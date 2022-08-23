ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addison, TX

PsyPost

New psychology research indicates that cleaning oneself helps alleviate the anxiety from stress-inducing events

Washing yourself can attenuate the psychological consequences of stressful events, according to new research published in Social Psychological and Personality Science. The new findings provide some of the first scientific evidence that cleaning oneself is related to reductions in anxiety. But why were scientists interested in examining the link between...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

5 Practices for Calming Racing Thoughts

If your mind is racing, it feels like your thoughts are swirling so fast that you can’t latch onto them. Here are 5 ways to calm your mind. Although racing thoughts are common, they can be tough to shake. These thoughts might be repetitive (rumination), going over the same...
MENTAL HEALTH
lovelearnings.com

Rejection Makes Dating Easier (Mindset Shift)

Rejection hurts. There’s no denying it. It’s the fear of that pain that can make us withdraw and stop putting ourselves out there. But I’m here to tell you that rejection is actually a VITAL part of dating that, if you can learn to handle it, will actually make dating better and easier than before.
SOCIETY
deseret.com

Opinion: Do employees have a point? How to handle the quiet quitters before they really quit

Quiet quitting, a TikTok-fueled global phenomenon, is all about setting boundaries on your work and seeking to create work-life balance. While somewhat of a misnomer, it isn’t about actually leaving your job but simply refusing to do anything extra or beyond the scope of your role. In other words, quiet quitters simply do what is formally required by their contract and nothing more.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Psych Centra

How to Let Things Go in Your Relationship and Why It Matters

Pausing, identifying your emotions, and considering your partner’s perspective might help you let things go in your relationship. Doing this can strengthen your bond. In every relationship, there’s a chance your partner will do something you don’t like — and vice versa. Sometimes, to make things work, you may need to let these small things go.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Psych Centra

Understanding What Your Emotions Are Trying to Tell You

Understanding emotions can help elevate your relationships and change how you relate to the world. It’s not always easy to recognize a feeling. You might label it anger on the surface, but what is it deep down? Is it frustration, resentment, or maybe annoyance?. Emotions are rarely one-dimensional, and...
MENTAL HEALTH
#Work Environment
The Conversation U.S.

To break unhealthy habits, stop obsessing over willpower – two behavioral scientists explain why routines matter more than conscious choices

If you’re like many Americans, you probably start your day with a cup of coffee – a morning latte, a shot of espresso or maybe a good ol’ drip brew. A common explanation among avid coffee drinkers is that we drink coffee to wake ourselves up and alleviate fatigue. But that story doesn’t completely hold up. After all, the amount of caffeine in a cup of coffee can vary wildly. Even when ordering the same type of coffee from the same coffee shop, caffeine levels can double from one drink to the next. And yet, we coffee drinkers don’t seem to...
FITNESS
psychologytoday.com

Tips on Using Your Body Language to Make a Better Impression

Although body language is mainly instinctive, we can bring some of it under conscious control. We can learn to communicate confidence, attraction, and/or friendliness through body language. Body language is often misperceived when we feel tense or apprehensive. When I began studying body language, I realized how many people, myself...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Dark Side of Staying Positive

Obsessively enforcing a superficially bright, optimistic mindset, in the face of serious emotions, is known as toxic positivity. Being too positive is related to emotional suppression, which often has negative effects on your mood or your health. The communication strategies mentioned here may help you avoid unhelpful positivity and strive...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Are You Mentally Resilient? Why Some of Us Flourish and Some Don't

Mentally resilient people people often transcend hard times despite seemingly impossible setbacks. Mental resilience is correlated with emotional maturity and the ability to see reality clearly. Mental resilience is negatively correlated with psychopathology and emotional immaturity. The study of mental resilience and mental strength has not only been a focus...
MENTAL HEALTH
Sporting News

Why working out in groups gets you better results

As much as we are social beings, the past few years have taught us how valuable it is to be able to excel at and be comfortable spending time solo. For extroverts who enjoy the company of others and feed off the energy of being in groups, being in crowds and working with a team seems natural. According to research, introverts who thrive in isolation might have much to gain in a group setting, at least when exercising.
WORKOUTS
Medical News Today

What are the stages of learning to walk?

Babies, on average, begin walking around their first birthday. However, the age when they take their first steps can vary. They usually follow the stages of creeping, crawling, stepping, pulling up, and cruising, before being able to walk. Some infants crawl or cruise before they walk, while others never do...
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

One Easy Change in Perspective Can Deepen Your Understanding

Focusing on shared values is an empowering way to build understanding, which isn’t the same as an agreement. Each of us holds values that are in tension with each other. These values are expressed differently but are common to almost everyone. Reflecting on our inner contradictions is a powerful...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Tips For Overcoming Fear And Anxiety

Fear and anxiety can interfere with your life. These helpful tips can teach you how to overcome them. Fear is a reaction that warns you of a perceived threat. Anxiety involves worrying about the future rather than a current physical threat. Everyone experiences these things sometimes and learning to overcome fear and anxiety can help you.
MENTAL HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

Good Question: Why are people forgetful and how can we improve our memory?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Whether it's a parent misplacing their car keys or a child forgetting their homework, we all have trouble remembering things at times.It had us wondering: Why are people forgetful? And how can we improve our memory? Good Question.They're simple tasks that are simply forgotten. "Maybe paying a bill on time," said Anne."Forgetting things is just a part of us. It's not an excuse, but the truth. Our system, our brain is built to forget," said Bridget Robinson-Riegler, and professor who specializes in memory at Augsburg University. "That just helps us generalize information. If we get too bogged down...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

How to Have a Healthy Relationship With Your Emotions

We can accept that our thoughts might not always be true, believable, important, or even ours to decide. We can let a thought float through our mind without paying it much attention, but that same willingness doesn’t apply when it comes to feelings. Practice awareness, watch your feelings come...
HEALTH

