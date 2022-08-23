Read full article on original website
rigzone.com
Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning
Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) has released a new report that assesses the continued impact of Covid-19, the Ukraine war and weakening global economy on near-term oil and gas balances. Looking at oil prices, one of the report’s authors and an EIR director, Bill Farren-Price, warned that downside risks are becoming...
Oil prices will rebound to $125 this year as recent declines haven't fully accounted for supply constraints, UBS says
Brent oil will bounce back to $125 a barrel by the end of 2022, UBS said Wednesday. Brent has dropped 25% since mid-June, weighed by recession concerns and rising export volumes. But tight global oil supply will eventually push the international oil benchmark higher. Oil prices have tanked more than...
Oil Prices Slide Below $88 A Barrel As China Demand Fades, U.S. Output Rises
Global oil prices slumped lower Monday following disappointing economic data from China that could re-set bets on demand from the world's biggest crude importer. China published data on Sunday showing slower-than-expected retail sales growth, a disappointing pace of industrial production and softer-than-forecast government investment as Beijing struggles to establish any momentum for the world's second-largest economy amid its 'zero Covid' health policies.
investing.com
Oil prices sink $2/bbl on possible Iran oil exports, rising interest rates
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices slumped by about $2 a barrel on Thursday in volatile trade as investors braced for the possible return to global markets of sanctioned Iranian oil exports and on worries that rising U.S. interest rates would weaken fuel demand. Brent crude settled at $99.34 a barrel,...
srnnews.com
Oil prices rise on signs of improving demand, gain 3% on week
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Oil prices rose as much as $1 on Friday on signs of improving fuel demand, although further gains were capped as the market awaited clues from the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman on the outlook for rate hikes in a speech later in the day. Brent...
americanmilitarynews.com
US releases airstrike video after US troops attacked
Early Thursday morning, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) released footage of the U.S. airstrikes against Iran-linked militants in Dier Ez Zor, Syria on late Tuesday night. The video was released after U.S. troops were hurt in a rocket attack on Wednesday. The video CENTCOM released shows infrared footage as multiple...
The surging dollar will drop next year as the US slips into recession and the Fed cuts interest rates, Wells Fargo says
The dollar is set to fall in 2023 as the US enters recession and the Fed cuts rates, Wells Fargo said. The bank's economists expect the dollar's surge to continue this year as interest rates rise further. But Wells Fargo is expecting Fed rate cuts in 2023 that should push...
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Aug. 22, 2022
WTI crude oil has formed lower highs and slightly lower lows to trade inside a falling wedge pattern on its 4-hour time frame. Price is testing the resistance and could be due for another dip to the bottom. Technical indicators are signaling that resistance is more likely to hold than...
CNBC
Gold slumps on dollar rally, Fed rate-hike worries
Gold prices fell to near a one-month low on Monday amid sharp declines in precious metals due to a stronger dollar, with looming Federal Reserve interest rate hikes also denting bullion's appeal. Extending losses into a sixth session, spot gold was last down 0.77% at $1,734.3154 per ounce after hitting...
Wall Street stays in its holding pattern with focus on Fed
NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. stocks are stuck in their holding pattern Wednesday, as Wall Street waits for a highly anticipated speech about interest rates scheduled for the end of the week. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in early trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was...
The euro won't rebound from its slide against the US dollar this year as long as Europe's gas crisis drags on, Societe Generale says
The rise in gas prices in Europe is "crushing" the euro, and it may not rebound against the dollar this year, Societe Generale said Wednesday. The euro has been trading below parity against the greenback this week. "I can't see a significant rebound for any European currency until we get...
ValueWalk
The Upside And The Downside Of A Strong U.S. Dollar
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. There is one thing that Wall Street is more afraid of than China and Russian aggression, which is rising Treasury bond yields. During Monday’s big sell-off, the 10-year Treasury bond yield rose back above 3%. The higher Treasury yields soar, the more the Fed must raise key interest rates to get to “neutral.” The initial decline in Treasury yields since mid-June was caused by bond investors believing that inflation had peaked as well as a strong U.S. dollar attracting foreign capital that was pushing down Treasury yields.
biztoc.com
Oil slumps on fears over economic slowdown, stronger dollar
Oil prices slumped on Monday, ending three days of gains, as investors were concerned aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes will weaken the global economy. Brent crude futures for October settlement declined $1.58, or 1.6%, to $95.14 a barrel by 0640 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for September delivery,...
rigzone.com
Concerns Raised Over Strength of Future Oil Demand
Recession fears remain elevated for key markets, including the U.S. and EU, raising concerns over the strength of future oil demand. That’s what Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research analysts stated in a new report sent to Rigzone, which highlighted that the company has not changed its forecasts for Brent crude but noted that “the balance of risk to the outlook now lies largely to the downside”. The company is currently forecasting the Brent will average $105 per barrel this year and $100 per barrel in 2023.
investing.com
European Stocks Higher; Powell Speech to Dominate Markets
Investing.com - European stock markets traded higher Friday, ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's widely-anticipated speech which could offer clues on the U.S. central bank's monetary tightening plans. By 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.3% higher, the CAC 40 in France rose 0.3%, and U.K.’s...
Russia is burning $10 million a day of natural gas usually destined for Germany before Moscow choked off supply: report
The gas would previously have been exported to Germany via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline before Russia slashed its gas exports to Europe.
FOXBusiness
JPMorgan forecasts another super-sized rate hike by the Fed in September
The Federal Reserve is likely to deliver another super-sized interest rate hike in September, but it could be the last of that magnitude this year as growth starts to slow, according to JPMorgan Chase strategists. In an analyst note on Monday, JPMorgan strategists led by Mislav Matejka said they expect...
Analysis-Hawkish Fed, strong U.S. economy will keep dollar king of currencies
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar surged this year to its highest in two decades and there are still plenty of bulls betting the greenback has legs to keep climbing thanks to a hawkish Fed and economic news that should keep America ahead of other major economies.
Investment bank ING slashes its oil price forecasts by 20%, as Russia pumps much more crude than expected
Investment bank ING slashed its oil price forecasts on Friday, saying Russian production is stronger than expected. It now expects Brent crude to average $97 a barrel before year's end, a 22% drop on its earlier forecast for $125. The global demand for oil has undershot estimates, ING said, as...
