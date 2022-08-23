Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
'Quiet quitting' helping to keep you sane at work? Experts say not so fast - and offer surprising solution
As the trend of quiet quitting hits workplaces across the US, career experts are weighing in on the best ways to address the latest trend stemming from burnout and disengagement.
PsyPost
New psychology research indicates that cleaning oneself helps alleviate the anxiety from stress-inducing events
Washing yourself can attenuate the psychological consequences of stressful events, according to new research published in Social Psychological and Personality Science. The new findings provide some of the first scientific evidence that cleaning oneself is related to reductions in anxiety. But why were scientists interested in examining the link between...
Psych Centra
5 Practices for Calming Racing Thoughts
If your mind is racing, it feels like your thoughts are swirling so fast that you can’t latch onto them. Here are 5 ways to calm your mind. Although racing thoughts are common, they can be tough to shake. These thoughts might be repetitive (rumination), going over the same...
lovelearnings.com
Rejection Makes Dating Easier (Mindset Shift)
Rejection hurts. There’s no denying it. It’s the fear of that pain that can make us withdraw and stop putting ourselves out there. But I’m here to tell you that rejection is actually a VITAL part of dating that, if you can learn to handle it, will actually make dating better and easier than before.
deseret.com
Opinion: Do employees have a point? How to handle the quiet quitters before they really quit
Quiet quitting, a TikTok-fueled global phenomenon, is all about setting boundaries on your work and seeking to create work-life balance. While somewhat of a misnomer, it isn’t about actually leaving your job but simply refusing to do anything extra or beyond the scope of your role. In other words, quiet quitters simply do what is formally required by their contract and nothing more.
Psych Centra
How to Let Things Go in Your Relationship and Why It Matters
Pausing, identifying your emotions, and considering your partner’s perspective might help you let things go in your relationship. Doing this can strengthen your bond. In every relationship, there’s a chance your partner will do something you don’t like — and vice versa. Sometimes, to make things work, you may need to let these small things go.
Psych Centra
Understanding What Your Emotions Are Trying to Tell You
Understanding emotions can help elevate your relationships and change how you relate to the world. It’s not always easy to recognize a feeling. You might label it anger on the surface, but what is it deep down? Is it frustration, resentment, or maybe annoyance?. Emotions are rarely one-dimensional, and...
To break unhealthy habits, stop obsessing over willpower – two behavioral scientists explain why routines matter more than conscious choices
If you’re like many Americans, you probably start your day with a cup of coffee – a morning latte, a shot of espresso or maybe a good ol’ drip brew. A common explanation among avid coffee drinkers is that we drink coffee to wake ourselves up and alleviate fatigue. But that story doesn’t completely hold up. After all, the amount of caffeine in a cup of coffee can vary wildly. Even when ordering the same type of coffee from the same coffee shop, caffeine levels can double from one drink to the next. And yet, we coffee drinkers don’t seem to...
psychologytoday.com
Tips on Using Your Body Language to Make a Better Impression
Although body language is mainly instinctive, we can bring some of it under conscious control. We can learn to communicate confidence, attraction, and/or friendliness through body language. Body language is often misperceived when we feel tense or apprehensive. When I began studying body language, I realized how many people, myself...
psychologytoday.com
The Dark Side of Staying Positive
Obsessively enforcing a superficially bright, optimistic mindset, in the face of serious emotions, is known as toxic positivity. Being too positive is related to emotional suppression, which often has negative effects on your mood or your health. The communication strategies mentioned here may help you avoid unhelpful positivity and strive...
psychologytoday.com
Are You Mentally Resilient? Why Some of Us Flourish and Some Don't
Mentally resilient people people often transcend hard times despite seemingly impossible setbacks. Mental resilience is correlated with emotional maturity and the ability to see reality clearly. Mental resilience is negatively correlated with psychopathology and emotional immaturity. The study of mental resilience and mental strength has not only been a focus...
Knowing when to quit a marriage means choosing battles wisely: Opinion
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Have you ever heard someone say, “There are rough patches in every marriage”?
studyfinds.org
Power of movement: Swim to relieve stress, walk for mental blocks, dance away anxiety
LONDON — Is physical activity the key to a stronger mind? Two in three people believe it just may be, according to a recent survey, and health experts agree. In fact, relieving stress can be as simple as swimming some laps, while walking could be the best medicine for clearing a mental block.
Sporting News
Why working out in groups gets you better results
As much as we are social beings, the past few years have taught us how valuable it is to be able to excel at and be comfortable spending time solo. For extroverts who enjoy the company of others and feed off the energy of being in groups, being in crowds and working with a team seems natural. According to research, introverts who thrive in isolation might have much to gain in a group setting, at least when exercising.
Medical News Today
What are the stages of learning to walk?
Babies, on average, begin walking around their first birthday. However, the age when they take their first steps can vary. They usually follow the stages of creeping, crawling, stepping, pulling up, and cruising, before being able to walk. Some infants crawl or cruise before they walk, while others never do...
KIDS・
psychologytoday.com
One Easy Change in Perspective Can Deepen Your Understanding
Focusing on shared values is an empowering way to build understanding, which isn’t the same as an agreement. Each of us holds values that are in tension with each other. These values are expressed differently but are common to almost everyone. Reflecting on our inner contradictions is a powerful...
Psych Centra
Tips For Overcoming Fear And Anxiety
Fear and anxiety can interfere with your life. These helpful tips can teach you how to overcome them. Fear is a reaction that warns you of a perceived threat. Anxiety involves worrying about the future rather than a current physical threat. Everyone experiences these things sometimes and learning to overcome fear and anxiety can help you.
Good Question: Why are people forgetful and how can we improve our memory?
MINNEAPOLIS -- Whether it's a parent misplacing their car keys or a child forgetting their homework, we all have trouble remembering things at times.It had us wondering: Why are people forgetful? And how can we improve our memory? Good Question.They're simple tasks that are simply forgotten. "Maybe paying a bill on time," said Anne."Forgetting things is just a part of us. It's not an excuse, but the truth. Our system, our brain is built to forget," said Bridget Robinson-Riegler, and professor who specializes in memory at Augsburg University. "That just helps us generalize information. If we get too bogged down...
psychologytoday.com
How to Have a Healthy Relationship With Your Emotions
We can accept that our thoughts might not always be true, believable, important, or even ours to decide. We can let a thought float through our mind without paying it much attention, but that same willingness doesn’t apply when it comes to feelings. Practice awareness, watch your feelings come...
