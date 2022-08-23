Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Microsoft calls blockchain domains ‘the next big threat’ and you might want to listen
Matthew Gould, founder and chief executive of Unstoppable Domains, started the company because “for too long, companies have controlled people’s digital identities and it’s time for people to own their identity on the internet.”. As far as mission statements go, it’s quite powerful –but it’s also deeply...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Suddenly Makes Massive $104,000,000 Purchase of Two Altcoins: On-Chain Data
A wealthy investor is wheeling and dealing a pair of crypto assets to the tune over of $100 million. According to blockchain tracking service WhaleStats, the Ethereum (ETH) wallet known as BlueWhale0208 made massive purchases of two altcoins within a matter of seconds just days ago. The whale first spent...
kitco.com
Ethereum is the 'most valuable asset in the world,' and now it's just a waiting game – Ether Capital CEO
(Kitco News) With the crypto space zeroing in on the Ethereum Merge, which is just three weeks away, many are looking at the long-term investment picture, and for some, Ethereum is emerging as the top asset. "I see it as the most valuable asset in the world. It's now just...
Cryptocurrency is set for a ‘$10 trillion earthquake’ after major development
It's no secret that cryptocurrencies have been on struggle street in recent months. In June, a three day bloodbath saw Bitcoin investors bleed funds to the tune of about $7.3 billion ($AUD 10.5m, £4.1m), according to blockchain analytics provider Glassnode. And it wasn't the only currency suffering. The prices...
Ethereum ‘merge’ will change crypto forever: Everything you need to know
The Ethereum community is more giddy than usual. On weekly Zoom calls dedicated to technical matters, Ethereum developers have been celebrating—even singing—as they advance toward the “merge”—an event hailed as the most important technological upgrade in the history of crypto. But what exactly is the...
dailyhodl.com
Top Strategist at $1,300,000,000 Crypto Fund Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Explode Over 2,200% – Here’s His Timeline
The chief investment officer of crypto asset manager Bitwise Investments is unveiling his massive price target for Bitcoin (BTC) despite the ongoing bear market. In a new Stansberry Research interview, Bitwise executive Matt Hougan says that Bitcoin could rally by over 2,273% from its current price of $21,062 as he believes BTC will come close to gold’s market capitalization of more than $11 trillion.
dailyhodl.com
$1,000,000,000 Crypto Fund Moving Into Bitcoin and Two Ethereum Rivals as One Major Risk Emerges, Says CIO
The chief investment officer of Valkyrie Investments says that the crypto asset manager is turning to flight-to-safety assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) as The Merge approaches. In a new interview with Bloomberg Technology, Valkyrie CIO Steve McClurg says that as Ethereum (ETH) prepares to transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism in September, the crypto asset manager is exiting all of its positions in the second-largest digital asset.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts Strong Ethereum Rally by End of 2022 – But There’s a Catch
The crypto strategist who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) 2018 bear market bottom is predicting a strong year-end performance for Ethereum (ETH). The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Smart Contracter tells his 210,600 Twitter followers that while he sees Ethereum rallying nearly 70% in Q4, he predicts rough days for ETH for the rest of Q3.
bitcoinist.com
Ronin Hackers Transferred Stolen Funds To Bitcoin Network Using Privacy Tools
Hackers who drained around $625 million from the Ronin Bridge attack in March have transferred funds from Ethereum to the Bitcoin network using privacy tools. In order to hide their identity, cybercriminals, who are believed to be part of the North Korean cybercrime group, Lazarus, used the Ren protocol, mixers, and several centralized exchanges to move funds from one blockchain to another.
Jack Dorsey and Vitalik Buterin have been squabbling for months over whether bitcoin or ethereum is better. Here's how their head-butting began.
Jack Dorsey thinks ethereum, which Buterin co-founded, has "single points of failure." Buterin has critiqued Dorsey's bitcoin project, TBD.
decrypt.co
Weekly Ethereum Staking Deposits Hit Record Low Just Weeks Before Merge
The number of weekly deposits to Ethereum’s Beacon Chain is at its lowest level ever with just a few more weeks until the merge event. With less than a month to go until Ethereum’s transition to proof of stake, the number of weekly ETH deposits sent for staking on the Beacon Chain has hit an all-time low, as per data from Dune Analytics.
investing.com
Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $75M Worth of BTC Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $75,647,928 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN). The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 149rNCmmpK6Hjfi1c6Fs2C2YFLbb7yXbss. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges...
CoinDesk
If Ethereum Starts Slashing, It Burns
The Ethereum community has of late been thrown into a state of mild disarray by the prospect of transaction filtering both at the protocol and the application layer, brought on by the U.S. Treasury Department’s sanctions against Tornado Cash. At the application layer, major decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms are imposing address screening at their interfaces.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Coinbase Adds Support for Altcoin Built on Ethereum (ETH) As Markets Pause
An interoperability protocol focused on ease of use just joined the leading US-based crypto exchange’s trading roster. In a new post, Coinbase says that Celer Network (CELR) is now live across its entire platform, including on the iOS and Android apps. The Celer Network scaling platform was built on...
Ars Technica
Ethereum’s “Merge” is about to put every ether miner out of work
In a few weeks, Ethereum is slated to undergo the most significant change in its seven-year history. Until now, the Ethereum blockchain has been secured using a method called "proof-of-work," which consumes more electricity than the entire nation of Belgium. Next month's switch to a new method called "proof-of-stake" is expected to cut Ethereum's energy consumption by a factor of 1,000.
CoinTelegraph
Vitalik: People still ‘underrate’ the superiority of crypto payments
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin suggests the superiority of cryptocurrency for payments is often “underrated” compared to fiat, pointing to the convenience of international payments and payments to charities as key examples. Buterin made the comments in a Twitter thread on Wednesday, explaining that it’s not just resistance to...
investing.com
Monthly Ethereum options data suggests $2K will remain an elusive target
Monthly Ethereum options data suggests $2K will remain an elusive target. Since failing to close above the $2,000 mark, Ether (ETH) price has faced a steep 16.8% correction, but this was not enough to give bears an edge in the August $1.27 billion monthly options expiry. Currently, there are mixed...
blockchain.news
Bitcoin Miner Argo Updates Computing Power to 3.2 EH/s at the end of 2022
U.K.-based publicly traded cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain said on Wednesday it plans to update its year-end computing power from 5.5 EH/s to 3.2 EH/s by the end of 2022, a drop of 41.8%. The total hash rate at the end of July was around 2.23EH/s. This figure takes into account...
