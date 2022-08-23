RTD is having problems with people stealing copper wires from light rail tracks. For several hours on Tuesday, that theft caused disruptions for the A Line service between Denver International Airport and Union Station.The disruption happened at the crossing gates at Sable Boulevard and also at Chambers Road, causing malfunctions. Crews tell CBS News Colorado that thefts are happening so often they can't keep up. As soon as the wire is replaced, it's stolen again, they say.Today, shuttles bused passengers around the closed area until shortly after 4 p.m. when the trains started running again. The line to the airport...

DENVER, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO