappointing economic data from China that could re-set bets on demand from the world's biggest crude importer. China published data on Sunday showing slower-than-expected retail sales growth, a disappointing pace of industrial production and softer-than-forecast government investment as Beijing struggles to establish any momentum for the world's second-largest economy amid its 'zero Covid' health policies.
srnnews.com

Oil prices rise on signs of improving demand, gain 3% on week

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Oil prices rose as much as $1 on Friday on signs of improving fuel demand, although further gains were capped as the market awaited clues from the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman on the outlook for rate hikes in a speech later in the day. Brent...
americanmilitarynews.com

US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked

Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
FXDailyReport.com

WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Aug. 22, 2022

WTI crude oil has formed lower highs and slightly lower lows to trade inside a falling wedge pattern on its 4-hour time frame. Price is testing the resistance and could be due for another dip to the bottom. Technical indicators are signaling that resistance is more likely to hold than...
DOPE Quick Reads

Russian Soldier Recently Reveals He Wrapped Himself in Trash to Keep Warm, And Says The War is Destroying Peaceful Lives

The first Russian soldier to publicly criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a 33-year-old member of the 56th air assault regiment. His regiment was deployed to capture Mykolaiv. Despite the public reasoning presented by Russia, the paratrooper states that Russia is rife with corruption, with little explanation being provided to troops before moving them to the front lines. [i]
CNBC

Gold slumps on dollar rally, Fed rate-hike worries

Gold prices fell to near a one-month low on Monday amid sharp declines in precious metals due to a stronger dollar, with looming Federal Reserve interest rate hikes also denting bullion's appeal. Extending losses into a sixth session, spot gold was last down 0.77% at $1,734.3154 per ounce after hitting...
960 The Ref

Wall Street stays in its holding pattern with focus on Fed

NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. stocks are stuck in their holding pattern Wednesday, as Wall Street waits for a highly anticipated speech about interest rates scheduled for the end of the week. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in early trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was...
ValueWalk

The Upside And The Downside Of A Strong U.S. Dollar

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. There is one thing that Wall Street is more afraid of than China and Russian aggression, which is rising Treasury bond yields. During Monday’s big sell-off, the 10-year Treasury bond yield rose back above 3%. The higher Treasury yields soar, the more the Fed must raise key interest rates to get to “neutral.” The initial decline in Treasury yields since mid-June was caused by bond investors believing that inflation had peaked as well as a strong U.S. dollar attracting foreign capital that was pushing down Treasury yields.
biztoc.com

Oil slumps on fears over economic slowdown, stronger dollar

Oil prices slumped on Monday, ending three days of gains, as investors were concerned aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes will weaken the global economy. Brent crude futures for October settlement declined $1.58, or 1.6%, to $95.14 a barrel by 0640 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for September delivery,...
rigzone.com

Concerns Raised Over Strength of Future Oil Demand

Recession fears remain elevated for key markets, including the U.S. and EU, raising concerns over the strength of future oil demand. That’s what Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research analysts stated in a new report sent to Rigzone, which highlighted that the company has not changed its forecasts for Brent crude but noted that “the balance of risk to the outlook now lies largely to the downside”. The company is currently forecasting the Brent will average $105 per barrel this year and $100 per barrel in 2023.
investing.com

European Stocks Higher; Powell Speech to Dominate Markets

Investing.com - European stock markets traded higher Friday, ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's widely-anticipated speech which could offer clues on the U.S. central bank's monetary tightening plans. By 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.3% higher, the CAC 40 in France rose 0.3%, and U.K.’s...
FOXBusiness

JPMorgan forecasts another super-sized rate hike by the Fed in September

The Federal Reserve is likely to deliver another super-sized interest rate hike in September, but it could be the last of that magnitude this year as growth starts to slow, according to JPMorgan Chase strategists. In an analyst note on Monday, JPMorgan strategists led by Mislav Matejka said they expect...
