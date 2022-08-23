ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Seacoast Current

The Boston Red Sox Need to Take Their Bullpen Cart Out of Retirement

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. I have a lot of fond memories of seeing the Red Sox play at Fenway Park when I was young. In the late 70s and early 80s it Fenway was a lot different. No ads on every space of the walls, no Green Monster seats and the music was only from the organist. Instant replays were shown on the centerfield scoreboard, but it was monochrome and low resolution, so you could barely make out what was happening.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Blue Jays survive 9th, win 6-5 in 10th to sweep Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Automatic runner Cavan Biggio slid under the tag to score the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Boston 6-5 on Thursday night to complete a three-game sweep and earn their eighth straight win at Fenway Park. The Red Sox had...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Yardbarker

Rays ride hot streak into series vs. skidding Red Sox

The Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox are trending in opposite directions as they open a three-game series on Friday night. Tampa Bay visits Boston having won six consecutive games -- good for the longest active streak in the majors -- and 11 of 13, including a four-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels this week.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Margot leads Rays against the Red Sox after 4-hit game

Tampa Bay Rays (69-55, second in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (60-65, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: JT Chargois (1-0, .00 ERA, .75 WHIP, three strikeouts); Red Sox: Michael Wacha (8-1, 2.28 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -128, Rays +107;...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Yardbarker

Jays cap sweep of Red Sox with 10-inning win

A fielder's-choice grounder by George Springer in the 10th inning brought home the winning run as the visiting Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 6-5 on Thursday to sweep a three-game series. Toronto left two runners aboard in both the eighth and ninth before scratching out a run...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Red Sox look to stop 3-game slide, take on the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (67-55, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (60-64, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (9-9, 2.99 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 149 strikeouts); Red Sox: Kutter Crawford (3-5, 5.14 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -173, Red...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Gausman
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona Diamondbacks’ 2023 visitors to include Red Sox in revamped, ‘balanced’ MLB schedule

The Arizona Diamondbacks unveiled their schedule for 2023, providing their first look at the balanced schedule that major league baseball will be adhering to next season. For the first time in club history, the Diamondbacks will face every team in baseball next season. They will host 22 teams at Chase Field, starting with the Los Angeles Dodgers on April 6 in the home opener.
PHOENIX, AZ
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Extra-innings heroics for Rays, Blue Jays

The Yankees and Mets were the only MLB teams off yesterday after finishing their two-game Subway Series on Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday was otherwise a jam-packed slate with all the Yankees’ potential American League playoff opponents in action. There’s no time to waste in a busy roundup, so let’s get to it.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Boston Red Sox#Yankees#The Seattle Mariners#The Baltimore Orioles
NBC Sports

Red Sox have unusual shortstop for Wednesday's game vs. Toronto

Desperate times call for desperate measures in Boston. The Red Sox' lineup for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays is a bizarre one. The main takeaway: Bobby Dalbec -- a 6-foot-4, 225-pound corner infielder -- will play shortstop. Dalbec replaces an injured Xander Bogaerts (back spasms). Infielder Christian Arroyo...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy