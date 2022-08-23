Read full article on original website
Related
The Moody Blues albums you should definitely own
Originally just another R&B band, through innovation the Moody Blues would create one of the sounds of the late 60s/early 70s
Guitar World Magazine
Arctic Monkeys announce seventh studio album, The Car
The outing – which follows 2018's Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino – arrives October 21 via Domino. Arctic Monkeys' seventh studio album, The Car, will arrive October 21 via Domino. Following 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, the new LP features 10 songs written by frontman Alex Turner...
Listen to Unheard Demo of Lou Reed’s ‘Men of Good Fortune’
A previously unreleased demo of a Lou Reed song called "Men of Good Fortune" has been released. The track will appear on Words & Music, May 1965, the first installment of the upcoming Lou Reed Archive Series, which comes out on Sept. 16. Even though Reed would later include a...
Marcus Mumford Shares New Song “Better Off High”: Listen
Marcus Mumford has shared a new track from his upcoming solo debut. “Better Off High” was written and recorded with Blake Mills, who produced the record. “Better Off High” follows “Cannibal” and “Grace.” Listen to “Better Off High” below. (Self-Titled)...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guitar World Magazine
Wrecking Crew guitarist Bill Pitman dies aged 102
The guitarist was famed for his use of a Danelectro six-string bass and played on a number of hits, including Be My Baby and Pet Sounds. LA session legend and ‘Wrecking Crew’ guitarist Bill Pitman has passed away aged 102. Among his most famous work was The Beach Boys’ Pet Sounds album, The Ronnettes’ Be My Baby, The Byrds’ Mr Tambourine Man and playing ukulele on B.J. Thomas’ Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head.
guitar.com
Ozzy Osbourne says Eric Clapton tried and failed to get him to change lyrics about ‘losing faith’ in Jesus
Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne has opened up about the way Eric Clapton took issue with a particular lyric about Jesus on their forthcoming collab song, One Of Those Days. In the latest issue of Classic Rock magazine, the metal icon discussed his upcoming solo album, Patient Number 9, during which he spoke about how the line “One of those days / That I don’t believe in Jesus” was met with Clapton’s disapproval at first.
Against the odds: How Blondie shattered the conventions of punk and pop
From unreleased music to promotional flyers, photos, a mirrored dressing room sign, and even a stray Andy Warhol print, Blondie's out with a new box set, Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982.
Stereogum
Watch Arlo Parks Cover Julia Jacklin’s “Good Guy”
Back in 2021, Arlo Parks released her debut Collapsed In Sunbeams, which earned tons of critical acclaim and a Mercury Prize win. In early September, she’ll open for Florence + The Machine for a couple of Canada dates before heading across the US and to Iceland’s Airwaves Festival. Today, Parks is sharing a cover of Julia Jacklin’s “Good Guy” for Like A Version. It’s good timing, too, since Jacklin’s anticipated third album Pre-Pleasure is out tonight. Watch Parks’ cover below, which is taken from Jacklin’s 2019 album Crushing.
RELATED PEOPLE
guitar.com
Muncie Girls’ Lande Hekt on her solo inspirations, social activism, and switching from bass to guitar
Exeter punk rockers Muncie Girls when their debut album arrived back in 2016, to rave reviews, and invitations to play at some of Europe’s biggest festivals. Asides from a B-sides EP in 2020, the band hasn’t been seen on record since 2018’s follow-up Fixed Ideals, but frontwoman Lande Hekt has kept herself busy in the meantime with a series of solo releases, most notably her forthcoming second album, House Without A View.
Stereogum
Nosaj Thing – “Blue Hour” (Feat. Julianna Barwick)
It’s been a little bit since we’ve heard from Jason Chung, the Los Angeles-based producer who puts out music as Nosaj Thing. But today he’s back with a new single, “Blue Hour,” which will appear on an upcoming full-length, Continua, his first new album since 2017’s Parallels. It’s a collaboration with Julianna Barwick — Nosaj guested on a track from her 2020 record Healing Is A Miracle. Barwick’s vocals float above the dreamy and smooth and calming song. Check it out below.
thebrag.com
Sharon Van Etten announces 2022 Australian tour
Sharon Van Etten, one of the greatest songwriters of her generation, is coming to Australia later this year. After touring the U.S. with Angel Olsen and Julien Baker, Van Etten will perform in Sydney, Brisbane, Fremantle and Melbourne, as well as appearing at Meredith Festival (see full dates below). She’ll...
The FADER
Moses Sumney to take break from music after sharing concert film A Performance in V Acts
Moses Sumney has announced A Performance in V Acts. In addition to the film bringing the curtain down on the campaign behind his 2020 album Græ, Sumney has said he will take a "continued break" from music in order to explore creative avenues elsewhere. “A Performance in V Acts...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jerry Allison, Drummer and Songwriter for Buddy Holly and the Crickets, Dead at 82
Jerry “JI” Allison, drummer for Buddy Holly and the Crickets and co-writer on some of their biggest hits, has died. He was 82. The official Facebook page for Holly announced Allison’s death, though no cause or date of death was given. “JI was a musician ahead of his time, and undoubtedly his energy, ideas and exceptional skill contributed to both The Crickets, and rock n’ roll itself, becoming such a success. Buddy is often heralded as the original singer-songwriter, but JI, too, wrote and inspired so many of the songs that would go on to be eternal classics.” “JI was more...
“Weird Goodbyes” [ft. Bon Iver]
Did you think Justin Vernon was any more immune to a new National song than the next late-thirties-early-forties indie rock guy? In a new interview with Zane Lowe, Aaron Dessner recalls recruiting the Bon Iver frontman and longtime collaborator to be on “Weird Goodbyes,” the band’s first new (non-soundtrack) release in a while: “As soon as Matt [Berninger] started singing that song we kind of started hearing Justin harmonizing,” he said. “I sent it to him and he was deeply moved by it. I think also because it was the first new National song he’d heard in years.” Touché!
Margo Price Releases New Single, Premieres ‘Runaway Horses’ Podcast
It’s a busy day for Margo Price. The Nashville-based singer-songwriter dropped a new single “Been to the Mountain” along with a video. Additionally, Price’s new Sonos Radio podcast Runaway Horses premiered today. Margo Price Searches for Freedom with Her New Single. Let’s start by checking out...
Dave Mustaine Reveals Which New Megadeth Song Is Their Fastest Ever
If you feel the need, the need for speed, Megadeth have always had you covered. But at nearly 40 years into their career, Dave Mustaine reveals what he thinks might be the fastest song that Megadeth have ever recorded. That descriptor goes to the recently released track "Night Stalkers." In...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Maren Morris, First Aid Kit, Danger Mouse and Black Thought
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
Korn’s Fieldy Shares Teaser for New Stillwell Song
Korn bassist Fieldy has dropped a teaser for a brand new Stillwell song. Fieldy's band will be releasing the song on Sept. 16. Stillwell are made up of Fieldy as its bassist/guitarist, drummer Wuv Bernado from P.O.D. and frontman/guitarist Q-Unique from The Arsonists. The band formed in 2006 and has been on and off ever since depending on the schedules of the group's members.
10 Rock + Metal Album Cover Artists You Need To Know About as Chosen by Demon Hunter’s Ryan Clark
Demon Hunter have always taken pride in their album artwork, and as it turns out the album artwork is just part of a wide-spanning artistic endeavor surrounding their forthcoming album, Exile. The record, due Sept. 9, is their first-ever concept album, set in the aftermath of civilized society's collapse and examining the new modern life through a nonconformist lens.
Behind the Meaning of the Band Name: Nirvana
If Kurt Cobain were alive today, what would he think?. The co-founder of the iconic grunge band, Nirvana, might be appalled. His band is still famous? Almost as famous as ever? How could this be?. Well, it starts with great songs. “Smells Like Teen Spirit” will last forever. But it...
Comments / 0