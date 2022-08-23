ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Denver

Family is safe after late night house fire in Fort Collins

Everyone including an adult, 2 children and a dog escaped a burning home in Fort Collins. The fire broke out just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 1800 block of Busch Court. Poudre Fire Authority said everyone was able to escape unharmed before fire crews arrived. When firefighters arrived, the garage had been consumed by flames. The damage was extensive and what caused the fire is being investigated. 
CBS Denver

A Line train service resumes after wire stolen from tracks

RTD is having problems with people stealing copper wires from light rail tracks. For several hours on Tuesday, that theft caused disruptions for the A Line service between Denver International Airport and Union Station.The disruption happened at the crossing gates at Sable Boulevard and also at Chambers Road, causing malfunctions. Crews tell CBS News Colorado that thefts are happening so often they can't keep up. As soon as the wire is replaced, it's stolen again, they say.Today, shuttles bused passengers around the closed area until shortly after 4 p.m. when the trains started running again. The line to the airport...
