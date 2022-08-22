Read full article on original website
Gators 2022 Depth Chart Projection: Cornerbacks
Analyzing the Florida Gators depth chart at each position heading into the 2022 season.
Look: NASCAR World Praying For Longtime Driver Thursday
Earlier today, driver Kurt Busch announced he will miss the start of the NASCAR playoffs as he deals with the lingering effects of a concussion. Busch has missed the last month after a scary crash at Pocono on July 23. The 44-year-old former NASCAR Cup Series champion is hoping to return to the track at some point, but right now is not healthy enough to compete.
Jaguars vs. Falcons GAMEDAY: QB Trevor Lawrence, Several Starters OUT
The Jaguars' QB1 won't see the field today.
Report: Sam Darnold Expected to Be Out 4–6 Weeks With Injury
The Panthers backup quarterback was rolled up on by a Bills defender during Friday night’s preseason finale.
6 Days: Deuce Vaughn looks to power Kansas State Offense this season
The Kansas State Wildcats are in year four of the Chris Klieman era and looking to Collin Klein and Adrian Martinez to build on an 8-5 campaign in 2021.
‘NCIS’ Once Gave Fans a Glimpse of Mark Harmon’s Fantastic Football Skills
Before Mark Harmon ever started acting, before he ever became a beloved character on NCIS,… The post ‘NCIS’ Once Gave Fans a Glimpse of Mark Harmon’s Fantastic Football Skills appeared first on Outsider.
NFL・
The Brooklyn Nets Will Still Be Paying Jevon Carter Next Season
Jevon Carter is now on the Milwaukee Bucks, but the Brooklyn Nets will still be paying him nearly $4 million next season.
