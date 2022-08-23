ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, IN

in.gov

County Administrator Dan Stevens Announces Retirement

Public Servant Bids Farewell After 49 Years Serving Hamilton County. County Administrator Dan Stevens will retire on March 31, 2023. Stevens served as Hamilton County Sheriff for eight years and as Director of Administration for the Hamilton County Commissioners for the past 14 years. “Fate has been kind to me,”...
