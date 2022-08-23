Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Barbecue Food Festival Coming to Arlington in NovemberLarry LeaseArlington, TX
How Two School Bus Employees Saved Two Kids From Being Swept Away in The Flood In Dallas on Mondayjustpene50Dallas, TX
Brother of NFL veteran Aqib Talib opens fire at a kids football game, kills respected Dallas-area youth football coachJalyn SmootLancaster, TX
Governor Abbott Issued Disaster Declaration in Dallas - No Mention of Climate ChangeTom HandyDallas, TX
Fletcher's Corny Dogs Finds Permanent Spot in Klyde Warren ParkLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
tmpresale.com
Trill Fests event in Irving, TX Nov 25, 2022 – presale code
We have the Trill Fest presale password: During this limited time presale you have got a tremendous opportunity to buy event tickets before the public!!!. You might not get another opportunity to see Trill Fest’s event in Irving, TX. Here are the Trill Fest event details:. Onsale to General...
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dallas metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX metro using data from Zillow.
papercitymag.com
The Best Oktoberfests in North Texas For Biers, Brats, and Polka
Oktoberfest has always been a welcome fall harbinger. And this year, the annual celebrations for biers, brats, and polka begin as early as September 15. So get your lederhosen and steins ready and raise a cold one to the best Oktoberfests in North Texas this fall. Addison Oktoberfest. From September...
This Frisco Italian restaurant boasts hormone, preservative-free food
The one downside to eating out is that you are always unsure about what all goes into the food you're eating. Cue Mici Italian.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Top 10 Things To Do This Weekend In Dallas & Collin County
Collin County has something for everyone this weekend. From sports to concerts to art exhibitions to salsa, no one is left out!. Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!. Vitruvian Salsa Festival. When: Every Saturday from August 6 to 27 | 6:00 to 10:00 p.m. Where:...
Report claims these are the best burger restaurants to try in Texas
The burger! Everyone loves burgers and while it may be National Burger Day in the UK and not the US we don't care, we're going to talk burgers in this story with the pride of Texas.
papercitymag.com
The 10 Best Rooftop Bars in Dallas for an Elevated Drink
Upside West Village, Canopy's rooftop bar, has an amazing view of downtown Dallas. (Courtesy of Upside) When the weather is cooperating, our city is prime for al fresco drinking. You can find a great rooftop bar in a number of Dallas neighborhoods, but we’ve managed to narrow it down to our absolute favorites.
H-E-B Wants To Replicate Success In DFW Area
As previously covered by Local Profile, H-E-B is making a massive investment in the DFW area. With four new stores coming soon to Plano, Frisco, Allen and McKinney, H-E-B aims to take over North Texas with a recipe they’ve been developing since they opened in Houston twenty years ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
papercitymag.com
A Massive BBQ Festival Heads to Dallas, and a Favorite Shuttered Taco Shop Returns This Fall
It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.
checkoutdfw.com
Check out these 5 locations to get amazing cheap tacos in Dallas
If you're looking for cheap, but great tacos in the DFW area, we found a few deals you're going to want to check out. Here are our five recommendations based on Google reviews. 1. El Come Taco. Since 2013, El Come Taco provides the Dallas area with traditional tacos. They...
Lemy Furniture opens showroom at The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano
Lemy Furniture carries armchairs, sofas, recliners and more. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Lemy Furniture opened a new showroom at The Shops at Willow Bend, 6121 W. Park Blvd., Plano, on April 15. The showroom has furniture on display that is designed, developed and manufactured by Lemy Furniture and exported to 10 different countries around the world. The company has several lines of sofas, sofa sets, modular sofas, armchairs and recliners in its collection. 469-487-2727. www.getlemy.com.
Mountain Mike’s Pizza Expands to North Texas
Diners can savor 20-inch pizzas full of crispy pepperoni, wings, and more at this restaurant.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CW33 NewsFix
Where to find the best peach & peach cobbler pie in Dallas, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — Peaches rule, let’s get that straight and they’re great on their own don’t get us wrong, but putting them in a situation where pie or cobbler is involved… it’s a whole other level. Did you know that Wednesday, August 24 is...
spectrumlocalnews.com
‘America’s biggest barbecue festival’: Texas pitmasters ready to fire up grill at AT&T Stadium
ARLINGTON, Texas — A legendary BBQ festival is taking up shop at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and Texas pitmasters are ready to bring the smoke come November. In a partnership with the Dallas Cowboys, the Q BBQ Fest will fire up about 30,000 Ibs of brisket, chicken, pulled pork and ribs from Nov. 4 to 6 for its debut in the DFW area.
travelexperta.com
10 Must-Visit Tourist Attractions When You Are on a Family Vacation in Dallas
Dallas is one of the best cities for a family vacation. This city has a lot to offer, and you can enjoy your family vacation by visiting different tourist attractions. When you’re on a family vacation in Dallas, there are many fun things to do. You can get up close and personal with the animals at the zoo. You can climb the rock walls at The Children’s Museum of Dallas. And if you want to go big with your family vacation, you can ride on a roller coaster or go to Six Flags Over Texas.
You're welcome, Houston: Why DFW's rain wasn't all our gain
DALLAS — North Texas on Monday got a round of rain we've rarely seen: Nearly 10 inches in just a 24-hour span, with both Dallas and Fort Worth getting over nine inches of rain. The heavy downpours persisted early Monday and into the afternoon. And they led to widespread...
CW33 NewsFix
Tripadvisor says these are the top restaurants for burgers in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — We love burgers, burgers are simply just awesome and even though it’s not National Burger Day in the US it is in the UK and we’re gonna hop on the trolly with this one. While a fast food burger can be very satisfying from...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Barbecue Festival Coming to AT&T Stadium in November
AT&T Stadium is set to host a food festival with a southern-style barbecue as the main course. Q BBQ Fest will be from Nov. 4-6 at the Cowboys' home turf in Arlington. The event is set to have 30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork and ribs with some of the biggest names in the cooking industry, organizers announced in a press release.
checkoutdfw.com
3 new restaurants in Flower Mound you should try
A variety of new businesses have opened up in the past month that you may want to try. Here's a look at what to know:. The original owners of The Table now opened Chandler's, which features new American cuisine with global influences. They have an impressive drink menu and a menu with favorites like steak frittes and cajun pasta.
Comments / 0