County Administrator Dan Stevens Announces Retirement
Public Servant Bids Farewell After 49 Years Serving Hamilton County. County Administrator Dan Stevens will retire on March 31, 2023. Stevens served as Hamilton County Sheriff for eight years and as Director of Administration for the Hamilton County Commissioners for the past 14 years. “Fate has been kind to me,”...
The Real Property Tax Sale List has been updated.
The Real Property Tax Sale will be held on Thursday, September 29th at 10:00 AM in the Second Floor Historic Courtroom. The Tax Sale Property Listing has been updated.
