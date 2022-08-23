Read full article on original website
Homeless shelter at Denver Quality Inn closing, Aloft hotel’s future uncertain
The Quality Inn at 2601 Zuni St., Denver, will cease operations as a homeless shelter.Google Earth. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will extend two contracts next week to continue putting up people experiencing homelessness in hotels.
Family fights to keep Green Valley Ranch home following HOA foreclosure
One family that went through foreclosure earlier this year is still living in their home. They say the company that bought the foreclosure is willing to give the home back if the family pays $29,000.
I-25 reopened after crash, flipped car
Two lanes of Interstate 25 were closed due to a car that had flipped over from a crash.
Massive Elk Sends Estes Park Colorado Man Into Orbit
Elk are big, elk are fast and they can be flat-out nasty creatures with no fear of humans whatsoever so it's best if you stay on their good side and better yet, stay the heck away from them as much as possible. Those words of advice have never been more...
Broken elevator forces older residents to the stairs
Older residents in an Aurora condo complex are being forced on 20-minute walks up the stairs to get to their homes.
Black, fuzzy substance on walls frightens residents
Fears of black mold in a Denver apartment building has residents reaching out to the FOX31 Problem Solvers.
Colorado ranch experiences major issues with graffiti, destruction, and poaching
MacGregor Ranch, located in the Black Canyon Creek area of Estes Park, has recently experienced a high volume of vandalism and trespassing, according to a recent Facebook post from the ranch. "Litter, graffiti, destruction of agricultural fences, and even poaching have been recent issues making the educational and preservation efforts...
13-year-old driving car that hit school bus in Boulder County
A 13-year-old was behind the wheel when she crashed into a Boulder County school bus Friday morning.
Hundreds Of Elk Rolling Through A Big Field In Larimer County
There is a massive elk population throughout the state of Colorado and whether you've been here for 20 years or 20 days, you know - or should have a pretty good idea - that Colorado is a pretty "wild" place in more ways than one. One of my first memories...
This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout
Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
Body found in Colorado city water reservoir, officials say tap water still safe to drink
According to the Northglenn Police Department, a body was found in the Northglenn Water Reservoir at the Northglenn Water Treatment Facility on August 24 at about 7 AM. Once at the scene, authorities were able to recover a deceased adult male from the water. The individual was found in a...
Family is safe after late night house fire in Fort Collins
Everyone including an adult, 2 children and a dog escaped a burning home in Fort Collins. The fire broke out just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 1800 block of Busch Court. Poudre Fire Authority said everyone was able to escape unharmed before fire crews arrived. When firefighters arrived, the garage had been consumed by flames. The damage was extensive and what caused the fire is being investigated.
Body found in Northglenn Water Treatment Facility
The North Metro Fire Rescue District says that a body was found in the Northglenn Water Treatment Facility on Wednesday morning.
Another shooting at Aurora park concerns neighbors
Police say that around 1 p.m. shots were fired and struck a home on the 1200 block of Nome Street. Bullet holes were visible from the sidewalk on Wednesday.
Police call discovery of woman's body in river "suspicious," asking Colorado public for help
The Loveland Police Department is investigating the death of a 49-year-old woman whose body was recovered from Big Thompson River in Loveland on Monday, according to a news release. Crews responded to Barnes Park at about 11:12 AM after receiving reports of an unconscious woman in the river. A woman's...
The Restaurant Famous for Its ButterBurgers and Frozen Custard is Opening a Lakewood Location
Culver’s fast food restaurant is coming to South Wadsworth Way later this year (or early next)
A Line train service resumes after wire stolen from tracks
RTD is having problems with people stealing copper wires from light rail tracks. For several hours on Tuesday, that theft caused disruptions for the A Line service between Denver International Airport and Union Station.The disruption happened at the crossing gates at Sable Boulevard and also at Chambers Road, causing malfunctions. Crews tell CBS News Colorado that thefts are happening so often they can't keep up. As soon as the wire is replaced, it's stolen again, they say.Today, shuttles bused passengers around the closed area until shortly after 4 p.m. when the trains started running again. The line to the airport...
cpr.org
Is nature calling while you’re in nature? More and more, Colorado officials are asking you to pack your own poop out
No doubt you’ve heard the saying: “Take only pictures, leave only footprints.”. In beautiful outdoor spots across the West, however, people have been leaving something far more disturbing: human waste, piles of it. Paula Peterson calls them “white lilies.”. “Fecal matter with toilet paper on top,” she...
Snow in August? Check out where the first few flakes of winter fell on Sunday
It may still be August, but some parts of Colorado received a dusting of snow on Sunday.
Man shot leaving Denver coffee shop
A man who had just finished working remotely at a popular coffee shop in Denver was shot Tuesday afternoon as he walked to his car.
