Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline

The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
$1,000,000,000 Crypto Fund Moving Into Bitcoin and Two Ethereum Rivals as One Major Risk Emerges, Says CIO

The chief investment officer of Valkyrie Investments says that the crypto asset manager is turning to flight-to-safety assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) as The Merge approaches. In a new interview with Bloomberg Technology, Valkyrie CIO Steve McClurg says that as Ethereum (ETH) prepares to transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism in September, the crypto asset manager is exiting all of its positions in the second-largest digital asset.
Analyst Who Called 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Strong Ethereum Rally by End of 2022 – But There’s a Catch

The crypto strategist who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom is predicting a strong year-end performance for Ethereum (ETH). The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Smart Contracter tells his 210,600 Twitter followers that while he sees Ethereum rallying nearly 70% in Q4, he predicts rough days for ETH for the rest of Q3.
Ronin Hackers Transferred Stolen Funds To Bitcoin Network Using Privacy Tools

Hackers who drained around $625 million from the Ronin Bridge attack in March have transferred funds from Ethereum to the Bitcoin network using privacy tools. In order to hide their identity, cybercriminals, who are believed to be part of the North Korean cybercrime group, Lazarus, used the Ren protocol, mixers, and several centralized exchanges to move funds from one blockchain to another.
Weekly Ethereum Staking Deposits Hit Record Low Just Weeks Before Merge

The number of weekly deposits to Ethereum’s Beacon Chain is at its lowest level ever with just a few more weeks until the merge event. With less than a month to go until Ethereum’s transition to proof of stake, the number of weekly ETH deposits sent for staking on the Beacon Chain has hit an all-time low, as per data from Dune Analytics.
Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $75M Worth of BTC Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $75,647,928 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN). The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 149rNCmmpK6Hjfi1c6Fs2C2YFLbb7yXbss. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges...
If Ethereum Starts Slashing, It Burns

The Ethereum community has of late been thrown into a state of mild disarray by the prospect of transaction filtering both at the protocol and the application layer, brought on by the U.S. Treasury Department’s sanctions against Tornado Cash. At the application layer, major decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms are imposing address screening at their interfaces.
Ethereum’s “Merge” is about to put every ether miner out of work

In a few weeks, Ethereum is slated to undergo the most significant change in its seven-year history. Until now, the Ethereum blockchain has been secured using a method called "proof-of-work," which consumes more electricity than the entire nation of Belgium. Next month's switch to a new method called "proof-of-stake" is expected to cut Ethereum's energy consumption by a factor of 1,000.
Vitalik: People still ‘underrate’ the superiority of crypto payments

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin suggests the superiority of cryptocurrency for payments is often “underrated” compared to fiat, pointing to the convenience of international payments and payments to charities as key examples. Buterin made the comments in a Twitter thread on Wednesday, explaining that it’s not just resistance to...
Bitcoin Miner Argo Updates Computing Power to 3.2 EH/s at the end of 2022

U.K.-based publicly traded cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain said on Wednesday it plans to update its year-end computing power from 5.5 EH/s to 3.2 EH/s by the end of 2022, a drop of 41.8%. The total hash rate at the end of July was around 2.23EH/s. This figure takes into account...
