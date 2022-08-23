Read full article on original website
in.gov
County Administrator Dan Stevens Announces Retirement
Public Servant Bids Farewell After 49 Years Serving Hamilton County. County Administrator Dan Stevens will retire on March 31, 2023. Stevens served as Hamilton County Sheriff for eight years and as Director of Administration for the Hamilton County Commissioners for the past 14 years. “Fate has been kind to me,”...
in.gov
Seminary Park Gets New Lights; Hopewell Demolition Continues; and the New Dunn Street Sidewalk is Substantially Complete
Bloomington, Ind. – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
