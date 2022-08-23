Taking a screenshot is a quick and easy way to share information with others, especially when trying to get support. Although its easy to take a screenshot on Android, Samsung's One UI makes the even simpler. However, there are some situations where a still image isn't enough to convey your message correctly, and capturing a proper screen recording might be a better option. For instance, it's easier to record your screen when trying to walk someone through a click path than to take a screenshot of every screen they have to go through. It's almost as easy as grabbing a screenshot.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 18 DAYS AGO