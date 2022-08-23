Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Mary Jean Pfleger, devoted nurse
Mary Jean Pfleger, 74, of Ocean City, Md., passed away Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. She was born Aug. 7, 1948, in Philadelphia, Pa., to the late, Robert Jopling and Ruth Young Jopling. Jean worked as a nurse prior to her retirement. Mary Jean is preceded in death by her loving...
Cape Gazette
Genevieve “Jean” C. Hughes, Wilmington Trust retiree
Genevieve “Jean” C. Hughes, 87, of Harbeson, formerly of Chadds Ford, Pa., passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Atlantic Shores Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Millsboro. Jean was born in Philadelphia, Pa., July 19, 1935, daughter of the late Stanley Narkey and the late Genevieve (Seaman) Narkey....
Cape Gazette
The Larry David of Sussex County
It's sometimes a juggling act to think up paintings and columns at the same time. I had a running list of ideas for awhile, and usually something will come up or happen to churn the windmills of my mind. I get my best ideas when I first wake up in the morning, after a night of my vivid dreams following a melatonin chew.
Cape Gazette
Nanticoke Indian powwow to include 9/11 tribute Sept. 11
The Nanticoke Indian Tribe’s 44th Annual Powwow is set for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, at Hudson Fields, 30045 Eagle Crest Road, Milton. Parking is free. Entrance fees are $10 for adults, $5 for ages 11-17, and free for children 10 and...
Cape Gazette
Art by Anne Buck to adorn Milton Holiday House Tour book cover
The Women's Club of Milton announced it has selected Anne Buck’s watercolor, “Snow Day” for the cover of its 2022 Holiday House Tour book. Linda King, Holiday House Tour chair, said “We are honored to have Anne’s lovely winter-themed watercolor featured on our tour book cover and other publicity this year.”
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Beach to hold Piping Out Boardwalk parade Sept. 5
Rehoboth Beach’s historic tradition of Piping Out the Summer on Labor Day with a joyous musical parade on the Boardwalk is again being led by the Rehoboth Beach Historical Society and Museum. Revelers with musical instruments of any and all varieties are asked to gather on the Boardwalk at...
Cape Gazette
Local family to continue 9/11 tribute Sept. 11
The Whitford family invites the public to their annual 9/11 Patriot Day Service set for 5 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 11, at 17181 Minos Conaway Road, Lewes, where the family has built a 9/11 memorial. In attendance will be guest speakers, FDNY members and Delaware State Police bagpipers. The memorial and...
Cape Gazette
Brittingham Farms celebrates ribbon cutting in Millsboro
The Greater Millsboro Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 28 to celebrate and welcome new member Brittingham Farms. The family farm features fields of lavender and sunflowers, lavender-infused products, lambs and wool, along with farm produce. Visitors are welcome from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Saturday, at 22518 Phillips Hill Road, Millsboro.
Cape Gazette
Delaware Celebration of Jazz donates $25K to Beebe oncology
Board members from the Delaware Celebration of Jazz, which produces the Rehoboth Beach Jazz Festival, recently presented Beebe Medical Foundation with $25,000 in proceeds from the 2021 event. The Delaware Celebration of Jazz team also hosted a jazz concert in Dover at Bally’s Dover Casino, which raised $5,000 for Beebe...
Cape Gazette
The ghoulish side of Sussex County
My last column was devoted to the unique, quirky and odd side of Sussex County. Well, there is more. I could have saved this one for Halloween, but let's strike while the iron is hot. Haunted Sussex. Maggie's Bridge, located just outside the small village of Woodland, west of Seaford,...
Cape Gazette
Ignite Fitness Kickboxing donates supplies to local schools
Ignite Fitness Kickboxing partnered with Spark After School Program to donate over 7,000 educational supplies to elementary schools in Kent County. The Ignite Fitness Kickboxing team was proud to support Academy of Dover, WB Simpson, Allen Frear, Fairview, North Dover and Booker T. Washington elementary schools. Ignite provides health/wellness coaching,...
Cape Gazette
Save Our Lakes Alliance3 to host workshop Sept. 10
The coastal communities of Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Henlopen Acres and North Shores are beloved because of their close proximity to the Atlantic Ocean, the Lewes-Rehoboth canal, and area lakes and bays. Yet these valued resources and other elements can threaten communities as the result of dangerous conditions created by climate change and sea level rise.
Cape Gazette
Grotto Pizza announces promotions at the beach
Jeff Gosnear, vice president of Rehoboth Beach-based Grotto Pizza, recently announced the promotion of Jen Bridges and Japayl Knight to general manager positions. Bridges is the new general manager of the Ocean City Boardwalk location in Maryland; Knight oversees the South Bethany location. “Jen and Japayl are hardworking team members...
Cape Gazette
Addictive Tacos cuts ribbon in Rehoboth Beach
Rehoboth Beach Main Street recently hosted a ribbon cutting for Addictive Tacos at 33A Baltimore Ave., Rehoboth Beach. For details on the business, go to addictivetacos.com. Addictive Tacos ribbon-cutting attendees shown are (l-r) Jerry Filbin, Terry Kistler, Cindy Lovett, owner and chef Andrea Neal, Jill Dunham and Richard Byrne.
Cape Gazette
Cape Gazette
Happy National Dog Day 2022!!
Cape Gazette
Groups condemn Confederate flag at museum
Two organizations have gone on record condemning the Confederate memorial, which includes a Confederate flag, at the Georgetown Historical Society's Marvel Carriage Museum. The society has come under fire for refusing to remove the flag. The flag and memorial were unveiled March 12, 2007, by the Delaware Grays, Sons of the Confederate Veterans Camp 2068 based in Seaford, following an agreement reached with the historical society.
Cape Gazette
Coffee Rendezbrew celebrates ribbon cutting
The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Aug. 18 to celebrate Coffee Rendezbrew as a new member. Coffee Rendezbrew created four brews reminiscent of Sussex County beach towns: Bethany Beach - with bursts of sweet, creamy blueberry cobbler; Dewey Beach - bourbon and warm pecans; Lewes Beach - chocolate, caramel and sweet cream vanilla; and Rehoboth Beach - sweet cinnamon, pralines and warm pecans.
Cape Gazette
Lochwood community thanks Keller Hopkins
The Lochwood POA would like to thank the Hopkins Construction crew, led by Keller Hopkins, for clearing the debris from driveway pipes, and the regrading done on our roadside swales to restore proper flow of rainwater runoff on Maplewood Drive in Lewes. Our community’s stormwater management is all surface level,...
Cape Gazette
Brandywine Valley SPCA receives 15 beagles
Around 3:10 p.m., Aug. 24, an unassuming-looking van belonging to Brandywine Valley SPCA pulled into the shelter’s Georgetown facility carrying 15 cases of highly adorable cargo. Inside were 15 beagle puppies, ranging in age from four to seven months, that had been rescued from the Envigo research and breeding...
