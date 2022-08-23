Read full article on original website
Millions of WhatsApp users need to understand huge app change urgently
WHATSAPP users are being warned over a big change to group chats. A major update is in the works that massively tweaks how you join groups. Group chats are getting some big overhauls in the coming months. That includes the addition of a Communities feature – letting you create big...
ohmymag.co.uk
WhatsApp: Know when someone reads your message in the group chat
It can get frustrating when planning an event or discussing an important issue in a group chat, but people are not contributing. Unlike private chats which tick blue to indicate the other person has read your message, this feature does not work quite as well in group chats. So, if you are just curious or looking to start a righteous fight over people ignoring your messages, here are some tricks you could use.
technewstoday.com
How to Delete Google Search History on PC or Mobile
Deleting your Google search history regularly is a healthy way to maintain your privacy and security online. Not only will you keep your personal data safe from any potential hackers, but you’ll also stop getting personalized app and content suggestions. Besides that, deleting your history and such personal data...
Fast Company
These startups are helping online marketers get around Apple’s privacy changes
The beginning of the Great Adpocalypse can be traced back to April 2021, when Apple released its iOS 14.5 update and began enforcing a policy called App Tracking Transparency, which prevents apps like Facebook from tracking iPhone users across other apps and the mobile web, unless users opt in. Less...
Are VPNs Really Safe?
Virtual Private Network (VPN) cloaks your online identity, and shielding your data from prying eyes. Avast: Nearly all the companies you interact with online, mine your data, in order to personalize your experience with them. The best VPNs have an absolute no-log policy, which means that they keep no record of the transmitted data, or of your overall behavior and activities online. Some VPNs are set up by threat actors to harvest data from unsuspecting users. It is also important to use only VPNs from known companies which you trust.
DuckDuckGo launches email service that rids inbox of secret trackers
Google rival DuckDuckGo has launched a free email service that intercepts trackers targeting people’s accounts.The privacy-focussed compay made a name for itself through its non-invasive search engine and web browser, with the new Email Protection service offering protection for people using popular clients like Gmail.Email Protection works as an extra layer to people’s existing email addresses, serving as a forwarding service to block hidden trackers like location targeting. It also allows users to create unlimited throwaway accounts, which can be used to sign up to websites and other online platgorms.After launching a beta version of Email Protection last year, DuckDuckGo...
technewstoday.com
How to Use VPN With Discord?
A VPN is always useful for privacy concerns. Similarly, you can also use a VPN with Discord for all the right reasons. Although Discord already has decent features for privacy, like end-to-end encryption, a VPN can prove to be beneficial in many ways. For instance, you can keep your account secure from hackers, or you can use Discord if it’s banned in your country. Additionally, you can also experience better quality voice and video calls on different servers and even bypass bans.
AdWeek
Why You Need to Reframe Your Thinking About Mobile Data
Amid evolving trends and the loss of legacy identifiers, including the third-party cookie, brands and agencies are reframing how they think about data and data-driven marketing in a privacy-first world. In doing so, mobile data needs to take center stage, but not necessarily in the same way that it has...
Business Insider
How to allow camera access on Snapchat so you can take photos and video in the app
You have to allow Snapchat access to the camera on your phone to create content in the app. On an iPhone, go to Snapchat in the Settings app and swipe Camera to the right. On Android, go to the Apps section in Settings and then find the Permissions section within Snapchat settings.
PC Magazine
PSA: Stop Using In-App Browsers Now
Another week passes, and another data report reveals a potential privacy nightmare for TikTok users: A security researcher recently discovered that TikTok's in-app browser injects JavaScript into external websites, causing potential security risks. This is just the latest security snafu for the social media giant, which is still facing scrutiny from US lawmakers after leaked audio revealed the video hosting service may have been sharing US user data with China.
makeuseof.com
The 3 Best Secure Messaging Apps for Windows
Your phone is probably the first thing that comes to mind when you read the words "instant messaging," but there are plenty of messaging apps for Microsoft Windows. However, most of these apps are not nearly as safe as one would like them to be. Windows has long been a...
Android Authority
Dev creates app that alerts you whenever you send data to Google
The creator of PowerDNS created an app that tells you whenever your computer sends data to Google. The app is called Googerteller. You can install it for free, but the app only works on Linux-based operating systems. If you have a Linux-based operating system, want to know if Google is...
The Windows Club
Epic Privacy Browser not working on Windows 11/10 PC
Epic is a free, private, Chromium-based web browser available on Windows & Mac, as well as mobile Operating Systems Android and iOS. It has slowly gained prominence as a viable alternative to the more commonly used web browsers like Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, etc. The browser centers around user data privacy and specializes in making your online footprint as minimal and untraceable as possible. You may, however, face issues with starting this browser up on your Windows PC. In this guide, we will look at a few ways in which you can fix the issue if the Epic Privacy Browser is not working on Windows 11.
Engadget
DuckDuckGo opens up its free email privacy service to everyone
Last year, DuckDuckGo announced a free service designed to fend off email trackers and help people protect their privacy. The Email Protection beta was initially available through a waitlist. Now, it's now in open beta, meaning everyone can try it without having to wait for access. Email Protection is a...
5 steps to solve the most common browser problems
For most of us our web browsers are an essential part of our day-to-day, giving us access to all the wonders that the internet has to offer: News, social media, music and video, emails, and everything else. So it’s natural that if anything goes wrong with your browser, the glitch...
The Verge
Anyone can sign up for DuckDuckGo’s privacy-protecting @duck.com email address
After rolling out its Email Protection service in private beta last year, DuckDuckGo has announced that it’s finally available to all users. Email Protection is a forwarding service that assigns you a free “@duck.com” email address and intercepts email trackers before they hit your personal inbox. If...
