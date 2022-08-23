ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
County Administrator Dan Stevens Announces Retirement

Public Servant Bids Farewell After 49 Years Serving Hamilton County. County Administrator Dan Stevens will retire on March 31, 2023. Stevens served as Hamilton County Sheriff for eight years and as Director of Administration for the Hamilton County Commissioners for the past 14 years. “Fate has been kind to me,”...
Seminary Park Gets New Lights; Hopewell Demolition Continues; and the New Dunn Street Sidewalk is Substantially Complete

Bloomington, Ind. – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.

