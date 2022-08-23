Read full article on original website
Mendota Reporter
Fire causes considerable damage to Mendota house
MENDOTA – Fire caused extensive damage to a house at 910 Fifth Ave., Mendota, on Aug. 21. The call was received by the Mendota Fire Department at 4:01 p.m. and personnel arrived five minutes later. The last unit was cleared at 7:30 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters observed heavy smoke...
walls102.com
Apartment building fire in downtown Mendota
MENDOTA- A fire in downtown Mendota has called multiple area fire departments to the scene. A call came in around 1:20 PM for the fire in a multi-story apartment building in the 800 Block of Main Street. Multiple residents were home when the blaze broke out, causing thick black smoke to pour from the rear of the building. A mutual aid box alarm was called and crews are continuing to search the building and battle the blaze. The number of injured and cause of the fire has not been disclosed. Please avoid downtown Mendota.
starvedrock.media
Skydiver found dead Saturday near Skydive Chicago
The LaSalle Sheriff's Office is investigating a tragic accident Saturday northeast of Ottawa. Deputies were called to a cornfield about 12:25pm south of Skydive Chicago. A skydiver was found deceased in the field. At the same time, Serena and Sheridan Fire/EMS were dispatched to the same area - near 3215...
Rock Falls man dies in hospital Thursday after early August assault
ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A Rock Falls man was pronounced dead in a Rockford hospital early Thursday almost three weeks after he was allegedly assaulted in his hometown. According to a news release from the Rock Falls Police Department, on Saturday, Aug. 6 at about 2:33 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Garden Circle after receiving a call reporting an assault.
walls102.com
House uninhabitable after fire Sunday in Mendota
MENDOTA – A single story home in Mendota is uninhabitable after a smokey fire Sunday. The Mendota and Troy Grove Fire Departments were called to the 900 Block of 5th Ave around 4 PM after a family member of the homeowner discovered the house filled with smoke. It took firefighters 30 minutes to get the fire, confined mostly to the basement, under control. Earlville and Peru Fire Departments, along with Peru EMS were called to the scene to assist. No injuries were reported and the American Red Cross was notified to assist the displaced residents. According to Mendota Fire Chief Dennis Rutishauser, the cause of the blaze is suspected to be electrical in nature.
classichits106.com
Skydiver found deceased in field near Ottawa
OTTAWA – One person is dead after what is being described as a skydiving accident near Ottawa on Saturday. LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss said they were called around 1:15 PM to a location in Dayton Township. Authorities say a skydiver was located deceased in a cornfield. The name of the deceased individual is being withheld at this time pending notification of the next of kin. The investigation is being handled by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, LaSalle County Coroners Office, and the FAA.
Illinois' Largest Water Park Will Soon Close For The Season
With warm temperatures behind us and earlier sunsets on the way, it's getting a little too cold to go for a swim. And that means water parks across the state -- including the largest one in Illinois -- is about to close up shop for its 15th season. Raging Waves,...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford FD Battling A Fire At A Local Business
Sources are reporting a fire scene at a local business. It happened around 11:40 am in the 1300 block of Harrison ave. Sources are reporting the business is possibly the Fir e Department Coffee. Officials have not yet confirmed this. Initial reports are saying the Rockford FD responded to a...
wcsjnews.com
Woman Pleads Guilty To Dealing Drugs in Grundy Co.
A woman pled guilty in a Grundy County court case on August 19th. Robin Solner, 28, of Streator entered into a blind guilty plea on the charge of the unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, a class two felony. Solner delivered the drugs to another individual somewhere in the Grundy...
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter For Wednesday, August 24th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was Brian Yarbrough, 35, of Earlville on a Grundy County...
Rockford families can get free groceries, but there is a catch
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some families are eligible for free groceries. Another “Summer Family Market” will take place at Keye Mallquist Park, 1702 11th St. Families with children under 18 living in their home can receive a pre-packaged box of food without even having to get out of their cars. No registration is necessary.
Man, 28, charged after pushing person onto CTA Blue Line tracks
CHICAGO — A man from Joliet faces charges after pushing a man onto CTA Blue Line tracks on the city’s West Side. Police say James Stamps, 28, is charged with one felony count of aggravated battery in a public place for the incident that happened on Aug. 5. Stamps has been identified as the offender who pushed […]
wfft.com
Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in crash that killed three ISU students
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a weekend crash that ended in the death of three Indiana State University students and two more hurt. The crash happened in Riley, just east of Terre Haute. There were five people in the car. Killed in the crash were:
Rockford area H.S. football scores from Friday, August 26
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are Friday night’s high school football scores for games involving Rockford area teams from week one from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch ‘Overtime’ live each Friday night at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. Each show is rebroadcast Saturday night at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. BIG NORTHERN […]
Big School Football Highlights for Aug. 26, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Highlights from big school football games on Aug. 26, 2022. Peoria High beat Metamora by forfeit. Their game was suspended with 8:05 remaining in the first half when a fight in the stands suspended play. Peoria High was leading, 34-16, at the time play was halted. Metamora decided to forfeit the […]
