ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

District attorney says Haywood County deputy died in his sleep

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of a deputy. Deputy Brennan Clay Mehaffey passed away on Wednesday. The district attorney for Haywood County posted condolences for Mehaffey, saying the deputy died in his sleep. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates on...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hendersonville, NC
Henderson County, NC
Government
Henderson County, NC
Education
County
Henderson County, NC
Hendersonville, NC
Education
Hendersonville, NC
Government
my40.tv

Armed robberies on the rise in Asheville; police investigate 3 in 4-day span

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Armed robberies are increasing in Asheville, according to the Asheville Police Department. Right now, detectives are trying to identify suspects connected to three armed robberies that happened within a four-day span, APD criminal investigation division commander Capt. Joe Silberman said. “We’re concerned that violent crime...
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12#Hendersonville Elementary
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Emergency officials in McDowell County say the jaws of life had to be used to free two people Wednesday night after a tractor-trailer overturned and collided with another vehicle at the bottom of Old Fort Mountain. All lanes of eastbound I-40 were closed after the crash. Two patients were transported with unknown injuries.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy North Carolina

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no storage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, North Carolina offers limitless ways to enjoy the outdoors. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty The Tar Heel State has to offer along the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad.
BRYSON CITY, NC
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Asheville

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Asheville, NC Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Asheville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
ASHEVILLE, NC
theonefeather.com

Haywood Co. man sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder

A Haywood County man who killed a baby left in his care will spend the remainder of his life in prison, District Attorney Ashley Hornsby Welch said. Waynesville resident Dylan Brian Green, 25, pleaded guilty on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 in Haywood County Superior Court to first-degree murder for the July 18, 2019, death of nine-month-old Chloe Evans. Green faced a possible death penalty if convicted in a jury trial.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

'He didn't just kill her, he tortured her,' woman says of granddaughter's killer

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Haywood County man has pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend’s 10-month-old baby. On Aug. 26, Dylan Brian Green stood before Haywood County Superior Court Senior Resident Judge Bill Coward and pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the 2019 death of Chloe Evans. Green, who was Chloe’s mother’s boyfriend at the time, took the plea deal two months before he was scheduled to stand trial for the baby's death.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy