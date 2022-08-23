ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde school district to face $27 billion class action lawsuit

By Kiara Alfonseca
ABC News
 5 days ago

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District is facing a $27 billion class-action suit in connection with the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

Attorney Charles Bonner told ABC News that he and several other attorneys served the Uvalde school district with a notice of claim Monday night following a school board meeting.

Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images - PHOTO: The American Flag is reflected in the window of a Uvalde CISD School Bus on June 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas.

Uvalde:365 is a continuing ABC News series reported from Uvalde and focused on the Texas community and how it forges on in the shadow of tragedy.

The notice cites an investigative report from the Texas House of Representatives which says, "Uvalde CISD and its police department failed to implement their active shooter plan and failed to exercise command and control of law enforcement responding to the tragedy."

"We want this amount of money to compensate these people for this wrong that was parachuted upon them," Bonner said.

Bonner also said he hopes the large sum can fund mental health resources and hold police forces accountable. The lawsuit will be formally filed in September, naming a long list of defendants.

The Uvalde school district did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

Comments / 20

Jerry Walker
5d ago

While I feel badly for the families of those who lost loved ones in the tragedy, the attorneys are looking for a huge paycheck while effectively bankrupting the school and those who pay taxes to operate the school.

Reply(6)
7
Robert Harrison
5d ago

There is no way on earth that the school district could ever meet such a sum, if found to be liable.

Reply
3
 

