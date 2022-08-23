Read full article on original website
According to the US Drought Monitor, roughly 56.65 percent of Colorado remains in drought, slightly more than a one percent drop compared to last week's 57.92 percent. A larger portion of the state has escaped 'abnormal dryness,' for now, with 87.33 percent of the state experiencing 'abnormal dryness' compared to 91.76 percent of the state last week.
Along the winding rural highways and forested watersheds of northern Colorado, the paths of Colorado’s two U.S. Senate candidates intertwined on Tuesday at a series of events that put a spotlight on the all-important Colorado River Basin and what fate awaits it in an age of catastrophic climate change.
Economy - 18 Education and Health - 10 Colorado also ranked number five when it came to income growth. Things are not all great in the state of Colorado. It appears that there is a problem with crime in our state as Colorado has ranked in the top five when it comes to the highest crime rate.
If you are on a tight budget and you love the outdoors, there is an easy way you can enjoy Colorado state parks for free. Colorado Has 42 State Parks You Can Visit For Free. There are 42 state parks in Colorado and free days are offered occasionally throughout the year. But, there is a way you can visit a state park for free -- even if it's not on the "free" day. That could be something as close at Highline Lake or the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park, or something far away like Jackson Lake or Lake Pueblo on the front range.
It's hard to find a bad month to plan a visit to Colorado, but a report released by Travel + Leisure pins one spot as particularly great to travel to in August. Included in a 'best spots to visit worldwide during August' article that includes international destinations like Edinburgh, Montenegro, and Curaçao, Denver was able to snag a spot on the unranked list of 12 places.
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has ordered an oil and gas company to immediately cease operation at a site north of Fort Collins due to repeated pollution violations. CDPHE's Air Pollution Control Division issued a cease and desist order Thursday afternoon...
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For weeks, Democratic Secretary of State Jenna Griswold had been running a television public service announcement promoting the security of Colorado's elections. In doing so, she used more than a million taxpayer dollars to pay for them. However, the ads are now being pulled from the air.
Deborah Parker heads the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition, and she's a trusted confidant for Indigenous elders who attended federal Indian boarding schools in their youth. “We’re talking about institutions, prison systems, that were buildings you put children in as young as 3 years old, and many children...
Following three years of failed bills, state lawmakers in 2021 finally agreed on statutory language to address the trend among Colorado law enforcement agencies to fully encrypt their radio communications. A provision inserted into police accountability legislation requires agencies to create a “communications access policy” for letting local news media...
People with less-visible disabilities like autism or deafness can now disclose those on their state IDs and vehicle registrations. The subtle marker is designed to help communicate important information to first responders like police officers and EMTs in a discreet way, Division of Motor Vehicles officials say. The new identifiers were mandated under a 2021 law.
