Exit 39 to Rt 10 WB Closed Tonight in Hanover, Morris CountyMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Table of Hope Free Fresh Food DistributionMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
NYC's All-Time High Rent Reflects a Downside of CapitalismGenius TurnerNew York City, NY
Sky Deny Liberty Upset in WNBA Playoffs' Return to New York
The New York Liberty's valiant comeback effort fell just short on Tuesday night.
Good, Bad and the Future on Display in Liberty's First-Round Exit
Despite Tuesday’s Game 3 defeat, New York’s season was anything but a loss.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Defending champion Sky move on after defeating Liberty 90-72
Six players scored in double figures Tuesday night and the defending champion Chicago Sky rattled off 16 straight points to blow open a tight game and eliminate the New York Liberty 90-72 in a win-or-else Game 3 of the teams' first-round WNBA playoff series in Brooklyn. Kahleah Copper and Allie...
TVGuide.com
Tennis: How to Watch 2022 US Open Qualifying Rounds on August 23
The best tennis players in the world are competing in the Big Apple for the 2022 US Open Tennis Championships. 128 men and 128 women embark on their journey for a chance of glory by securing a victory at the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of the year. The qualifiers are underway and will take place over four days.
CBS Sports
2022 NWSL Championship: Washington Spirit's Audi Field to host the league's first prime-time final
The National Women's Soccer League Championship Game is set to be played at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 29th at Audi Field in Washington D.C. The newly scheduled time slot makes it the first time the league will play its final in prime-time. CBS and Paramount+ will be your home to watch who gets crowned NWSL champs. Match coverage will begin at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, Paramount+ and internationally on Twitch, with pre-match coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on Paramount+. The game was moved from its originally scheduled time at Noon ET following a recent collaborative effort by CBS, Ally Financial, and the league.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ 2022 Offseason Trade Targets: Toronto Maple Leafs
The 2022-23 season is just around the corner, but that doesn’t mean that the Detroit Red Wings should stop making moves. At the time of writing, they have just over $9 million of cap space and only need to re-sign one restricted free agent (RFA), Filip Zadina. As a result, general manager (GM) Steve Yzerman is in a position to make another trade or two if he wants.
CBS Philly
Eagles WR DeVonta Smith: "I got a Wawa addiction"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles are preparing for Saturday's preseason finale against Miami. On Thursday, the joint-practice between the two teams was scrapped after several Dolphins players got a stomach bug.So far, no Eagles have fallen ill.Birds wideout DeVonta Smith is gearing-up for his sophomore season. He spent time during the offseason trying to bulk-up after being tossed around at times last year. But, even though he is an NFL star, in some ways he's just like us."You know what's crazy? I got a Wawa addiction, honestly," Smith said. "Wawa sandwiches, I don't know, I just eat one every day for some reason."Smith said his favorite is the honey turkey sandwich. We can all sympathize with Smith on this one.
Rangers Faring Well When Glenn Otto Pitches
The rookie's win-loss record doesn't show it, but Texas is winning lately when Glenn Otto takes the hill.
ASU unveils new hockey and multi-sport facility, Mullett Arena
Arizona State revealed Tuesday that its new on-campus hockey and multi-purpose facility will be named Mullett Arena as a result of the financial support provided to the project by Donald "Donze" Mullett and his wife, Barbara Mullett. A 5,000-seat venue that will be home to gymnastics and wrestling in addition...
The Hockey Writers
Detroit Red Wings: 4 Storylines to Follow in the 2022-23 Season
The Detroit Red Wings have had an intriguing offseason, to say the least, making bold moves in free agency as well as in the 2022 draft. Big moves make sense since the team didn’t take much of a step forward in the 2021-22 season, finishing 25th in the league by points following a promising start to the season, where they looked like they could compete for a wild card spot.
ABC to air NCAA women's basketball title game for 1st time
The NCAA women's basketball title game will be broadcast this season on ABC for the first time.The championship game, which usually airs in prime time, will be played at 3 p.m. Eastern on April 2. The women's Final Four is in Dallas this year.“Scheduling the Division I Women’s Basketball Championship on ABC has been a goal for quite some time in our ongoing efforts to maximize the exposure of women’s sports in collaboration with the NCAA,” said Burke Magnus, ESPN'S president for programming and original content. “Women’s NCAA Championships continue to generate strong audiences across the ABC/ESPN networks and this...
ESPN
Trevor Zegras on getting 'The Zegras' into NHL 23, what he's planning next
As a young hockey fan, Trevor Zegras would dream about pulling off video-game moves as an NHL player. Now he's on the cover of "NHL 23," a video game that features a move named in his honor that he made famous as an Anaheim Ducks rookie sensation last season. "It's...
NHL・
