Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
LG’s new OLED gaming monitor packs a 240Hz refresh rate
LG could have two of the best new monitors on its hands. Its UltraGear OLED gaming monitor and UltraFine Display Ergo AI are coming soon, and the brand will showcase at IFA 2022 in Berlin, Germany in early September. Both curved displays introduce new technologies to LG’s consumer lines and...
ohmymag.co.uk
Android users: Samsung wants to pay you to make a switch. Here’s how
If you have an Android phone, Samsung is offering you a chance to upgrade to its newest phone models with little or no cost to you. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 phones – both foldable devices – will go on sale on August 25, with prices ranging between £999 and £1,650. But, you can benefit from this sweet deal that the Korean tech giant is offering.
PS5 players have stopped playing their consoles because they are going outside instead, PlayStation says
PlayStation 5 consoles are not being used as much because people are going outside, Sony has said.During the pandemic, the PS5 was arguably the most coveted gadget in the world. Huge demand and issues with supply meant there was a booming market for the console, leading resale prices to shoot up and sending people on vast quests to try and find them.But as restrictions relax, people are playing those consoles less, PlayStation said in its latest results.The company saw total gameplay time fall 15 per cent this summer, it said in the results for the latest quarter. It improved slightly...
TechSpot
Microsoft won't follow Sony in raising the price of its consoles - for now
Recap: Sony's surprise decision to increase the price of the PlayStation 5 outside of the US has raised questions about whether rival Microsoft will take the same action with its Xbox Series X/S machines. The good news is that the Redmond firm isn't planning on any price hikes—for the time being.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phone Arena
5 more old Samsung phones owned by millions get a surprise and possibly critical update
Even though it's recommended to only use phones that get regular security updates, it's not unusual for consumers to hold onto devices past their software support date. Every once in a while, vendors roll out updates to unsupported devices, usually to address critical vulnerabilities, and that's what Samsung seems to be doing these days for a bevy of old phones.
How to quickly reset your network settings on Android and iOS
Did you suddenly notice Wi-Fi connectivity errors, Bluetooth lag, or call drops on your iPhone or Android? Your phone's corrupted network settings might be the prime reason behind connectivity issues. Frequent network issues on your Android phone or iPhone lead to an inconvenient experience. You can reboot your phone or...
Best student printers in 2022
For students going back to school, there’s no beating the convenience of having your own printer whatever you study
Apple Insider
New online tool lets you see how far iPhone cameras have come in 15 years
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Smartphones cameras have improved significantly since the release of theiPhone in 2007 — and there's now a nifty visualization that proves it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
notebookcheck.net
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 with 24 GB memory might be already in production
Without any product/engineering sample pictures available yet, a set of what appear to be internal production numbers at some unnamed manufacturing facility reveals that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 video card entered production on August 16. Unfortunately, there is no information regarding the factory involved in manufacturing the aforementioned video...
Asus motherboard recall: If this motherboard is in your PC, it might melt or start a fire
Fire risk is a serious issue that often leads to product recalls. That’s why Asus just initiated a recall for certain ROG motherboards, as they’re prone to overheating and catching fire. The ROG motherboard in this recall action features a capacitor that Asus accidentally installed backwards during manufacturing. The assembly mistake can lead to short circuits on the motherboard. In turn, the component can overheat and melt, or even start a fire.
Google's Pixel foldable may differ from Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 in one key way
It seems we're one step closer to the rumored Google Pixel Fold, thanks to the discovery of a new patent by 91Mobiles (opens in new tab) which suggests the proposed foldable will differ from Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 in one key way. According to diagrams included in the patent,...
Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor now available to pre-order
Samsung has announced that its new Odyssey Ark gaming monitor is now available to pre-order, the monitor retails for $3,499. Anyone who pre-orders this new Samsung gaming monitor will receive a $200 e-certificate from Samsung to use on future purchases. Gamers increasingly expect personalized and customizable gaming experiences. The Odyssey...
New Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 leak makes us both relieved... and worried
Nvidia’s RTX 4080 graphics card may be a little more power-hungry than previously indicated, at least according to the latest nugget from the ever-spinning GPU rumor mill. VideoCardz (opens in new tab) spotted that Kopite7kimi, a prolific leaker on the Nvidia front, aired new specs on Twitter for the RTX 4080 from the next-gen Lovelace range.
PC Magazine
Google Android 13 Review
After several months of beta testing, Google Android 13 is publicly available to Pixel phone users. The operating system arrives earlier in 2022 than the typical Android fall release, and is an iterative update that builds upon the foundation laid down with Android 12. This includes a much more elaborate and customizable Material You, convenient multitasking tools, cross-compatibility with Chromebook and Google tablets, per-app language personalization, photo-picking improvements, and expanded privacy and security features. Android 13 isn’t a groundbreaking OS like Android 12, but adding more polish to last year’s excellent feature set isn’t a bad thing.
You can now check for Google Play system updates manually again
Google Play system updates are critical to the OS's functioning and allow the big G to enhance your phone with minor new features or tweaks, all without having to release a new Android build. While the updates are silently pushed in the background, you can always manually check for Google Play system updates. That is until late last week when the option suddenly disappeared for several Samsung, Pixel, Xiaomi, Nothing, and OnePlus users. Initially, many believed that Google may have changed its distribution model and no longer wanted users to pull these updates manually. Turns out, it was a bug that the company is now fixing with a new Play Store build.
PS5 restock updates - Your guide to buying a PlayStation 5
We're rounding up all the latest PS5 restock updates as soon as they come in, so that you have a daily action plan for chasing stock.
technewstoday.com
How to Resync Controllers on PS4 and PS5?
The PS4 and the PS5 are not perfect machines, as they can suffer from many errors. For example, you might be here with a question: how to resync controllers on PS4 and PS5?. Your peripherals could be suffering from physical damage or hardware damage. Common issues include dust, rust, bent ports, outdated firmware, and random bocks.
Samsung gives the Galaxy S7 and S8 some love with new updates
Samsung reaches back to update its old Galaxy S7 and S8 models. While these updates lack security improvements, the company also seems to be eyeing more updates for older phones.
Comments / 0