Melbourne, FL

spacecoastdaily.com

State Attorney Phil Archer Will Not File Criminal Charges Against Police Officer After Knife-Wielding College Student Shot Dead

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – State Attorney Phil Archer released a four-page statement outlining his decision not to file criminal charges for the use of deadly force by a Melbourne Police Officer and Florida Institute of Technology Security Officer that resulted in the death of 18-year-old Alhaji Sow on December 3, 2021.
MELBOURNE, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sheriff’s Office investigating “suspicious death” in Barefoot Bay

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation that occurred early Tuesday morning at a residence on Oriole Circle in Barefoot Bay. Deputy Tod Goodyear told Sebastian Daily that law enforcement responded at approximately 1:00 a.m. this morning in reference to a person found deceased in the home.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Melbourne, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Melbourne, FL
veronews.com

Crime Blotter: Aug. 23

Ceasar A. Lopez, 38, of Oak Street, Fellsmere; Status: Held without bond; Charge(s): possession of cocaine, failure to leave information after crash/vehicle unattended, no valid driver’s license. Rachel E. Rooney, 30, of Fort Lauderdale; Status: Held on $25,000 bond; Charge(s): grand theft. Rodney Russell Watson, 66, of Woodland Drive,...
FELLSMERE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orange County man, 70, sentenced to decade in prison for shooting, killing neighbor

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 70-year-old Orange County man was sentenced to a decade in prison for shooting and killing his neighbor in March 2021. Ralph Christie, 70, once faced a life sentence for a murder charge stemming from Billy Nobles’ death. The plea deal changed that charge to manslaughter, meaning his sentence could’ve been between seven and 10 years.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

Attempted murder, battery suspect arrested in Ocoee

Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man wanted for attempted second-degree murder in Ocoee Tuesday, Aug. 23. Joseph Beron, 52, is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. Bond was set at $100,000 for the...
OCOEE, FL
veronews.com

Sheriff shoots off mouth about guns in schools

My first thought while watching Sheriff Eric Flowers talk about school security during an interview with a TV news reporter from a West Palm Beach-based CBS affiliate earlier this month?. What in the name of Barney Fife is he doing?. There was Flowers – sounding too much like the bumbling...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Suspects Arrested Following Auto Burglaries in Indian River County

The Sebastian Police Department and Indian River County Sheriff’s Office have made four arrests following multiple auto-burglaries throughout Indian River County during the early morning hours of Monday, August 22, 2022. Within minutes of receiving multiple calls from victims, a deputy driving near the IRC Fairgrounds observed a Ford...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Death investigation underway in Brevard County

SEBASTIAN, Fla. — A death investigation is underway in Brevard County. According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Oriole Circle in Barefoot Bay around 1 a.m. Tuesday for a body inside of a home. "Initial investigation led agents to believe that the circumstances surrounding the...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Can I get a DUI for using marijuana? Trooper Steve explains

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Thursday was asked, “Can you be charged with a DUI for using marijuana?”
ORLANDO, FL
Melbourne
click orlando

Man shot, killed in Mims, Brevard County deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was shot and killed in Mims Monday evening, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded at about 6 p.m. to Cypress Avenue, and upon arrival, found the man had been shot. Investigators identified the victim as Tommy Brothers, 21, of Mims.
MIMS, FL

