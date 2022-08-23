Read full article on original website
technewstoday.com
How to Use Two Computers With One Monitor?
It can be troublesome to arrange two full PC setups if you have a small space. You could somehow stack the casings, but monitors require much more space. One of the ways that you can use to solve the issue is by operating both computers using a single monitor. You may have to toggle between the display of each computer or can view both systems at the same time seamlessly, depending on the methods.
Digital Trends
Corsair’s Xeneon Flex is the ‘bendable’ OLED monitor we always wanted
We’ve come a long way in terms of PC gaming monitors in only 10 years. Monitors a decade ago depended on LED. Most were big, boxy contraptions with plastic stands. Fast-forward to today as Corsair unveiled its new 45-inch Xeneon Flex bendable OLED monitor at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany.
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the foldable phone most people should buy
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the best foldable phone for most people, offering good performance and cameras within a design that's more pocket-friendly — and cooler — than your typical phone.
NFL・
Digital Trends
Hurry and get this 50-inch 4K TV for $200 at Best Buy today
If you’ve been scouring the TV deals to find the absolute cheapest TV, we think we’ve found it. Right now, you can buy the Pioneer 50-inch 4K Smart Fire TV for $200 at Best Buy. Normally priced at $420, you’re saving a huge $220 off the usual price of this budget range TV. While it might not be the best known brand out there, if you’re simply looking for a decent sized screen without spending a fortune, this will serve the purpose. Here’s why it’s worth checking out.
The Best OLED TVs of 2022 Have Unbeatable Picture Quality
Click here to read the full article. Are you looking to get the richest and most accurate colors and contrast levels out of your TV? Then it sounds like you should invest in an OLED screen. With the official moniker of “Organic Light Emitting Diode,” OLED TVs negate an LED backlighting system entirely in favor of self-illuminating pixels that can power on and off individually, delivering perfect blacks and truly arresting colors. Right now, Sony and LG have a corner on the OLED TV market, with each brand having its proprietary blend of tech that goes into their models, which unfortunately...
Samsung's new Galaxy A04 offers a 50MP camera and other choice upgrades
Samsung's Galaxy S and Z lineups might be the ones that have a firm place in the pantheon of the best Samsung phones, but at the end of the day, people more commonly purchase mid-range and entry-level devices. Aside from notable exceptions like the Galaxy A5x and A3x series, these handsets don't get a lot of promotion from Samsung. Case in point: the Galaxy A04, a new entry-level smartphone, was just quietly added to the company's website.
Google's Pixel foldable may differ from Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 in one key way
It seems we're one step closer to the rumored Google Pixel Fold, thanks to the discovery of a new patent by 91Mobiles (opens in new tab) which suggests the proposed foldable will differ from Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 in one key way. According to diagrams included in the patent,...
The Verge
HP’s first ‘IPS Black’ monitor really stands out with Thunderbolt 4
HP isn’t the first company to debut a monitor with an IPS Black panel, a technology that doubles the contrast ratio of IPS to provide richer contrast and darker blacks. Dell has that distinction. However, HP’s 31.5-inch Z32K G3 4K 60Hz monitor stands out with its Thunderbolt 4 support, allowing 100W charging and speedy 40Gbps data passthrough, as well as the unique ability to be daisy-chained with another 4K display — all through just a single cable connected to your PC.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung tips its mass Apple laptop OLED screen and Glasses AR/VR microdisplay production schedule
Samsung gave a keynote speech during the International Meeting on Information Displays (IMID) 2022 expo to present its next-gen screen production plans for Apple's and its own devices. Its long-awaited 8th generation of laptop and tablet OLED displays will enter mass production in 2024, said Samsung, right on schedule, as that's when Apple may start shifting its MacBooks and iPads to the OLED screen technology en masse.
Digital Trends
OnePlus 10T colors: Should you get the phone in black or green?
The OnePlus 10T is official with extra-fast charging capabilities, a non-alert slider design, and Hasselblad branding-less cameras. The device still offers excellent performance with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. While the internals sound over the top, it’s pretty typical for OnePlus’s usual ‘never settle’ fashion.
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 looks nice and all, but I've got my eyes on the Motorola Razr 2022
Both Samsung and Motorola introduced their latest clamshell foldable this month. While the Galaxy Z flip 4 will likely sell more, the Motorola Razr 2022 shouldn't be overlooked if (and when) it gets a global launch.
Hackers are still abusing Log4j deployments, Microsoft warns
Log4Shell, one of the largest and potentially most devastating vulnerabilities to ever be discovered, is still being leveraged by threat actors more than half a year after it was first observed, and patched. A new report from the Microsoft Threat Intelligence Center (MSTIC), and Microsoft 365 Defender Research Team said...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G: Design and specifications confirmed for upcoming laptop with a 120 Hz and 2.5K display
Last week, we reported that Xiaomi had started teasing the NoteBook Pro 120G, a laptop that we speculated could feature an assortment of enticing hardware. Subsequently, the company has created a NoteBook Pro 120G event website, in which it has confirmed several details about the upcoming laptop. As the image below shows, Xiaomi has decided to reveal a marketing render of the design, outlining its design and port selection.
ETOnline.com
Samsung's Newest Frame TV Is on Sale Right Now for Its Lowest Price Ever: Save Up to $1,200
Let's be honest: There are televisions that are, well, televisions, and there are televisions that might as well be works of art. The Samsung Frame TV falls into the latter category and it is the perfect solution for those looking to elevate their style with a QLED 4K TV screen that doubles as wall art.
Tesla EVs Could Soon Directly Connect With Starlink Satellites For Internet, Musk Says Following T-Mobile Partnership
Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s SpaceX and T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS announced late Thursday a tie-up for bringing cellular connectivity everywhere in the U.S. so there are no dead zones anywhere. This would be accomplished by including cellular antennas in SpaceX-owned Starlink internet satellites to connect with T-Mobile...
How to monitor your ECG on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
Much like the Galaxy Watch models that came before it, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro are capable of monitoring your ECG. And after a bit of setup, it's really a simple process.
Digital Trends
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch is great, but the S Pen would make it amazing
The Samsung Galaxy Watch is one of the best smartwatches around. Until 2021, Samsung’s smartwatches ran on a custom operating system called Tizen. But with the launch of the Galaxy Watch 4 series, the company announced a major revamp to its operating system for smartwatches. Contents. It rebuilt the...
Corsair Reveals Bendable OLED Ultrawide Gaming Monitor
Corsair reveals brand new ultrawide monitor that can bend from a flat display into a curved display.
HyperX's New Gaming Monitors Come With Desk Mounts
The HyperX Armada 25 and Armada 27 start at $449.
Android Authority
You told us: You're split over adjusting your phone's display resolution
There were a few popular choices, but it seems like many people don't adjust their phone display resolution. Today’s smartphones offer a variety of display resolutions, with some mid-range and high-end phones even allowing you to adjust the phone’s screen resolution via a software setting. We wondered whether...
