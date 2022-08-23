Google Play system updates are critical to the OS's functioning and allow the big G to enhance your phone with minor new features or tweaks, all without having to release a new Android build. While the updates are silently pushed in the background, you can always manually check for Google Play system updates. That is until late last week when the option suddenly disappeared for several Samsung, Pixel, Xiaomi, Nothing, and OnePlus users. Initially, many believed that Google may have changed its distribution model and no longer wanted users to pull these updates manually. Turns out, it was a bug that the company is now fixing with a new Play Store build.

