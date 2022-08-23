Read full article on original website
Young pregnant lawyer who died a day after a chicken sandwich put her in hospital vomiting and with severe back pain could've survived if she was given the right medication
When Annie O'Brien began suffering from severe back pain, a Melbourne emergency doctor should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say. Annie O'Brien would likely have survived a sepsis infection if she had been given antibiotics after arriving at a Melbourne hospital, medical experts have told an inquest. The...
What Really Happens to Your Body When You Walk Every Day
Should you walk every day? Experts explain the health benefits, like heart health and better sleep, and possible risks, like overuse injuries and burnout.
4 Natural Remedies To Stop Hair Loss, According To Experts
We get it: hair loss and shedding is a frightening reality for a lot of us. Whether the cause is stress, genetics, or a medical condition, it’s daunting to see strands of hair on your brush or in the shower. You may wonder when it’s going to stop and how bad it’s going to get. Maybe you’ve loaded up your medicine cabinet with bottles of biotin and any gummy you can find on the market that claims it can help with hair loss. Even though your first best step should be visiting a dermatologist to talk about your concerns and get a professional opinion on your hair loss, natural remedies can also provide some relief. Dr. Harikiran Chekuri, MBBS, MS, Hair transplant specialist & medical head at ClinicSpots, recommends these four natural remedies for hair loss.
Exercises to ease your back pain, restore your health
When you have back pain, perhaps the last thing you want to do is get out of bed. But you actually want to get moving to achieve relief. Move through these exercises from fitness expert Dana Santas to determine which ones can alleviate pain.
Tips For Better Sleep When You Have Lower Back Pain
Lower back pain is a critical issue affecting most of the world's population. The discomfort can affect your sleep by keeping you tossing and turning at night.
Why Do I Have Such Hairy Toes? A Podiatrist Explains
Everyone grows toe hair, but some people’s toes tend to look more Bigfoot than human. And if your toes are a touch more wooly than the average person’s, it may make you feel self-conscious. But, according to experts, you shouldn’t be. Having hairy toes is actually a sign of good health.
Here's How Many Minutes Of Exercise Per Week Could Help Extend Your Life
Research suggests there's an ideal amount of physical activity that helps you live longer.
Why do you need to drink water after a deep tissue massage?
Why do you need to drink water after a deep tissue massage?. Your muscles need moisture to heal. So when you get a deep tissue massage, you'll likely need to drink water to hydrate yourself. But what if you must stay hydrated long after you finish the massage? The answer lies in how your body responds to the blood's chemical, mineral, and fluid balance. So what's happening to your blood?
What You Should Stop Believing About Drinking Lemon Water
There are some alleged benefits of lemon water that aren't scientifically backed. Here are the myths about the beverage that you should know about.
People are using commonly available medicine to help them grow beards
So, after the news yesterday that a hair loss treatment that might actually work, how about one that can help the less hirsute amongst us grow a beard?. Well, the good news is that there is a treatment out there for you, and it’s the exact same one. There’s...
How to Curb Excessive Head and Face Sweat
Everyone sweats. It’s a normal bodily function that helps regulate our temperature. People commonly sweat most from their face, head, underarms, hands, feet, and groin. If you sweat excessively from your head and face, in particular, you may have a condition known as craniofacial hyperhidrosis. Hyperhidrosis means sweating more...
Do you know how stress affects your skin?
You have surely heard that stress affects your health, but perhaps you haven’t considered that it can also wreak havoc on your skin. In addition to losing youthfulness and vitality, the health of the largest organ of your body can also be affected. The good news is that...
What are muscle knots? An exercise physiologist explains what those tight little lumps are and how to get rid of them
Imagine you’ve just completed a tough upper-body workout. Your muscles feel a bit tired, but all in all you’re able to go about the rest of your day just fine. The next morning, you wake up and realize the back of your shoulder blade feels stiff. When you rub your shoulder muscles, it feels like you’re prodding a little gumball under your skin. Every time you try to move it around, the area feels tight, with slight pangs of pain.
How To Tell The Difference Between Soreness And Injury After A Workout
It's normal to have muscle aches after exercise, but these signs could indicate something more serious.
What is runner’s knee, and how can you treat it?
Runner’s knee refers to pain around the kneecap and in the front of the knee joint. It is a common issue for runners and athletes who participate in large amounts of running and jumping. Runner’s knee, also known as patellofemoral syndrome, often affects athletes and people who participate in...
How long does it take to build muscle?
Anyone who has ever tried to build their biceps or add bulk to their back will know the process is easier said than done – but how long does it take to build muscle?. The answer depends on many variables, from training methods and calorie intake to the macronutrients provided by the foods you eat. Indeed, you can lift the best adjustable dumbbells (opens in new tab) all you want, but if you don’t eat enough protein (opens in new tab) and utilize the progressive overload (opens in new tab) principle, then you won’t be able to pack on mass.
The Relationship Between Posture and Back Pain Isn't What You Think
Back pain is the leading cause of disability worldwide. Most people experience an episode of back pain in their lifetime. It often emerges during adolescence and becomes more common in adults. For 25 percent of people who develop back pain, it can become persistent, disabling, and distressing. It can affect...
Healthy Nails: A Complete Scientific Guide
It can be fun to decorate your natural nails with seasonal polishes, playful designs, and long acrylic artificial nails. Not to mention that a regular manicure can be a luxurious way to unwind and practice self-care. But you may be surprised to learn that your nails actually play an essential part in your overall health. That’s why it’s important to know how to take care of them — and when something may be off.
RS Recommends: The Best CBD Products for Pain Relief (That Might Actually Work)
Anyone who suffers from chronic pain knows all too well how hard it is to treat, with options being either ineffective or dangerously addictive and full of side effects. But there’s a natural treatment that many users swear by: CBD. Does CBD Help Relieve Pain? If you’re unfamiliar, CBD (or cannabidiol) is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid found in cannabis plants. In other words, it’s the part of marijuana that doesn’t get you “high” (that’s the THC). Since CBD was made federally legal in 2018, studies and user feedback have indicated that the substance can help a range of issues from insomnia to...
