Addison, TX

tmpresale.com

Trill Fests event in Irving, TX Nov 25, 2022 – presale code

We have the Trill Fest presale password: During this limited time presale you have got a tremendous opportunity to buy event tickets before the public!!!. You might not get another opportunity to see Trill Fest’s event in Irving, TX. Here are the Trill Fest event details:. Onsale to General...
IRVING, TX
papercitymag.com

The Best Oktoberfests in North Texas For Biers, Brats, and Polka

Oktoberfest has always been a welcome fall harbinger. And this year, the annual celebrations for biers, brats, and polka begin as early as September 15. So get your lederhosen and steins ready and raise a cold one to the best Oktoberfests in North Texas this fall. Addison Oktoberfest. From September...
FORT WORTH, TX
papercitymag.com

The 10 Best Rooftop Bars in Dallas for an Elevated Drink

Upside West Village, Canopy's rooftop bar, has an amazing view of downtown Dallas. (Courtesy of Upside) When the weather is cooperating, our city is prime for al fresco drinking. You can find a great rooftop bar in a number of Dallas neighborhoods, but we’ve managed to narrow it down to our absolute favorites.
DALLAS, TX
H-E-B Wants To Replicate Success In DFW Area

As previously covered by Local Profile, H-E-B is making a massive investment in the DFW area. With four new stores coming soon to Plano, Frisco, Allen and McKinney, H-E-B aims to take over North Texas with a recipe they’ve been developing since they opened in Houston twenty years ago.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

A Massive BBQ Festival Heads to Dallas, and a Favorite Shuttered Taco Shop Returns This Fall

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
DALLAS, TX
checkoutdfw.com

Check out these 5 locations to get amazing cheap tacos in Dallas

If you're looking for cheap, but great tacos in the DFW area, we found a few deals you're going to want to check out. Here are our five recommendations based on Google reviews. 1. El Come Taco. Since 2013, El Come Taco provides the Dallas area with traditional tacos. They...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Lemy Furniture opens showroom at The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano

Lemy Furniture carries armchairs, sofas, recliners and more. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Lemy Furniture opened a new showroom at The Shops at Willow Bend, 6121 W. Park Blvd., Plano, on April 15. The showroom has furniture on display that is designed, developed and manufactured by Lemy Furniture and exported to 10 different countries around the world. The company has several lines of sofas, sofa sets, modular sofas, armchairs and recliners in its collection. 469-487-2727. www.getlemy.com.
PLANO, TX
travelexperta.com

10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions When You Are on a Family Vacation in Dallas

Dallas is one of the best cities for a family vacation. This city has a lot to offer, and you can enjoy your family vacation by visiting different tourist attractions. When you’re on a family vacation in Dallas, there are many fun things to do. You can get up close and personal with the animals at the zoo. You can climb the rock walls at The Children’s Museum of Dallas. And if you want to go big with your family vacation, you can ride on a roller coaster or go to Six Flags Over Texas.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Barbecue Festival Coming to AT&T Stadium in November

AT&T Stadium is set to host a food festival with a southern-style barbecue as the main course. Q BBQ Fest will be from Nov. 4-6 at the Cowboys' home turf in Arlington. The event is set to have 30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork and ribs with some of the biggest names in the cooking industry, organizers announced in a press release.
ARLINGTON, TX
checkoutdfw.com

3 new restaurants in Flower Mound you should try

A variety of new businesses have opened up in the past month that you may want to try. Here's a look at what to know:. The original owners of The Table now opened Chandler's, which features new American cuisine with global influences. They have an impressive drink menu and a menu with favorites like steak frittes and cajun pasta.

