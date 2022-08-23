Read full article on original website
spacecoastdaily.com
State Attorney Phil Archer Will Not File Criminal Charges Against Police Officer After Knife-Wielding College Student Shot Dead
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – State Attorney Phil Archer released a four-page statement outlining his decision not to file criminal charges for the use of deadly force by a Melbourne Police Officer and Florida Institute of Technology Security Officer that resulted in the death of 18-year-old Alhaji Sow on December 3, 2021.
Child predator arrested in Okeechobee County
An Okeechobee County man was arrested on probable cause for several charges involving solicitation of a minor child over the internet.
spacecoastdaily.com
WHEEL OF FUGITIVE: Brevard Sheriff’s Office Names Lyssa Calio ‘Fugitive of the Week’
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has named 47-year-old Lyssa Calio BCSO’s Fugitive of the Week in this week’s edition of “Wheel of Fugitive.”. Calio is charged with probation violation in reference to fleeing or attempting to elude without lights or a...
sebastiandaily.com
Sheriff’s Office investigating “suspicious death” in Barefoot Bay
The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation that occurred early Tuesday morning at a residence on Oriole Circle in Barefoot Bay. Deputy Tod Goodyear told Sebastian Daily that law enforcement responded at approximately 1:00 a.m. this morning in reference to a person found deceased in the home.
veronews.com
Crime Blotter: Aug. 23
Ceasar A. Lopez, 38, of Oak Street, Fellsmere; Status: Held without bond; Charge(s): possession of cocaine, failure to leave information after crash/vehicle unattended, no valid driver’s license. Rachel E. Rooney, 30, of Fort Lauderdale; Status: Held on $25,000 bond; Charge(s): grand theft. Rodney Russell Watson, 66, of Woodland Drive,...
Orange County man, 70, sentenced to decade in prison for shooting, killing neighbor
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 70-year-old Orange County man was sentenced to a decade in prison for shooting and killing his neighbor in March 2021. Ralph Christie, 70, once faced a life sentence for a murder charge stemming from Billy Nobles’ death. The plea deal changed that charge to manslaughter, meaning his sentence could’ve been between seven and 10 years.
orangeobserver.com
Attempted murder, battery suspect arrested in Ocoee
Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man wanted for attempted second-degree murder in Ocoee Tuesday, Aug. 23. Joseph Beron, 52, is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. Bond was set at $100,000 for the...
veronews.com
Sheriff shoots off mouth about guns in schools
My first thought while watching Sheriff Eric Flowers talk about school security during an interview with a TV news reporter from a West Palm Beach-based CBS affiliate earlier this month?. What in the name of Barney Fife is he doing?. There was Flowers – sounding too much like the bumbling...
sebastiandaily.com
Suspects Arrested Following Auto Burglaries in Indian River County
The Sebastian Police Department and Indian River County Sheriff’s Office have made four arrests following multiple auto-burglaries throughout Indian River County during the early morning hours of Monday, August 22, 2022. Within minutes of receiving multiple calls from victims, a deputy driving near the IRC Fairgrounds observed a Ford...
WESH
click orlando
click orlando
Can I get a DUI for using marijuana? Trooper Steve explains
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Thursday was asked, “Can you be charged with a DUI for using marijuana?”
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Titusville Man For First-Degree Murder on Tommy Brothers
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim in yesterday’s homicide that occurred on Cypress Avenue in Mims. The victim is identified as 21-year-old Tommy Leon Brothers of Mims. Homicide Agents have also arrested 27-year-old Corey Ward of Titusville, after an arrest...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on John Young Parkway
ORLANDO, Fla. — A motorcyclist died Thursday morning after a crash on John Young Parkway near Oak Ridge Road. Troopers said the 31-year-old Orlando man was killed after a man driving a 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 made a U-turn into the direct path of the motorcycle. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
85 people arrested for California-to-Florida drug smuggling operation
Deputies have arrested 85 people and confiscated millions of dollars in drugs after uncovering an operation that used checked bags on commercial flights to smuggle drugs from California to Florida.
spacecoastdaily.com
4 arrested may be tied to dozens of Treasure Coast car burglaries
An early morning pursuit Monday led to the arrest of four people in Indian River County, who authorities said may be involved in dozens of car burglaries up and down the Treasure Coast.
Florida stepdad gets life in prison after server saves ‘tortured’ boy with note
An Orlando man will now spend the rest of his life in prison for abusing his stepson, according to a report.
WESH
Deputies: Orange County altercation leaves man seriously injured
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office says a man was injured in an altercation Tuesday night. Deputies were at 3000 Clarcona Road around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday after being contacted about an altercation. Upon arrival at the scene, a man in his 40s was found with serious...
click orlando
