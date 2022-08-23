ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Guitar World Magazine

Arctic Monkeys announce seventh studio album, The Car

The outing – which follows 2018's Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino – arrives October 21 via Domino. Arctic Monkeys' seventh studio album, The Car, will arrive October 21 via Domino. Following 2018’s Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, the new LP features 10 songs written by frontman Alex Turner...
Pitchfork

Marcus Mumford Shares New Song “Better Off High”: Listen

Marcus Mumford has shared a new track from his upcoming solo debut. “Better Off High” was written and recorded with Blake Mills, who produced the record. “Better Off High” follows “Cannibal” and “Grace.” Listen to “Better Off High” below. (Self-Titled)...
Ohio State
Guitar World Magazine

Wrecking Crew guitarist Bill Pitman dies aged 102

The guitarist was famed for his use of a Danelectro six-string bass and played on a number of hits, including Be My Baby and Pet Sounds. LA session legend and ‘Wrecking Crew’ guitarist Bill Pitman has passed away aged 102. Among his most famous work was The Beach Boys’ Pet Sounds album, The Ronnettes’ Be My Baby, The Byrds’ Mr Tambourine Man and playing ukulele on B.J. Thomas’ Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head.
guitar.com

Ozzy Osbourne says Eric Clapton tried and failed to get him to change lyrics about ‘losing faith’ in Jesus

Black Sabbath’s Ozzy Osbourne has opened up about the way Eric Clapton took issue with a particular lyric about Jesus on their forthcoming collab song, One Of Those Days. In the latest issue of Classic Rock magazine, the metal icon discussed his upcoming solo album, Patient Number 9, during which he spoke about how the line “One of those days / That I don’t believe in Jesus” was met with Clapton’s disapproval at first.
Stereogum

Watch Arlo Parks Cover Julia Jacklin’s “Good Guy”

Back in 2021, Arlo Parks released her debut Collapsed In Sunbeams, which earned tons of critical acclaim and a Mercury Prize win. In early September, she’ll open for Florence + The Machine for a couple of Canada dates before heading across the US and to Iceland’s Airwaves Festival. Today, Parks is sharing a cover of Julia Jacklin’s “Good Guy” for Like A Version. It’s good timing, too, since Jacklin’s anticipated third album Pre-Pleasure is out tonight. Watch Parks’ cover below, which is taken from Jacklin’s 2019 album Crushing.
guitar.com

Muncie Girls’ Lande Hekt on her solo inspirations, social activism, and switching from bass to guitar

Exeter punk rockers Muncie Girls when their debut album arrived back in 2016, to rave reviews, and invitations to play at some of Europe’s biggest festivals. Asides from a B-sides EP in 2020, the band hasn’t been seen on record since 2018’s follow-up Fixed Ideals, but frontwoman Lande Hekt has kept herself busy in the meantime with a series of solo releases, most notably her forthcoming second album, House Without A View.
Stereogum

Nosaj Thing – “Blue Hour” (Feat. Julianna Barwick)

It’s been a little bit since we’ve heard from Jason Chung, the Los Angeles-based producer who puts out music as Nosaj Thing. But today he’s back with a new single, “Blue Hour,” which will appear on an upcoming full-length, Continua, his first new album since 2017’s Parallels. It’s a collaboration with Julianna Barwick — Nosaj guested on a track from her 2020 record Healing Is A Miracle. Barwick’s vocals float above the dreamy and smooth and calming song. Check it out below.
thebrag.com

Sharon Van Etten announces 2022 Australian tour

Sharon Van Etten, one of the greatest songwriters of her generation, is coming to Australia later this year. After touring the U.S. with Angel Olsen and Julien Baker, Van Etten will perform in Sydney, Brisbane, Fremantle and Melbourne, as well as appearing at Meredith Festival (see full dates below). She’ll...
Rolling Stone

Jerry Allison, Drummer and Songwriter for Buddy Holly and the Crickets, Dead at 82

Jerry “JI” Allison, drummer for Buddy Holly and the Crickets and co-writer on some of their biggest hits, has died. He was 82. The official Facebook page for Holly announced Allison’s death, though no cause or date of death was given. “JI was a musician ahead of his time, and undoubtedly his energy, ideas and exceptional skill contributed to both The Crickets, and rock n’ roll itself, becoming such a success. Buddy is often heralded as the original singer-songwriter, but JI, too, wrote and inspired so many of the songs that would go on to be eternal classics.” “JI was more...
Pitchfork

“Weird Goodbyes” [ft. Bon Iver]

Did you think Justin Vernon was any more immune to a new National song than the next late-thirties-early-forties indie rock guy? In a new interview with Zane Lowe, Aaron Dessner recalls recruiting the Bon Iver frontman and longtime collaborator to be on “Weird Goodbyes,” the band’s first new (non-soundtrack) release in a while: “As soon as Matt [Berninger] started singing that song we kind of started hearing Justin harmonizing,” he said. “I sent it to him and he was deeply moved by it. I think also because it was the first new National song he’d heard in years.” Touché!
Outsider.com

Margo Price Releases New Single, Premieres ‘Runaway Horses’ Podcast

It’s a busy day for Margo Price. The Nashville-based singer-songwriter dropped a new single “Been to the Mountain” along with a video. Additionally, Price’s new Sonos Radio podcast Runaway Horses premiered today. Margo Price Searches for Freedom with Her New Single. Let’s start by checking out...
Noisecreep

Dave Mustaine Reveals Which New Megadeth Song Is Their Fastest Ever

If you feel the need, the need for speed, Megadeth have always had you covered. But at nearly 40 years into their career, Dave Mustaine reveals what he thinks might be the fastest song that Megadeth have ever recorded. That descriptor goes to the recently released track "Night Stalkers." In...
Loudwire

Korn’s Fieldy Shares Teaser for New Stillwell Song

Korn bassist Fieldy has dropped a teaser for a brand new Stillwell song. Fieldy's band will be releasing the song on Sept. 16. Stillwell are made up of Fieldy as its bassist/guitarist, drummer Wuv Bernado from P.O.D. and frontman/guitarist Q-Unique from The Arsonists. The band formed in 2006 and has been on and off ever since depending on the schedules of the group's members.
Loudwire

10 Rock + Metal Album Cover Artists You Need To Know About as Chosen by Demon Hunter’s Ryan Clark

Demon Hunter have always taken pride in their album artwork, and as it turns out the album artwork is just part of a wide-spanning artistic endeavor surrounding their forthcoming album, Exile. The record, due Sept. 9, is their first-ever concept album, set in the aftermath of civilized society's collapse and examining the new modern life through a nonconformist lens.
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of the Band Name: Nirvana

If Kurt Cobain were alive today, what would he think?. The co-founder of the iconic grunge band, Nirvana, might be appalled. His band is still famous? Almost as famous as ever? How could this be?. Well, it starts with great songs. “Smells Like Teen Spirit” will last forever. But it...
