Kerry J. O’Connell Sr., 66
LINCOLN — The family of Kerry John O’Connell Sr., 66, of Lincoln, are sad to announce his passing on Monday, August 22, 2022 due to a motorcycle accident. Born in Salem, MA on July 20, 1956, he was the son of Edward F. and Edith J. (Wollerscheid) O’Connell. He moved to Woodstock, graduated from Lin-Wood High School in 1974 and remained a lifelong resident in the area. Kerry worked in several local restaurants prior to his 35 years as head chef at the Holderness School. He loved his “Holderness family.” Being a part of the Out Back program was an honor that brought him great joy. Upon retiring he started a property maintenance company.
Toby V. Eaton, 69
SANDWICH — Toby Vining Eaton, 69, of Sandwich, passed away unexpectedly on July 20, 2022. Toby was born on January 14, 1953 in Hingham, MA to Robert Ayers Eaton and Meredith Vining Eaton. Toby graduated in 1971 from Hingham High School. Toby’s passions for the outdoors and sports brought him to Colorado where he graduated from the University of Denver in 1976 with a BA in Geology. Toby spent time in Sun Valley, ID. and Martha’s Vineyard, MA, before permanently settling down in Center Sandwich. There he founded Toby Eaton Post & Beam Builders, which he successfully owned and operated for over 20 years. Continuing his passion for education, Toby received multiple master’s Degrees in Business and School Business Administration from Plymouth State University. He finished his professional career as the School Business Administrator for Windham School District, Windham, before retiring to his beloved property in Sandwich “Pinecrest.”
New programs in September at Laconia library
LACONIA — There are lots of exciting new programs happening in September in Laconia Public Library's children's room, along with some familiar favorites. Join in for Social-Emotional Storytime on Tuesdays from 1:30-2:30 p.m. in September. A story will be read about feelings, talk about how to handle our emotions, and do a fun craft. Handouts will also be available with tips for promoting social-emotional development for caregivers. Best suited for ages 2-6.
Grant funds could give Opechee Loop trail a boost
LACONIA — More than $300,000 in federal funds could prove an important shot in the arm for the Opechee Loop recreational trail. The city on Tuesday received notice that it had been selected to receive a $225,000 grant from the Northern Borders Regional Commission to use toward Opechee Loop — a five-mile route designed to provide more pedestrian- and biker-friendly access to Lakeport and downtown. The money would be used to build the first segment of the loop along Elm Street from Lakeport Square to Franklin Street.
Cyanobacteria blooms continue to alert people and pets
LACONIA — For beach lovers, swimmers and lakefront property owners in the Lakes Region, there is no water quality emergency. But there are reasons to be concerned, even in late summer and early fall. For the first time since 2018, the Lake Winnipesaukee Association this summer issued cyanobacteria advisories...
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 200 service calls between noon Monday and noon Thursday. Eight people were arrested.
Lisa DiMartino: It's time for a change on the county delegation
I’m Lisa DiMartino from Gilford, and I’m running for state representative for Belknap 6, Gilford, Gilmanton and Laconia Ward 2.
FEMA awards more than $2 million to Plymouth State University for COVID testing
BOSTON — The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be sending more than $2.7 million to the State of New Hampshire to reimburse Plymouth State University for the cost of providing testing for students and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. The $2,731,448 FEMA Public Assistance grant to the university will...
Dickens classic Oliver Twist at Winni Playhouse
MEREDITH — Lionel Bart’s adaptation of Dickens classic Oliver Twist runs at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse until Sept. 3. With favorite songs like "Consider Yourself," "Oom Pah-Pah," and "Food, Glorious Food, Lionel Bart’s Oliver!" is considered a musical masterpiece and is one of the few movie musicals to win an Academy Award for Best Picture.
Franklin Opera House presents Last of the Duke Street Kings
FRANKLIN — Franklin Opera House welcomes The Last of the Duke Street Kings on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 7:30 p.m. The band is one of the premier Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band tributes in North America. They stage authentic reproductions of live concert performances and studio releases,...
Rep. Mike Sylvia: Belmont property tax assessments point to new, lower tax rate
Belmont is buzzing with the release of our new property tax assessments. It is not the happy humming that comes from my bee hives, it's much more an angry noise of a disturbed hornet nest. As we sit atop a housing market peak the people of town feel like they have been here before. With the new assessments will come a new lower tax rate, which many feel will push up the amount of tax paid on their property. They expect that this will start anew the ratcheting up of the rates going forward.
